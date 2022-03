Bullocks sell of £1710 at Newtownstewart

Heifers selling to £1360 and £805 over weight while a good entry of Fat Cows sold up to £1555 and £214 per 100kgs.

Bullock and Bull prices: P McConnell Cranagh 730kgs £1710, 780kgs £1675, 695kgs £1650, 745kgs £1625, 700kgs £1615, 655kgs £1540, 680kgs £1500, 670kgs £1490, 650kgs £1450 and £1420, 630kgs £1400, 590kgs £1395 ( 13 Bullocks averaged £1563 PPH and 225.75 PPK) D Lindsay Sion Mills 660kgs £1485, 630kgs £1350, 555kgs £1225; G McCausland Moyle 625kgs £1460, 620kgs £1435, 555kgs £1295, 505kgs £1245, 490kgs £1230, 520kgs £1230, 550kgs £1200 ( 7 Bullocks averaged £1300 pph and 235.32ppk.) J ~P Doherty Cranagh 670kgs £1390, 545kgs £1360, 660kgs £1440; D Stewart Castlederg 660kgs £1445, 525kgs £1040; T Davis Strabane 545kgs £1185, 460kgs £990; B McKenna Legnabraid 460kgs £1070 415kgs £1025, 345kgs£945, 315kgs £915, 380kgs £900, 330kgs £855; P J Gallagher Strabane 425kgs £980, 345kgs £830, 325kgs £800; A Reid Castlederg 380kgs £965, 305kgs £785, 310kgs £740; W J McLaughlin Claudy 410kgs £885, 350kgs £720, D McFarland Omagh 370kgs £850, 345kgs £775, 360kgs £775, 355kgs £765.B Shields Castlederg 415kgs £845; R T Sproule Strabane 310kgs £760, 260kgs £710, 290kgs £700; Jas Mullan Claudy 310kgs £690, 230kgs £620

Heifer prices: B T McGlinchey Omagh 555kgs £1360, 580kgs £1345, 515kgs £1305 and £1085, 540kgs £1190 ( average £1257 pph and 232.35ppk) D Lindsay Sion Mills 605kgs £1285; A Armstrong Dromore 535kgs £1240 and £1185, 510kgs £1100; D Huey Artigarvan 455kgs £1045; T Davis Strabane 435kgs £1030 395kgs £885, 405kgs £875; R Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 455kgs £940; B McKenna Legnabraid 325kgs £890; A Reid Castlederg 315kgs £800, 295kgs £770.

