Bullocks sell to a top of £1290 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,290 for a 520kg Lim at £2.48 per kg and to a top of £3.04 per kilo for a Char 316kg at £960.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,270 for a 548kg Lim at £2.32 per kg and to a top of £2.53 per kilo for a Lim 400kg at £1,010.

Fat Cows were also an excellent trade topping at £1.96 per kilo for a Lim 602kg at £1,180.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Lim,520kg at £1,290 = 2.48p; Lim,408kg at £1,070 = 2.62p; Swatragh producer; Char,316kg at £960 = 3.04p; Char,434kg at £920 = 2.12p; Maghera producer; Lim,300kg at £900 = 3.00p; Lim,372kg at £990 = 2.66p; Char,396kg at £950 = 2.40p; Lim,300kg at £880 = 2.93p; Lim,312kg at £860 = 2.76p; Portglenone producer; AA,452kg at £990 = 2.19p; Portglenone producer; Lim,558kg at £1,110 = 1.99p; Sim,554kg at £1,200 = 2.17p; Maghera producer; Hol,570kg at £890 = 1.56p; Hol,454kg at £700 = 1.54p; Hol,464kg at £700 = 1.51p; Hol,484kg at £830 = 1.71p; Hol,500kg at £890 = 1.78p; Hol,430kg at £670 = 1.56p; Hol,458kg at £760 = 1.66p; Fr,476kg at £830 = 1.74p; Hol,498kg at £810 = 1.63p; Fr,514kg at £830 = 1.61p; Hol,542kg at £1,040 = 1.92p; Garvagh producer; AA,440kg at £960 = 2.18p; Rasharkin producer; Char,408kg at £940 = 2.30p; Char,400kg at £1,060 = 2.65p; Dunloy producer; Her,318kg at £670 = 2.11p; Char,268kg at £680 = 2.54p; Moneymore producer; Her,412kg at £770 = 1.87p; Her,484kg at £970 = 2.00p; Dungiven producer; Her,382kg at £810 = 2.12p; BB,382kg at £840 = 2.20p; AA,404kg at £850 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Her,520kg at £1,080 = 2.08p.

Heifers: Portglenone producer; Lim,548kg at £1,270 = 2.32p; Lim,538kg at £1,150 = 2.14p; Lim,532kg at £1,150 = 2.16p; Lim,530kg at £1,180 = 2.23p; Bellaghy producer; Lim,400kg at £1,010 = 2.53p; Lim,496kg at £1,120 = 2.26p; AA,528kg at £1,260 = 2.39p; Lim,494kg at £1,230 = 2.49p; Char,494kg at £1,220 = 2.47p; Lim,450kg at £960 = 2.13p; Toomebridge producer; AA,548kg at £1,080 = 1.97p; Swatragh producer; Lim,440kg at £1,090 = 2.48p; Sim,330kg at £600 = 1.82p; AA,330kg at £710 = 2.15p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,378kg at £800 = 2.12p; Lim,428kg at £880 = 2.06p; Lim,322kg at £680 = 2.11p; Dungiven producer; AA,302kg at £540 = 1.79p; AA,328kg at £610 = 1.86p; Dunloy producer; Char,394kg at £880 = 2.23p; Char,336kg at £780 = 2.32p; Char,318kg at £760 = 2.39p; Garvagh producer; Lim,302kg at £650 = 2.15p; Lim,324kg at £690 = 2.13p; AA,308kg at £570 = 1.85p; AA,306kg at £570 = 1.86p; AA,354kg at £650 = 1.84p; Her,354kg at £580 = 1.64p; Dungiven producer; BB,386kg at £820 = 2.12p; BB,468kg at £960 = 2.05p; BB,410kg at £900 = 2.20p; Draperstown producer; Char,602kg at £1,200 = 1.99p.

Another excellent show of 1,100 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 26th February. 428 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £246.00. 645 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £134.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Swatragh producer; 30kg at £134.00 = 4.47p; Magherafelt producer; 28.5kg at £128.50 = 4.51p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £126.00 = 4.85p; Mosside producer; 30kg at £125.50 = 4.18p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £125.50 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 28kg at £125.00 = 4.46p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Draperstown producer; 31kg at £124.50 = 4.02p; Swatragh producer; 26.3kg at £124.00 = 4.71p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £124.00 = 4.96p; Cookstown producer; 24.8kg at £120.50 = 4.86p; Magherafelt producer; 26kg at £120.00 = 4.62p; Rasharkin producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Garvagh producer; 25.6kg at £120.00 = 4.69p.

Mid-weight: Greysteel producer; 23.8kg at £123.50 = 5.19p; Dungannon producer; 23.8kg at £119.00 = 5.00p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £118.50 = 5.04p; Glenavy producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p; Limavady producer; 23.3kg at £114.00 = 4.89p; Dungannon producer; 23.3kg at £113.00 = 4.85p; Garvagh producer; 23.7kg at £111.00 = 4.68p; Armagh producer; 22.5kg at £109.00 = 4.84p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £108.50 = 4.66p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £108.00 = 4.60p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £108.00 = 4.91p; Swatragh producer; 22.25kg at £106.00 = 4.76p.

Light-weight Lambs: Draperstown producer; 19kg at £90.00 = 4.74p; Limavady producer; 15kg at £77.50 = 5.17p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £84.00 = 4.94p; Maghera producer; 15kg at £75.00 = 5.00p.

Fat Ewes: Aghadowey producer £246; Dungannon producer £245; Maghera producer £210.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale;

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £285.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £255.00

In-Lamb Ewes sold to £152.00