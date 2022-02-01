Bullocks sell to a top of £1300 at Swatragh
A seasonal show of 50 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 31st January which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,300 for a 518kg Char at £2.51 per kg which was also the top price per kilo on the day.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,130 for a 448kg Lim at £2.52 per kg and to a top of £2.69 per kilo for a Char 208kg at £560.
Fat Cows were also an excellent trade topping at £1.74 per kilo for a Lim 735kg at £1,280.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample Prices
Bullocks: Toomebridge producer; Char,518kg at £1,300 = 2.51p; Char,542kg at £1,210 = 2.23p; BB,490kg at £1,100 = 2.24p; PAR,510kg at £1,270 = 2.49p; Swatragh producer; Char,406kg at £990 = 2.44p; Ballykelly producer; AA,292kg at £600 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer; Lim,312kg at £770 = 2.47p; Lim,358kg at £820 = 2.29p; Lim,368kg at £790 = 2.15p; Lim,304kg at £680 = 2.24p; Lim,298kg at £700 = 2.35p; Lim,286kg at £710 = 2.48p; Magherafelt producer; Fkv,372kg at £780 = 2.10p; Fkv,394kg at £830 = 2.11p; Fkv,308kg at £660 = 2.14p; Fkv,328kg at £730 = 2.23p.
Heifers: Dungiven producer; Lim,448kg at £1,130 = 2.52p; Lim,396kg at £970 = 2.45p; Lim,452kg at £1,010 = 2.23p; Lim,384kg at £990 = 2.58p; Lim,430kg at £1,050 = 2.44p; Toomebridge producer; Char,472kg at £950 = 2.01p; Char,450kg at £950 = 2.11p; Char,448kg at £980 = 2.19p; Dungiven producer; Char,424kg at £840 = 1.98p; Char,296kg at £730 = 2.47p; Char,244kg at £550 = 2.25p; Char,266kg at £640 = 2.41p; Char,274kg at £650 = 2.37p; Char,208kg at £560 = 2.69p; Ballykelly producer; AA,246kg at £510 = 2.07p; AA,264kg at £510 = 1.93p.
Another excellent show of 1,035 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 29th January. 309 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £206.00. 708 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an improved trade. Lambs topped at £138.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample Prices
Heavy-weight: Draperstown producer; 30kg at £138.00 = 4.60p; Kilrea producer; 32kg at £136.00 = 4.25p; Draperstown producer; 30kg at £130.00 = 4.33p; Swatragh producer; 33kg at £130.00 = 3.94p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £129.00 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £127.00 = 4.38p; Stewartstown producer; 26.3kg at £127.00 = 4.83p; Loughgiel producer; 26.9kg at £126.00 = 4.68p; Donemana producer; 26.7kg at £125.00 = 4.68p; Cloghmills producer; 27.3kg at £125.00 = 4.58p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £124.00 = 4.77p; Portglenone producer; 24.25kg at £121.50 = 5.01p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £120.00 = 4.29p; Cookstown producer; 24.8kg at £120.00 = 4.84p.
Mid-weight: Draperstown producer; 23kg at £121.50 = 5.28p; Claudy producer; 23.8kg at £121.00 = 5.08p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £120.50 = 5.24p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £120.50 = 5.24p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £119.50 = 5.20p; Maghera producer; 22.2kg at £117.50 = 5.29p; Upperlands producer; 23.6kg at £117.50 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 23.6kg at £114.50 = 4.85p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £113.50 = 5.04p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £113.50 = 4.93p; Antrim producer; 23.7kg at £113.00 = 4.77p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £107.50 = 4.89p.
Light-weight Lambs:Garvagh producer; 18.8kg at £90.00 = 4.79p; Swatragh producer; 15kg at £86.00 = 5.73p; Castledawson producer; 16.5kg at £85.00 = 5.15p; Swatragh producer; 17.25kg at £84.50 = 4.90p; Upperlands producer; 18kg at £83.00 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 16.6kg at £79.00 = 4.76p; Randalstown producer; 16kg at £72.00 = 4.50p; Moneymore producer; 16kg at £71.00 = 4.44p; Garvagh producer; 13kg at £61.00 = 4.69p.
Fat Ewes: Randalstown producer £206; Newtownstewart producer £184; Newtownstewart producer £174.
Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale
1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £345.00
1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £240.00
In-Lamb Ewes sold to £196.00
Ewe Lambs to £247.00
This sale produced another fantastic trade for almost 500 sheep that were presented at the weekly Breeding Sheep Sale.