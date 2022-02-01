Bullocks sell to a top of £1300 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,300 for a 518kg Char at £2.51 per kg which was also the top price per kilo on the day.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,130 for a 448kg Lim at £2.52 per kg and to a top of £2.69 per kilo for a Char 208kg at £560.

Fat Cows were also an excellent trade topping at £1.74 per kilo for a Lim 735kg at £1,280.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Toomebridge producer; Char,518kg at £1,300 = 2.51p; Char,542kg at £1,210 = 2.23p; BB,490kg at £1,100 = 2.24p; PAR,510kg at £1,270 = 2.49p; Swatragh producer; Char,406kg at £990 = 2.44p; Ballykelly producer; AA,292kg at £600 = 2.05p; Swatragh producer; Lim,312kg at £770 = 2.47p; Lim,358kg at £820 = 2.29p; Lim,368kg at £790 = 2.15p; Lim,304kg at £680 = 2.24p; Lim,298kg at £700 = 2.35p; Lim,286kg at £710 = 2.48p; Magherafelt producer; Fkv,372kg at £780 = 2.10p; Fkv,394kg at £830 = 2.11p; Fkv,308kg at £660 = 2.14p; Fkv,328kg at £730 = 2.23p.

Heifers: Dungiven producer; Lim,448kg at £1,130 = 2.52p; Lim,396kg at £970 = 2.45p; Lim,452kg at £1,010 = 2.23p; Lim,384kg at £990 = 2.58p; Lim,430kg at £1,050 = 2.44p; Toomebridge producer; Char,472kg at £950 = 2.01p; Char,450kg at £950 = 2.11p; Char,448kg at £980 = 2.19p; Dungiven producer; Char,424kg at £840 = 1.98p; Char,296kg at £730 = 2.47p; Char,244kg at £550 = 2.25p; Char,266kg at £640 = 2.41p; Char,274kg at £650 = 2.37p; Char,208kg at £560 = 2.69p; Ballykelly producer; AA,246kg at £510 = 2.07p; AA,264kg at £510 = 1.93p.

Another excellent show of 1,035 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 29th January. 309 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £206.00. 708 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an improved trade. Lambs topped at £138.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Draperstown producer; 30kg at £138.00 = 4.60p; Kilrea producer; 32kg at £136.00 = 4.25p; Draperstown producer; 30kg at £130.00 = 4.33p; Swatragh producer; 33kg at £130.00 = 3.94p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £129.00 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £127.00 = 4.38p; Stewartstown producer; 26.3kg at £127.00 = 4.83p; Loughgiel producer; 26.9kg at £126.00 = 4.68p; Donemana producer; 26.7kg at £125.00 = 4.68p; Cloghmills producer; 27.3kg at £125.00 = 4.58p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £124.00 = 4.77p; Portglenone producer; 24.25kg at £121.50 = 5.01p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £120.00 = 4.29p; Cookstown producer; 24.8kg at £120.00 = 4.84p.

Mid-weight: Draperstown producer; 23kg at £121.50 = 5.28p; Claudy producer; 23.8kg at £121.00 = 5.08p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £120.50 = 5.24p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £120.50 = 5.24p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £119.50 = 5.20p; Maghera producer; 22.2kg at £117.50 = 5.29p; Upperlands producer; 23.6kg at £117.50 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 23.6kg at £114.50 = 4.85p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £113.50 = 5.04p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £113.50 = 4.93p; Antrim producer; 23.7kg at £113.00 = 4.77p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £107.50 = 4.89p.

Light-weight Lambs:Garvagh producer; 18.8kg at £90.00 = 4.79p; Swatragh producer; 15kg at £86.00 = 5.73p; Castledawson producer; 16.5kg at £85.00 = 5.15p; Swatragh producer; 17.25kg at £84.50 = 4.90p; Upperlands producer; 18kg at £83.00 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 16.6kg at £79.00 = 4.76p; Randalstown producer; 16kg at £72.00 = 4.50p; Moneymore producer; 16kg at £71.00 = 4.44p; Garvagh producer; 13kg at £61.00 = 4.69p.

Fat Ewes: Randalstown producer £206; Newtownstewart producer £184; Newtownstewart producer £174.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £345.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £240.00

In-Lamb Ewes sold to £196.00

Ewe Lambs to £247.00