Bullocks sell to a top price of £1260 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,260 for a 554kg Char at £2.27 per kg and to a top of £3.13 per kilo for a Char 224kg at £700.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,190 for a 542kg Sim at £2.20 per kg and to a top of £2.76 per kilo for a Lim 290kg at £800.

10 Fat Cows were on offer and sold to a great trade topping with a 550kg Char at £1,030 and £1.87 per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Kilrea producer; Char,554kg at £1,260 = 2.27p; Garvagh producer; Char,224kg at £700 = 3.13p; Fkv,356kg at £660 = 1.85p; Sim,264kg at £580 = 2.20p; Lim,310kg at £760 = 2.45p; Char,340kg at £840 = 2.47p; Crumlin producer; Char,342kg at £850 = 2.49p; Char,342kg at £930 = 2.72p; Swatragh producer; Lim,340kg at £770 = 2.26p; Lim,344kg at £880 = 2.56p; Lim,344kg at £870 = 2.53p; Cookstown producer; Lim,364kg at £820 = 2.25p; AA,330kg at £780 = 2.36p; Dunloy producer; Char,414kg at £1,110 = 2.68p; Char,382kg at £910 = 2.38p; Char,362kg at £940 = 2.60p; Drumsurn producer; Lim,328kg at £890 = 2.71p; Maghera producer; AA,356kg at £800 = 2.25p; Char,346kg at £800 = 2.31p; Char,290kg at £740 = 2.55p; Char,422kg at £950 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; AA,582kg at £1,200 = 2.06p; Lim,442kg at £890 = 2.01p; Lim,460kg at £950 = 2.07p; Lim,460kg at £960 = 2.09p; Maghera producer; Lim,262kg at £730 = 2.79p; Lim,240kg at £650 = 2.71p; Lim,262kg at £560 = 2.14p; Lim,254kg at £720 = 2.83p.

Heifers: Moneyglass producer; AA,542kg at £1,190 = 2.20p; AA,466kg at £960 = 2.06p; AA,528kg at £1,030 = 1.95p; AA,506kg at £1,020 = 2.02p; Kilrea producer; Sal,358kg at £760 = 2.12p; Dunloy producer; Char,424kg at £870 = 2.05p; Char,440kg at £880 = 2.00p; Crumlin producer; Char,360kg at £810 = 2.25p; Char,308kg at £770 = 2.50p; Char,370kg at £890 = 2.41p; Sim,354kg at £770 = 2.18p; Char,354kg at £870 = 2.46p; Cookstown producer; Lim,290kg at £800 = 2.76p; Antrim producer; AA,430kg at £790 = 1.84p; AA,456kg at £780 = 1.71p; AA,378kg at £650 = 1.72p; AA,386kg at £670 = 1.74p; Swatragh producer; Lim,432kg at £940 = 2.18p; Lim,308kg at £660 = 2.14p; Stewartstown producer; Sal,392kg at £830 = 2.12p; Char,530kg at £1,190 = 2.25p; Dunloy producer; Char,350kg at £820 = 2.34p; Maghera producer; Char,300kg at £760 = 2.53p; Char,338kg at £740 = 2.19p.

Another excellent show of 1,300 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 4th December. 250 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £236.00. 1,000 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an excellent trade, lambs topped at £139.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Maghera producer; 29kg at £139.00 = 4.79p; Upperlands producer; 31kg at £139.00 = 4.48p; Swatragh producer; 32kg at £139.00 = 4.34p; Magherafelt producer; 26kg at £137.00 = 5.27p; Cullybackey producer; 34kg at £137.00 = 4.02p; Dungiven producer; 29.3kg at £136.50 = 4.66p; Draperstown producer; 30.5kg at £136.00 = 4.46p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £132.00 = 4.89p; Kilrea producer; 27.25kg at £132.00 = 4.84p; Garvagh producer; 29.3kg at £131.00 = 4.47p; Pomeroy producer; 26.7kg at £130.00 = 4.87p; Tobermore producer; 25.25kg at £129.50 = 5.13p; Coleraine producer; 26.5kg at £129.50 = 4.89p.

Mid-weight: Swatragh producer; 23kg at £120.50 = 5.24p; Maghera producer; 23.2kg at £120.50 = 5.19p; Garvagh producer; 23.4kg at £119.50 = 5.11p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £119.00 = 5.17p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £118.50 = 5.39p; Coleraine producer; 23.7kg at £118.00 = 4.98p; Magherafelt producer; 21.3kg at £116.50 = 5.47p; Magherafelt producer; 21.3kg at £115.50 = 5.42p; Ballymoney producer; 22.3kg at £112.50 = 5.04p; Swatragh producer; 21.9kg at £111.50 = 5.09p; Garvagh producer; 21.5kg at £111.50 = 5.19p; Loughgiel producer; 22.8kg at £110.50 = 4.85p; Limavady producer; 21.6kg at £109.50 = 5.07p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £109.50 = 4.87p.

Light-weight Lambs: Loughgall producer; 18.5kg at £106.00 = 5.73p; Ballykelly producer; 18.3kg at £104.00 = 5.68p; Dungiven producer; 18.5kg at £102.50 = 5.54p; Garvagh producer; 17.6kg at £98.00 = 5.57p; Cookstown producer; 18kg at £96.00 = 5.33p; Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £95.00 = 5.43p; Draperstown producer; 17.7kg at £96.00 = 5.42p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £85.00 = 5.31p; Swatragh producer; 16.5kg at £85.00 = 5.15p; Cookstown producer; 12.5kg at £84.00 = 6.72p; Gortin producer; 15kg at £84.00 = 5.60p; Cookstown producer; 15kg at £83.00 = 5.53p; Castlerock producer; 11kg at £74.00 = 6.73p; Cookstown producer; 13kg at £74.00 = 5.69p.