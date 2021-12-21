Bullocks sell to a top price of £1470 at Swatragh
A very strong seasonal show of 50 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 20th December which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,470 for a 700kg Sim at £2.10 per kg and to a top of £2.72 per kilo for a Char 246kg at £670.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,340 for a 646kg Sim at £2.07 per kg and to a top of £2.40 per kilo for a Char 196kg at £470.
10 Fat Cows were on offer and sold to a super trade topping with a 644kg Lim at £1,110 and £1.72 per kg.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample Prices
Bullocks: Antrim producer; Sim,700kg at £1,470 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Char,246kg at £670 = 2.72p; Lim,332kg at £640 = 1.93p; Char,250kg at £660 = 2.64p; Char,270kg at £590 = 2.19p; Lim,264kg at £570 = 2.16p; Char,244kg at £630 = 2.58p; Lim,290kg at £630 = 2.17p; Omagh producer; Spk,350kg at £680 = 1.94p; Swatragh producer; Lim,272kg at £640 = 2.35p; Moneyglass producer; AA,310kg at £560 = 1.81p; AA,276kg at £520 = 1.88p.
Heifers: Antrim producer; Sim,646kg at £1,340 = 2.07p; Swatragh producer; Char,196kg at £470 = 2.40p; Char,266kg at £570 = 2.14p; Bellaghy producer; Char,358kg at £740 = 2.07p; Maghera producer; Lim,424kg at £910 = 2.15p; Omagh producer; Lim,378kg at £660 = 1.75p; Swatragh producer; AA,344kg at £610 = 1.77p; Lim,408kg at £690 = 1.69p; Kilrea producer; Lim,460kg at £930 = 2.02p; Lim,494kg at £1,080 = 2.19p; Draperstown producer; AA,454kg at £860 = 1.89p; Antrim producer; Sim,442kg at £850 = 1.92p; AA,512kg at £960 = 1.88p; AA,512kg at £960 = 1.88p; AA,564kg at £1,070 = 1.90p; AA,440kg at £860 = 1.95p; Maghera producer; Lim,424kg at £910 = 2.15p; Moneyglass producer; AA,264kg at £420 = 1.59p; AA,232kg at £390 = 1.68p; Lim,318kg at £550 = 1.73p; AA,266kg at £560 = 2.11p; AA,202kg at £360 = 1.78p; AA,252kg at £420 = 1.67p.
Another excellent show of 1,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th December. 270 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £198.00. 720 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £129.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample Prices
Heavy-weight: Castledawson producer; 32kg at £129.00 = 4.03p; Bellaghy producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Limavady producer; 30kg at £124.50 = 4.15p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £124.50 = 4.45p; Loughgiel producer; 29.5kg at £122.50 = 4.15p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Draperstown producer; 25.3kg at £122.50 = 4.84p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £121.00 = 4.84p; Ballykelly producer; 24.4kg at £120.00 = 4.92p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £120.50 = 4.38p; Toomebridge producer; 26.75kg at £120.00 = 4.49p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £120.00 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £119.00 = 4.25p.
Mid-weight: Moneymore producer; 23.9kg at £117.50 = 4.92p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £115.50 = 5.25p; Coleraine producer; 22kg at £110.00 = 5.00p; Stewartstown producer; 22.5kg at £110.00 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 21.25kg at £109.50 = 5.15p; Maghera producer; 22.25kg at £109.00 = 4.90p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Limavady producer; 21.6kg at £107.00 = 4.95p; Draperstown producer; 19.6kg at £104.00 = 5.31p; Garvagh producer; 21.9kg at £104.00 = 4.75p; Coleraine producer; 20.8kg at £101.00 = 4.86p; Kilrea producer; 19.5kg at £101.00 = 5.18p; Swatragh producer; 22.3kg at £100.50 = 4.51p; Magherafelt producer; 19.6kg at £100.50 = 5.13p.
Light-weight Lambs: Draperstown producer; 19.8kg at £97.50 = 4.92p; Dungiven producer; 18.5kg at £96.00 = 5.19p; Maghera producer; 18.75kg at £93.50 = 4.99p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £92.50 = 5.44p; Draperstown producer; 17.3kg at £92.00 = 5.32p; Claudy producer; 18kg at £91.00 = 5.06p; Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £89.00 = 5.09p; Rasharkin producer; 17.75kg at £89.00 = 5.01p; Claudy producer; 18.25kg at £85.00 = 4.66p; Maghera producer; 16.8kg at £79.50 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 16kg at £76.00 = 4.75p; Draperstown producer; 16kg at £73.00 = 4.56p; Moneymore producer; 17kg at £72.00 = 4.23p.
Fat Ewes: Limavady producer £198; Cookstown producer £184; Ballinderry producer £176.