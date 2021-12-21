Bullocks sell to a top price of £1470 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,470 for a 700kg Sim at £2.10 per kg and to a top of £2.72 per kilo for a Char 246kg at £670.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,340 for a 646kg Sim at £2.07 per kg and to a top of £2.40 per kilo for a Char 196kg at £470.

10 Fat Cows were on offer and sold to a super trade topping with a 644kg Lim at £1,110 and £1.72 per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Antrim producer; Sim,700kg at £1,470 = 2.10p; Swatragh producer; Char,246kg at £670 = 2.72p; Lim,332kg at £640 = 1.93p; Char,250kg at £660 = 2.64p; Char,270kg at £590 = 2.19p; Lim,264kg at £570 = 2.16p; Char,244kg at £630 = 2.58p; Lim,290kg at £630 = 2.17p; Omagh producer; Spk,350kg at £680 = 1.94p; Swatragh producer; Lim,272kg at £640 = 2.35p; Moneyglass producer; AA,310kg at £560 = 1.81p; AA,276kg at £520 = 1.88p.

Heifers: Antrim producer; Sim,646kg at £1,340 = 2.07p; Swatragh producer; Char,196kg at £470 = 2.40p; Char,266kg at £570 = 2.14p; Bellaghy producer; Char,358kg at £740 = 2.07p; Maghera producer; Lim,424kg at £910 = 2.15p; Omagh producer; Lim,378kg at £660 = 1.75p; Swatragh producer; AA,344kg at £610 = 1.77p; Lim,408kg at £690 = 1.69p; Kilrea producer; Lim,460kg at £930 = 2.02p; Lim,494kg at £1,080 = 2.19p; Draperstown producer; AA,454kg at £860 = 1.89p; Antrim producer; Sim,442kg at £850 = 1.92p; AA,512kg at £960 = 1.88p; AA,512kg at £960 = 1.88p; AA,564kg at £1,070 = 1.90p; AA,440kg at £860 = 1.95p; Maghera producer; Lim,424kg at £910 = 2.15p; Moneyglass producer; AA,264kg at £420 = 1.59p; AA,232kg at £390 = 1.68p; Lim,318kg at £550 = 1.73p; AA,266kg at £560 = 2.11p; AA,202kg at £360 = 1.78p; AA,252kg at £420 = 1.67p.

Another excellent show of 1,000 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th December. 270 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £198.00. 720 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £129.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Castledawson producer; 32kg at £129.00 = 4.03p; Bellaghy producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Limavady producer; 30kg at £124.50 = 4.15p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £124.50 = 4.45p; Loughgiel producer; 29.5kg at £122.50 = 4.15p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £123.00 = 4.92p; Draperstown producer; 25.3kg at £122.50 = 4.84p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £121.00 = 4.84p; Ballykelly producer; 24.4kg at £120.00 = 4.92p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £120.50 = 4.38p; Toomebridge producer; 26.75kg at £120.00 = 4.49p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £120.00 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 28kg at £119.00 = 4.25p.

Mid-weight: Moneymore producer; 23.9kg at £117.50 = 4.92p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £115.50 = 5.25p; Coleraine producer; 22kg at £110.00 = 5.00p; Stewartstown producer; 22.5kg at £110.00 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 21.25kg at £109.50 = 5.15p; Maghera producer; 22.25kg at £109.00 = 4.90p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Limavady producer; 21.6kg at £107.00 = 4.95p; Draperstown producer; 19.6kg at £104.00 = 5.31p; Garvagh producer; 21.9kg at £104.00 = 4.75p; Coleraine producer; 20.8kg at £101.00 = 4.86p; Kilrea producer; 19.5kg at £101.00 = 5.18p; Swatragh producer; 22.3kg at £100.50 = 4.51p; Magherafelt producer; 19.6kg at £100.50 = 5.13p.

Light-weight Lambs: Draperstown producer; 19.8kg at £97.50 = 4.92p; Dungiven producer; 18.5kg at £96.00 = 5.19p; Maghera producer; 18.75kg at £93.50 = 4.99p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £92.50 = 5.44p; Draperstown producer; 17.3kg at £92.00 = 5.32p; Claudy producer; 18kg at £91.00 = 5.06p; Limavady producer; 17.5kg at £89.00 = 5.09p; Rasharkin producer; 17.75kg at £89.00 = 5.01p; Claudy producer; 18.25kg at £85.00 = 4.66p; Maghera producer; 16.8kg at £79.50 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 16kg at £76.00 = 4.75p; Draperstown producer; 16kg at £73.00 = 4.56p; Moneymore producer; 17kg at £72.00 = 4.23p.