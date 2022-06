Bullocks sell to a top price of £1480 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,480 for a 652kg Shb at £2.27 per kg and to a top of £2.78 per kilo for a Lim 396kg at £1,100.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,090 for a 524kg Her at £2.08 per kg and to a top of £2.63 per kilo for a Lim 358kg at £940.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.36 per kilo for an AA 754kg at £1,780.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Limavady producer; Shb,652kg at £1,480 = 2.27p; Shb,668kg at £1,430 = 2.14p; Shb,626kg at £1,440 = 2.30p; Shb,612kg at £1,370 = 2.24p; Swatragh producer; Lim,396kg at £1,100 = 2.78p; Sim,346kg at £830 = 2.40p; Lim,404kg at £1,120 = 2.77p; Maghera producer; Lim,286kg at £790 = 2.76p; Lim,296kg at £820 = 2.77p; Lim,390kg at £830 = 2.13p; Maghera producer; BB,498kg at £820 = 1.65p; Maghera producer; Lim,474kg at £1,040 = 2.19p; AA,514kg at £1,110 = 2.16p; Kilrea producer; Fr,220kg at £240 = 1.09p; Fr,228kg at £240 = 1.05p; Fr,232kg at £270 = 1.16p; Portglenone producer; Sim,294kg at £540 = 1.84p; Sim,278kg at £550 = 1.98p; Sim,266kg at £540 = 2.03p; Toomebridge producer; BB,430kg at £1,040 = 2.42p; Lim,328kg at £890 = 2.71p; Lim,362kg at £880 = 2.43p; Lim,336kg at £890 = 2.65p.

Heifers: Cookstown producer; Her,524kg at £1,090 = 2.08p; Her,526kg at £1,040 = 1.98p; Her,516kg at £1,020 = 1.98p; AA,512kg at £1,030 = 2.01p; AA,430kg at £830 = 1.93p; Toomebridge producer; Lim,358kg at £940 = 2.63p; Lim,304kg at £730 = 2.40p; Dungiven producer; Lim,388kg at £800 = 2.06p; AA,408kg at £790 = 1.94p; Sim,480kg at £1,000 = 2.08p; Swatragh producer; Sim,420kg at £820 = 1.95p; Maghera producer; BB,458kg at £900 = 1.97p; Greysteel producer; BB,538kg at £1,040 = 1.93p.

Another strong seasonal show of 1,200 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 4th June. 535 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a very solid trade topping at £260.00. 632 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £148.00 for heavy sorts. Spring Lambs topped at £143.50.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Draperstown producer; 29kg at £148.00 = 5.10p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £147.50 = 6.15p; Ballymena producer; 29kg at £147.00 = 5.07p; Portglenone producer; 25kg at £147.00 = 5.88p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £146.00 = 6.08p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £145.50 = 5.60p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £145.50 = 5.82p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £145.00 = 6.04p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £144.00 = 5.76p; Garvagh producer; 28kg at £140.00 = 5.00p; Tobermore producer; 31kg at £137.00 = 4.42p.

Spring Lambs: Armagh producer; 23.3kg at £143.50 =6.16p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £143.00 = 6.27p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £142.50 = 6.20p; Magherafelt producer; 23.3kg at £142.00 = 6.09p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £142.00 = 6.31p; Garvagh producer; 23.6kg at £141.00 = 5.97p; Dungannon producer; 23.3kg at £144.00 = 6.18p; Ballymoney producer; 23kg at £140.00 = 6.09p; Upperlands producer; 21.6kg at £138.50 = 6.41p; Moneymore producer; 22.6kg at £138.00 = 6.11p; Cookstown producer; 23.8kg at £137.50 = 5.78p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £137.00 = 6.09p; Maghera producer; 21.5kg at £136.50 = 6.35p; Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £135.50 = 5.69p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £135.50 = 6.02p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £134.00 = 6.09p; Castledawson producer; 22.5kg at £133.00 = 5.91p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £130.50 = 5.67p.

Lightweight: Draperstown producer; 19.8kg at £120.00 =6.06p; Portglenone producer; 19kg at £110.00 = 5.79p; Moneymore producer; 19.2kg at £108.00 = 5.63p; Portglenone producer; 19kg at £105.00 = 5.53p.