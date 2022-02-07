Bullocks sell to £1440 at Newtownstewart
A good seasonal entry saw Bullocks at Newtownstewart selling up to £1440 and £850 over weight, while Heifers sold to £1360 and £775 over weight Fat Cows to £1180 and £185 per 100kgs.
Bullock prices; C McLaughlin Omagh 590kgs £1440 and £1000, 660kgs £1405, 620kgs £1330 and £1130, 605kgs £1260, 640kgs £1325, 575kgs £1250 and £1050, 610kgs £1145, 540kgs £1140, 470kgs £1015. M Dolan Castlederg 605kgs £1255, 575kgs £1085 and £1045, 535kgs £1005, 510kgs £1000 and £990. C Doherty Strabane 465kgs £1050. M Lynch Omagh 355kgs £955 and £875, 385kgs £900, 320kgs £780; R Smyth Donemana 360kgs £850; J McShane Strabane 395kgs £815.
Smaller Bullocks sold from £400 up.
Heifer prices; M Blee Altishane 600kgs £1360; D McKinley Grange 525kgs £1300, 580kgs £1300, 595kgs £1080, 490kgs £950; R Giles Omagh 625kgs £1285, 580kgs £1195 and £1185, 565kgs £1175; P O’Hagan Plumbridge 485kgs £990, 430kgs £890, 420kgs £805; E Quinn Dromore 445kgs £900. A Gortin farmer 400kgs £885, 390kgs £800; J McShane Strabane 335kgs £690, 270kgs £630; G Kerr Drumquin 285kgs £630.
Fat Cows: John Gallagher Newtownstewart 615kgs £185; P O’Hagan Plumbridge 650kgs £182; R Sproule Strabane 430kgs £167, 640kgs £141, 655kgs £144;
R Smyth Donemana 775kgs £124; M Rodgers Donemana 655kgs £130; Fries Cows sold from £58 to £124.