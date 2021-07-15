Bullocks sell to £1590 at Pomeroy
There was tremendous trade of cattle at Pomeroy with bullocks selling to £1590/650kg, heifers selling to £1490/580kg and cows and calves selling to £1760.
BULLOCKS: P Mallon £1590/650kg, £1480/590kg, £1480/650kg, £1460/650kg, £1430/600kg, £1410/630kg, M McGurk £1540/620kg, £1440/630kg, £1310/590kg, £1240/530kg, £1160/500kg, A Rainey £1360/570kg, £1280/570kg, £1230/560kg, D McManus £1310/570kg, £1120/520kg, £1030/420kg, £1000/450kg, £940/460kg, £890/440kg, T Donnelly £1050/410kg, £890/410kg, J Ferry £1040/520kg, £960/450kg, B Clarke £1020/410kg, £980/410kg, £980/420kg, J Cush £980/480kg, M Kerr £970/390kg, £940/400kg, C Potter £930/440kg, K Hazelton £930/530kg, £910/470kg, C McNabb £920/420kg and R Corrigan £900/390kg.
HEIFERS: R Burnside £1490/580kg, £1260/640kg, £1210/630kg, £1100/550kg, £1100/480kg, £930/480kg, M McGurk £1460/590kg, £1230/560kg, £1150/610kg, £1080/500kg, F McAleer £1170/570kg, £1050/510kg, £1040/500kg, £1000/500kg, £940/500kg, £840/490kg, £1060/510kg, S Jones £1140/540kg, £1140/540kg, £1130/560kg, £1120/570kg, £1070/530kg, £1060/510kg, £1060/540kg, £1010/510kg, £980/490kg, £880/470kg, £840/480kg and J McCreesh £1100/530kg.
COWS AND CALVES: J McKenna £1760, R McGeough £1460, £1260, P O’Neill £1380 and C Spence £1320, £1220.