Bullocks sell to £1630 at Newtownstewart
A larger than expected entry of cattle for the last sale of 2021 in Newtownstewart sold to a firm trade with Bullocks and Bulls selling to £1630 and £915 over weight.
Heifers to £1225 and £670 over weight; Fat Cows to £1170 and £192 per 100kgs.
Bullock and Bull prices: R Matthewson Dunbunraver 715kgs £1630, 600kgs £1450; D McKinley Grange 560kgs £1265, 550kgs £1210; A Armstrong Dromore 480kgs £1095; J McShane Glenmornan 520kgs £1045; F McCrossan Drumquin 500kgs £1030; D Monteith Carnargan 395kgs £925, 370kgs £925 and £920; M McKeown Gortin 475kgs £965, 490kgs £955, 500kgs £950, 485kgs £925; B Blee Donemana 425kgs £930; C Doherty Glenmornan 415kgs £840; A Donemana farmer 415kgs £830, 380kgs £810, 410kgs £800, 350kgs £785.
Smaller Bullocks sold from £500 up.
Heifer prices; A Armstrong Dromore 585kgs £1225, 515kgs £1185, 535kgs £1185; J Gallagher Newtownstewart 650kgs £1150, 535kgs £1015; G Hegarty Glenmornan 475kgs £950, 450kgs £830.
Fat Cows: K McMullin Gortin 520kgs £192, 630kgs £186, 560kgs £161; M Rodgers Donemana 695kgs £142; B McKenna Legnabraid 700kgs £113.
Poorer Cows sold from £94 up.
Cows with calves; John Gallagher Newtownstewart £1490 and £1470.
Another good entry of Sheep on offer sold to a quieter trade generally.
T W Fyffe 27.50kgs £130.50 and £127.00; P Doherty 27.50kgs £125.00; An Omagh farmer 26kgs £125.00, K ~G Pinkerton 27kgs £124.00 D Dunbar 26kgs £124.00; A McKelvey 35kgs £122.00 and 29kgs £120.00; R S Wilson 24.50kgs £118.00; S McGurk 25kgs £117.50 and 21.50kgs £101.00; J Wilson 24kgs £115.00; M McDoughall 30kgs £114.00; C Jack 25kgs £112.50; 23kgs £106.00, 22kgs £101; C Logue 22.50kgs £110.00, 21.50kgs £108.00; W D Millar 23.50kgs £109.50; P Devine 21.50kgs £102.50; 21.50kgs £100.00; J McGlinchey 20.50kgs £100.00; R S Moore 21.50kgs £99.00.
Lighter and Stores sold from £50 up.