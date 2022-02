Bullocks sell to £1760 at Hilltown Saleyard

Fat Ewes: Mayobridge farmer £167, Newry farmer £162, Kilkeel farmer £160, Kilkeel farmer £155, Kilkeel farmer £152, Newry farmer £146, Kilkeel farmer £146, Kilkeel farmer £140, Hilltown farmer £139, Castlewellan farmer £138, Mayobridge farmer £137, Kilkeel farmer £136, Lurgan farmer £135, Mayobridge farmer £129, Hilltown farmer £128, Hilltown farmer £126, Newry farmer £124, Cabra farmer £120, Kilcoo farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £119, Hilltown farmer £118, Kilkeel farmer £114, Castlewellan farmer £110.

Fat lambs: Cabra farmer £146 for 22.8kg (640ppk), Newry farmer £120 for 28kg (428ppk), Rostrevor farmer £120 for 258kg (480ppk), Kilkeel farmer £120 for 24kg (500ppk), Newry farmer £119 for 23.8kg (500ppk), Kilkeel farmer £119 for 25.5kg (466ppk), Annalong farmer £117.50 for 24.8kg (473ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 23kg (504ppk), Kilkeel farmer £114 for 24.1kg (473ppk), Annalong farmer £111 for 22.4kg (495ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 22.9kg (480ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 22kg (500ppk).

A super entry of cattle to Hilltown Saleyard on Saturday 26th February saw fat cows sell to £1690, heifers to £1380 and bullocks to £1760.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat cows: Ballyveagh farmer £1690 for 784kg (215ppk), Cabra farmer £1560 for 812kg (192ppk), Hilltown farmer £1360 for 744kg (182ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1350 for 700kg (193ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1320 for 712kg (185ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1080 for 590kg (183ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £1020 for 548kg (186ppk).

Cows and calves: Glassdrumman farmer £1630, Rostrevor farmer £1490.

Weanling Heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1100 for 452kg (243ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1050 for 424kg (247ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1040 for 450kg (231ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1020 for 432kg (236ppk), Kilkeel farmer £980 for 394kg (248ppk), Newry farmer £910 for 406kg (224ppk), Mayobridge farmer £900 for 350kg (257ppk), Mayobridge farmer £890 for 368kg (241ppk), Mayobridge farmer £850 for 342kg (248ppk), Hilltown farmer £840 for 358kg (234ppk), Kilkeel farmer £830 for 326kg (254ppk), Kilkeel farmer £800 for 320kg (250ppk), Kilkeel farmer £730 for 294kg (248ppk), Cabra farmer £700 for 312kg (224ppk), Kilkeel farmer £690 for 268kg (257ppk), Rostrevor farmer £640 for 218kg (293ppk), Kilkeel farmer £610 for 230kg (265ppk).

Weanling Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1310 for 514kg (255ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 532kg (244ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 518kg (231ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1130 for 400kg (282ppk), Hilltown farmer £1120 for 462kg (242ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 402kg (273ppk), Hilltown farmer £1030 for 394kg (261ppk), Annaclone farmer £1030 for 454kg (227ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1020 for 380kg (268ppk), Hilltown farmer £1000 for 428kg (233ppk), Rostrevor farmer £990 for 336kg (294ppk), Castlewellan farmer £980 for 394kg (248ppk), Rostrevor farmer £970 for 322kg (301ppk), Mayobridge farmer £970 for 368kg (263ppk), Rostrevor farmer £940 for 308kg (305ppk).

Heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1380 for 596kg (231ppk), Hilltown farmer £1330 for 682kg (195ppk), Dromore farmer £1330 for 676kg (196ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1260 for 540kg (233ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1220 for 604kg (202ppk), Hilltown farmer £1220 for 558kg (218ppk), Hilltown farmer £1190 for 526kg (226ppk), Hilltown farmer £1180 for 558kg (211ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1160 for 486kg (238ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1110 for 496kg (223ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1100 for 478kg (230ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1080 for 488kg (221ppk), Dundrum farmer £1050 for 472kg (222ppk).