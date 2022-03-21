Bullocks sell to £1780 at Newtownstewart
A smaller entry of cattle met an excellent trade on Saturday therefore resulting in a complete clearance with Bullocks selling to £1780 and £1010 over weight while Heifers sold to £1715 and £995 over weight. Fat Cows to £1640 and £181 per 100kgs.
Bullock and Bull prices: T N Dooher Donemana 770kgs £1780, 745kgs £1730, 785kgs £1720, 690kgs £1500; M Flanagan New Buildings 640kgs £1485, 585kgs £1320; T Robb Castlederg 640kgs £1480, 405kgs £830; T McNeill Ballymagorry 665kgs £1395, 570kgs £1230 and £1200, 520kgs £1105, 555kgs £1050; Wm Ballantine Glenhull 480kgs £1225, 525kgs £1115, 505kgs £1040; T McNeely New Buildings 535kgs £1220, 495kgs £1015. R Baxter Drumquin 445kgs £1105, 385kgs £1005, 370kgs £945, 380kgs £945, 375kgs £925; W Armstrong Dromore 465kgs £1055, 545kgs £1020; N ~J Black Carnargan 475kgs £1070; S Allison Strahulter 380kgs £1050, 400kgs £950, 365kgs £920, 325kgs £890; L Kelly Glenmornan 445kgs £1040, 400kgs £890; S Mitchell Drumlegagh 490kgs £1035, 550kgs £995, 500kgs £950.
Smaller Bullocks sold from £360 up.
Heifer prices; N Dooher Donemana 720kgs £1715, 765kgs £1700, 625kgs £1390, 605kgs £1330, 575kgs £1310; M Flanagan New Buildings 640kgs £1435 and £1420; L Kelly Glenmornan 475kgs £1170 and £965, 445kgs £950. N~J Black Carnargan 445kgs £1070; A McConnell Gortin 480kgs £1100, T McNeely New Buildings 495kgs £1015; N Armstrong Dromore 460kgs £930.