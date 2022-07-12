Bullocks sell to £1890 at Newtownstewart

Heifers selling to £1500 and £785 over weight; Fat Cows selling to £1560 and 218ppk; Cows with Calves to £1875.

Bullocks and Bulls; D Monteith Newtownstewart 1105kgs £1890, G Lecky Castlederg 760kgs £1580; R Hamilton Castlederg 475kgs £1300, 420kgs £1050, 410kgs £950; W A Ballantine Glenhull 510kgs £1260, 570kgs £1245 and £1240,505kgs £1210, 515kgs £1190; T Patrick Drumlegagh 855kgs £1465; J Mullan Claudy 560kgs £1225, 515kgs £1130 and £1035, T O’Neill Strabane 360kgs £1100 (306ppk) E Lynch Claudy 510kgs £1195, 505kgs £995, 500kgs £925, 425kgs £855, 350kgs £850; C Barr Cullion 455kgs £1145, 485kgs £1075; M Lynch Omagh 330kgs £1000, 340kgs £920; Joe Moore Claudy 400kgs £940, 370kgs £880; J P Daly Gortin 295kgs £875, 315kgs £785, 290kgs £650.

Lumps sold from £200 to £500.

Heifer prices; G Lecky Castlederg 715kgs £1500, R Giles Omagh 495kgs £1115, 540kgs £1110, 530kgs £1090, 485kgs £1000, £980 and £960 415kgs £900; P Gormley Donemana 410kgs £945, 365kgs £945; O Kerrigan Donemana 450kgs £875, 400kgs £845; S Wallace Donemana 355kgs £790; M Lynch Omagh 300kgs £775.

Other Heifers sold from £490 up.

Fat Cows; W D Millar Glenock 715kgs £218, 680kgs £213, 670kgs £168 and £155; A Harron Castlederg 630kgs £1240 and £1100; A Douglas Bridge farmer 600kgs £175; M Lynch Omagh 720kgs £153; Fries Cows sold from £114 up.

