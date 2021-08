Bullocks sell to £1920 at Hilltown saleyard

Fat ewes: Downpatrick farmer £183, Rathfriland farmer £170, Annaclone farmer £135, Cabra farmer £129, Kilkeel farmer £128, Loughgall farmer £122, Annalong farmer £120, Kilkeel farmer £118, Rostrevor farmer £115, Kilkeel farmer £114, Rathfriland farmer £111, Hilltown farmer £110, Mayobridge farmer £106, Kilkeel farmer £105, Kilkeel farmer £100, Bryansford farmer £98.

Fat lambs: Mayobridge farmer £138 for 21.6kg (638ppk), £130 for 21.2kg (613ppk), Dromore farmer £128 for 24kg (533ppk), Mayobridge farmer £122 for 19.7kg (619ppk), Mayobridge farmer £118 for 20.3kg (581ppk), Mayobridge farmer £114 for 20.6kg (553ppk) and £111 for 23kg (482ppk), Bryansford farmer £111 for 23.5kg (472ppk), Rathfriland farmer £107.50 for 25kg (430ppk), Annaclone farmer £106 for 25.8kg (411ppk), Downpatrick farmer £105 for 24kg (435ppk), Rostrevor farmer £105 for 25kg (420ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 21.9kg (475ppk), Dromore farmer £101.50 for 24.8kg (409ppk), Bryansford farmer £101 for 22.6kg (446ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 23.1kg (432ppk), Mayobridge farmer £99 for 22.1kg (448ppk), Kilkeel farmer £98 for 23.3kg (420ppk), Mayobridge farmer £97 for 22.7kg (427ppk) and £97 for 22.5kg (431ppk).

Store lambs: Mayobridge farmer £97 for 17.3kg (560ppk), Dromore farmer £94 for 19.1kg (492ppk), Hilltown farmer £85 for 18.8kg (452ppk), Dromore farmer £85 for 18.1kg (4699ppk), Kilkeel farmer £83 for 17.5kg (474ppk), Hilltown farmer £82 for 16.5kg (497ppk) and £82 for 16.1kg (509ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 16.1kg (503ppk), £81 for 16.3kg (496ppk), Hilltown farmer £80.50 for 15.9kg (506ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 15.5kg (516ppk), Hilltown farmer £80 for 16.5kg (484ppk), Castlewellan farmer £79.50 for 16.3kg (487ppk).

A super entry of cattle to Hilltown saleyard on Saturday, 31st July saw fats cows sell to £1490, heifers to £1640 and bullocks to 1920.

Fat cows: Warrenpoint farmer £1490 for 846kg (176ppk), Hilltown farmer £1340 for 814kg (164ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1310 for 720kg (181ppk), Dromore farmer £1260 for 760kg (165ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1240 for 790kg (157ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1240 for 710kg (174ppk) and £1180 for 628kg (187ppk), Dromore farmer £1180 for 820kg (143ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1140 for 626kg (182ppk), Annalong farmer £1040 for 694kg (149ppk), Mayobridge farmer £930 for 598kg (155ppk).

Cows and calves: Armagh farmer £1600, Crossgar farmer £1420, Rostrevor farmer £1420, Armagh farmer £1340, Kilkeel farmer £1300, Armagh farmer £1260, Kilkeel farmer £1250, Armagh farmer £1180 and £1000.

Weanling heifers: Hilltown farmer £930 for 414kg (224ppk), Castlewellan farmer £890 for 410kg (217ppk), Cabra farmer £840 for 382kg (219ppk), Hilltown farmer £810 for 412kg (196ppk), Cabra farmer £700 for 394kg (177ppk), Cullyhanna farmer £690 for 354kg (194ppk) and £610 for 334kg (182ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Hilltown farmer £1340 for 502kg (266ppk), Hilltown farmer £1110 for 464kg (239ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1070 for 494kg (216ppk), Hilltown farmer £1040 for 406kg (256ppk), Hilltown farmer £1010 for 444kg (227ppk), Castlewellan farmer £960 for 404kg (238ppk), Hilltown farmer £950 for 446kg (213ppk), Castlewellan farmer £940 for 434kg (216ppk), Kilkeel farmer £940 for 388kg (242ppk), Castlewellan farmer £910 for 352kg (258ppk), Hilltown farmer £880 for 394kg (223ppk), Crossgar farmer £840 for 382kg (219ppk).

Heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1640 for 738kg (222ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1500 for 494kg (303ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1250 for 594kg (210ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1210 for 536kg (225ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 614kg (195ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1170 for 494kg (236ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 566kg (203ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1140 for 472kg (241ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1140 for 530kg (215ppk), Whitecross farmer £1080 for 480kg (225ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1080 for 372kg (290ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1060 for 486kg (218ppk), Whitecross farmer £1050 for 482kg (217ppk), Whitecross farmer £1020 for 440kg (231ppk) and Ballyward farmer £920 for 358kg (257ppk).