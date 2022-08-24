Bullocks selling a top of £1540 at Rathfriland

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topped to £570 for Angus, bull calf for a Castlewellan farmer, weanling calves sold to £930 for a 326k Limousin bull from Ballyward farmer. Fat cows topped £1320 for 762k Angus, cows and calves topped £1300, heifers topped £1400 for 628k Limousin, Bullock’s Topped at £1540 for 696k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Castlewellan farmer Angus at £570, Angus at £560, Ballynahinch farmer Angus at £340, Banbridge farmer Angus at £310, Ballynahinch farmer Blue at £300, Ballyward farmer Angus at £300, Dromara farmer Hereford at £295, Banbridge farmer Blue at £280, Dromara farmer Hereford at £275 and Ballynahinch farmer Angus at £270.

Heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Angus at £490, Banbridge farmer Blue at £460, Angus at £320, Angus at £320, Ballynahinch farmer Blue at £285, Blue at £280, Angus at £280, Ballymartin farmer Simmental at £265 and Dromara farmer Angus at £240, Angus at £240.

Weanling male calves

Banbridge farmer Limousin 326k at £930 (286), Limousin 312k at £840 (270), Warrenpoint farmer Simmental 212k at £560 (265), Banbridge farmer Blue 298k at £760 (255),Ballyward farmer Limousin 326k at £930, Angus 360k at £910, Katesbridge farmer Angus 424k at £860, Ballyward farmer Limousin 312k at £840, Limousin 326k at £810, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 434k at £770, Banbridge farmer Blue 298k at £760, Poyntzpass farmer Angus 392k at £750, Dromara farmer Simmental 296k at £740 and Warrenpoint farmer Simmental 354k at £780.

Weanling heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Blue 198k at £500 (253), Ballyward farmer Limousin 302k at £740 (245), Banbridge farmer Limousin 282k at £680 (242), Ballyward farmer Limousin 324k at £780 (241),Ballyward farmer Limousin 324k at £780, Katesbridge farmer Angus 380k at £740, Ballyward farmer Limousin 302k at £740, Banbridge farmer Limousin 282k at £680, Katesbridge farmer Angus 326k at £660, Banbridge farmer Blue 316k at £660, Blue 296k at £590, Katesbridge farmer Angus 344k at £590 and Banbridge farmer Blue 198k at £500, Blue 240k at £470.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Cabra farmer Angus 762k at £1320, Hereford 760k at £1310, Hereford 694k at £1260, Dromara farmer Limousin 456k at £1210, Limousin 436k at £1180 and Banbridge farmer Friesian 672k at £950, Nored 558k at £950, Friesian 676k at £850, Friesian 608k at £810.

Cows and calves

Lisburn farmer Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1300, Ballymartin farmer Angus cow and Blue calf at £1220 and Ballyroney farmer Friesian cow and Limousin calf at £1200, Friesian cow and Friesian calf at £1100.

Store heifers

Ballyward farmer Limousin 444k at £1110 (250), Armagh farmer Limousin 542k at £1330 (246), Limousin 440k at £1070 (244), Dromara farmer 442k at £1070 (242), Armagh farmer 494k at £1190 (241), Dromara farmer Limousin 628k at £1400, Rathfriland farmer Angus 636k at £1360, Newry farmer Blue 650k at £1360, Blue 618k at £1350, Armagh farmer Limousin 542k at £1330, Dromara farmer 686k at £1300, Rathfriland farmer Angus 616k at £1290, Angus 620k at £1260, Dromara farmer Hereford 666k at £1230 and Rathfriland farmer Angus 598k at £1210.

Bullocks

Castlewellan farmer Simmental 428k at £1060 (248), Simmental 368k at £910 (247), Ballyward farmer Angus 494k at £1190 (241), Castlewellan farmer Angus 610k at £1420 (233), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 696k at £1540, Hereford 678k at £1420, Angus 610k at £1420, Hereford 644k at £1410, Limousin 660k at £1320, Newry farmer Blue 626k at £1300 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 604k at £1240.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Strangford farmer topped the sale at £5.82 a kilo for 9.8kg at £57.

Fat ewes topped at £169 for a Hampshire Down ewe from a Dromore farmer.

More ewes over the £137 mark this week with plainer ewes from £114 to £133.

Spring lambs

Armagh farmer 26k at £113, Poyntzpass farmer 36k at £112, Portadown farmer 26.5kg at £110, Portadown farmer 24.7k at £108, Castlewellan farmer 31.4k at £108, Ballyroney farmer 24.1kg, Closkelt farmer 26.2k at £106.5, Armagh farmer 23.4kg at £106, Hilltown farmer 26kg at £106 and Rathfriland farmer 25.3k at £105.

Fat ewes

Dromore farmer: £169, Ballinaskeagh farmer: at £155, Spa farmer at £145, Kilkeel farmer at £137, Banbridge farmer at £133, Corbet farmer at £130, Scarva farmer at £121, Portaferry farmer at £116 and Scavra farmer at £114.

Breeding ewes £188, £184, £174, £168, £165, £160, £150,