Bullocks selling a top of £1540 at Rathfriland
Super show of cattle on Friday with the online buyers being very active, the dropped calf section contained calves up to one months old.
Topped to £570 for Angus, bull calf for a Castlewellan farmer, weanling calves sold to £930 for a 326k Limousin bull from Ballyward farmer. Fat cows topped £1320 for 762k Angus, cows and calves topped £1300, heifers topped £1400 for 628k Limousin, Bullock’s Topped at £1540 for 696k Limousin.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Castlewellan farmer Angus at £570, Angus at £560, Ballynahinch farmer Angus at £340, Banbridge farmer Angus at £310, Ballynahinch farmer Blue at £300, Ballyward farmer Angus at £300, Dromara farmer Hereford at £295, Banbridge farmer Blue at £280, Dromara farmer Hereford at £275 and Ballynahinch farmer Angus at £270.
Heifer calves
Castlewellan farmer Angus at £490, Banbridge farmer Blue at £460, Angus at £320, Angus at £320, Ballynahinch farmer Blue at £285, Blue at £280, Angus at £280, Ballymartin farmer Simmental at £265 and Dromara farmer Angus at £240, Angus at £240.
Weanling male calves
Banbridge farmer Limousin 326k at £930 (286), Limousin 312k at £840 (270), Warrenpoint farmer Simmental 212k at £560 (265), Banbridge farmer Blue 298k at £760 (255),Ballyward farmer Limousin 326k at £930, Angus 360k at £910, Katesbridge farmer Angus 424k at £860, Ballyward farmer Limousin 312k at £840, Limousin 326k at £810, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 434k at £770, Banbridge farmer Blue 298k at £760, Poyntzpass farmer Angus 392k at £750, Dromara farmer Simmental 296k at £740 and Warrenpoint farmer Simmental 354k at £780.
Weanling heifer calves
Banbridge farmer Blue 198k at £500 (253), Ballyward farmer Limousin 302k at £740 (245), Banbridge farmer Limousin 282k at £680 (242), Ballyward farmer Limousin 324k at £780 (241),Ballyward farmer Limousin 324k at £780, Katesbridge farmer Angus 380k at £740, Ballyward farmer Limousin 302k at £740, Banbridge farmer Limousin 282k at £680, Katesbridge farmer Angus 326k at £660, Banbridge farmer Blue 316k at £660, Blue 296k at £590, Katesbridge farmer Angus 344k at £590 and Banbridge farmer Blue 198k at £500, Blue 240k at £470.
Fat cows
Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Cabra farmer Angus 762k at £1320, Hereford 760k at £1310, Hereford 694k at £1260, Dromara farmer Limousin 456k at £1210, Limousin 436k at £1180 and Banbridge farmer Friesian 672k at £950, Nored 558k at £950, Friesian 676k at £850, Friesian 608k at £810.
Cows and calves
Lisburn farmer Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1300, Ballymartin farmer Angus cow and Blue calf at £1220 and Ballyroney farmer Friesian cow and Limousin calf at £1200, Friesian cow and Friesian calf at £1100.
Store heifers
Ballyward farmer Limousin 444k at £1110 (250), Armagh farmer Limousin 542k at £1330 (246), Limousin 440k at £1070 (244), Dromara farmer 442k at £1070 (242), Armagh farmer 494k at £1190 (241), Dromara farmer Limousin 628k at £1400, Rathfriland farmer Angus 636k at £1360, Newry farmer Blue 650k at £1360, Blue 618k at £1350, Armagh farmer Limousin 542k at £1330, Dromara farmer 686k at £1300, Rathfriland farmer Angus 616k at £1290, Angus 620k at £1260, Dromara farmer Hereford 666k at £1230 and Rathfriland farmer Angus 598k at £1210.
Bullocks
Castlewellan farmer Simmental 428k at £1060 (248), Simmental 368k at £910 (247), Ballyward farmer Angus 494k at £1190 (241), Castlewellan farmer Angus 610k at £1420 (233), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 696k at £1540, Hereford 678k at £1420, Angus 610k at £1420, Hereford 644k at £1410, Limousin 660k at £1320, Newry farmer Blue 626k at £1300 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 604k at £1240.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.
Strangford farmer topped the sale at £5.82 a kilo for 9.8kg at £57.
Fat ewes topped at £169 for a Hampshire Down ewe from a Dromore farmer.
More ewes over the £137 mark this week with plainer ewes from £114 to £133.
Spring lambs
Armagh farmer 26k at £113, Poyntzpass farmer 36k at £112, Portadown farmer 26.5kg at £110, Portadown farmer 24.7k at £108, Castlewellan farmer 31.4k at £108, Ballyroney farmer 24.1kg, Closkelt farmer 26.2k at £106.5, Armagh farmer 23.4kg at £106, Hilltown farmer 26kg at £106 and Rathfriland farmer 25.3k at £105.
Fat ewes
Dromore farmer: £169, Ballinaskeagh farmer: at £155, Spa farmer at £145, Kilkeel farmer at £137, Banbridge farmer at £133, Corbet farmer at £130, Scarva farmer at £121, Portaferry farmer at £116 and Scavra farmer at £114.
Breeding ewes £188, £184, £174, £168, £165, £160, £150,
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.