Bullocks selling a top of £1560 at Rathfriland

Topped to £480 for Charolais, bull calf for a Katesbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £940 for a 352k Limousin bull from Dromara farmer.

Fat cows topped £1140 for 726k Aberdeen Angus.

Cows and calves topped £1230.

Heifers topped £1200 for 634k Friesian.

Bullocks topped at £1560 for 724k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

katesbridge farmer Charolais at £480, Corbet farmer Hereford at £350, Hereford at £340, Dromara farmer Hereford at £325, Corbet farmer Hereford at £320, Hereford at £280, Hereford at £280, Lisburn farmer Holstein at £280, Dromara farmer Hereford at £265 and Corbet farmer Hereford at £260.

Heifer calves

Dromore farmer Hereford at £275, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £265, Dromore farmer Hereford at £245, Corbet farmer Hereford at £240, Dromara farmer Hereford at £235, Hereford at £230, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £220, Corbet farmer Hereford at £170 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £95,

Weanling male calves

Newry farmer Charolais 228k at £640 (281), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 332k at £840 (253), Limousin 310k at £760 (246), Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 304k at £740 (244), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 332k at £840, Poyntzpass farmer Fleckvieh 396k at £760, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 310k at £760, Poyntzpass farmer Hereford 408k at £750, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 304k at £740, Aberdeen Angus 292k at £700, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 428k at £670, Aberdeen Angus 316k at £650, Newry farmer Charolais 228k at £640 and Waringstown farmer Hereford 268k at £620.

Weanling heifer calves

Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 206k at £430 (209), Keady farmer Stabiliser 372k at £770 (207), Newry farmer Charolais 326k at £670 (206), Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 205k at £420 (205), Keady farmer Stabiliser 372k at £770, Newry farmer Charolais 326k at £670, Keady farmer Stabiliser 374k at £650, Stabiliser 336k at £580, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 284k at £530, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 262k at £500 and Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 230k at £450, Belgian Blue 258k at £450, Belgian Blue 206k at £430, Belgian Blue 205k at £420.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus 726k at £1140, Dromara farmer Friesian 600k at £760, Dromore farmer Holstein 652k at £760, Dromara farmer Hereford 584k at £750 and Dromara farmer Friesian 494k at £540.

Cows and calves

Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1230, Hereford cow and Charolais calf at £1140, Rathfriland farmer Charolais cow and Limousin calf at £1140 and Mayobridge farmer Hereford cow and Simmental at £1100.

Breeding bull

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus £1950.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer PTS 520k at £1180 (227), Charolais 516k at £1150 (223), Limousin 494k at £1100 (222), Ballyroney farmer Limousin 388k at £860 (222), Limousin 412k at £900 (219), Ballyroney farmer Friesian 634k at £1200, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 542k at £1180, PTS 520k at £1180, Stabiliser 574k at £1170, Ballyroney farmer Friesian 624k at £1170, Newry farmer Limousin 546k at £1160, Limousin 530k at £1150 and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 516k at £1150, Charolais 568k at £1140, Limousin 494k at £1100.

Bullocks

Newry farmer Limousin 408k at £1070 (263), Limousin 430k at £1090 (254), Ballyward farmer Blonde 508k at £1220 (240), Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 572k at £1360 (238), Banbridge farmer Hereford 724k at £1560, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 692k at £1500, Banbridge farmer Hereford 670k at £1500, Kilkeel farmer Hereford 670k at £1410, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 612k at £1390, Ballyward farmer Shorthorn 606k at £1380, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 678k at £1370, Ballyward farmer Charolais 608k at £1360, Banbridge farmer Hereford 612k at £1360 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 572k at £1360.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Strangford farmer topped the sale at £5.00 a kilo for 11.7kg at £58.5.

Fat ewes topped at £154 for a Texel ewes from a Ballynahinch farmer.

More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £119 to £135,

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 26.6k at £109, Ballynahinch farmer 24.7k at £107, Hillsborough farmer 25.5kg at £107, Armagh farmer 21.9k at £106.50, Ballyroney farmer 24.4k at £106, Rathfriland farmer 24.6kg at £106, Hilltown farmer 24k at £105.50, Hillsborough farmer 25.2kg at £105, Katesbridge farmer 23.2kg at £104 and Armagh farmer 24k at £103.50.

Fat ewes

Ballynahinch farmer: £154, Armagh farmer: at £136, Kilkeel farmer at £134, Annaclone farmer at £133, Armagh farmer at £130, Ballynahinch farmer at £130, Castlewellan farmer at £129, Ballyward farmer at £128, Kilkeel farmer at £124 and Ballyward farmer at £119.

Breeding ewes £172, £160, £152 and £146.