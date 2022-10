Bullocks selling a top of £1750 at Rathfriland

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one month old.

Topped to £440 for Shorthorn bull calf for a Hillsborough farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £880 for a 340k Limousin bull from Castlewellan farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1600 for 640k Limousin, cows and calves topped £1180.

Dairy maiden heifer topped £1180.

Heifers topped £1260 for 636k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1750 for 698k Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Hillsborough farmer Shorthorn at £440, Belleeks farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Belleeks farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Hillsborough farmer Shorthorn at £330, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £320 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £320 and Belleeks farmer Holstein at £315, Friesian at £315.

Heifer calves

Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £330, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £320, Belleeks farmer Aberdeen Angus at £310, Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £275, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £270, Belleeks farmer Hereford at £270, Aberdeen Angus at £260, Donacloney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £235 and Belleeks farmer Hereford at £230.

Weanling male calves

Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 264k at £800 (303), Charolais 258k at £700 (272), Armagh farmer Hereford 302k at £660 (219), Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 394k at £850 (216), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 340k at £880, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 394k at £850, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 264k at £800, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 352k at £800, Belgian Blue 386k at £780, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 416k at £770, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 330k at £760, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 418k at £710, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 258k at £700, Armagh farmer Hereford 302k at £660 and Rostrevor farmer Speckled Park 314k at £650.

Weanling heifer calves

Downpatrick farmer Charolais 220k at £540 (246), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 330k at £805 (244), Castlewellen farmer Charolais 314k at £760 (242), Downpatrick farmer Limousin 272k at £650 (239), Waringstown farmer Hereford 462k at £880, Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 388k at £810, Newry farmer Limousin 396k at £805, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 330k at £805, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 394k at £790, Waringstown farmer Shorthorn 380k at £760, Castlewelllan farmer Charolais 314k at £760, Waringstown farmer Hereford 406k at £760 and Newcastle farmer Limousin 356k at £730, Aberdeen Angus 388k at £720.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromore farmer Limousin 640k at £1600, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 750k at £1470, Dromara farmer Limousin 706k at £1440, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 736k at £1410, Charolais 666k at £1410, Dromore farmer Limousin 730k at £1390, Limousin 648k at £1240 and Castlewellan farmer Charolais 614k at £1050, Simmental 528k at £680.

Cows and calves

Mayobridge farmer Charolais cow and Charolais calf at £1180 and Downpatrick farmer Hereford cow and Limousin calf at £920.

Dairy stock

Annalong farmer £1180, £1080, £1000 and £1000.

Store heifers

Dromore farmer Limousin 422k at £1150 (273), Dromara farmer Charolais 458k at £1120 (245), Charolais 490k at £1190 (243), Charolais 482k at £1170 (243), Dromara farmer Limousin 636k at £1260, Dromara farmer Charolais 490k at £1190, Charolais 518k at £1190, Charolais 482k at £1170, Dromore farmer Limousin 422k at £1150, Dromara farmer Charolais 504k at £1130, Lisburn farmer Limousin 530k at £1130, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 538k at £1130, Dromara farmer Charolais 458k at £1120 and Dromore farmer Limousin 484k at £1120.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Charolais 546k at £1280 (235), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 668k at £1560 (234), Limousin 620k at £1440 (232), Aberdeen Angus 560k at £1300 (232), Donacloney farmer Aberdeen Angus 698k at £1750, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 678k at £1630, Charolais 668k at £1560, Charolais 648k at £1550, Simmental 652k at £1540, Limousin 634k at £1470, Saler 640k at £1470, Limousin 612k at £1450, Dromara farmer Nored 720k at £1450 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 620k at £1440.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £5.65 a kilo for 12.4kg at £70.

Fat ewes topped at £156 for a Texel ewes from a Rathfriland farmer.

More ewes over the £140 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £134.

Spring lambs

Ardarragh farmer 34.5k at £126, Castlewellan farmer 28.5k at £116.50, Downpatrick farmer 25kg at £112, Rathfriland farmer 25k at £112, Castlewellan farmer 24.2k at £111, Kilkeel farmer 38.5kg at £110, Castlewellan farmer 23.9k at £108, Hilltown farmer 34.9kg at £107 and Katesbridge farmer 23.4kg at £107.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer: £156, Newtownhamilton farmer: at £148, Kilkeel farmer at £140, £134, Maze farmer at £134, Ballynahinch farmer at £130, Portaferry farmer at £130, Gilford farmer at £126, Newry farmer at £126 and Newtownhamilton farmer at £122.

Fat rams

Warrenpoint farmer £136 and Crossgar farmer £120.

Breeding rams - £550, £340, £180.

Breeding ewes - £152, £150, £142.