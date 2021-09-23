Bullocks selling £1720 at Lisahally

News you can trust since 1963

William Buchanan £1010/460kg, £1000/450kg, £990/470kg, £990/460kg, £970/440kg, £960/470kg, £960/440kg, John Devine £950/470kg, £910/420kg, £910/420kg, Jean Sayers £900/530kg, £890/530kg, £860/510kg, DC Young £970/450kg, D Moore £890/490kg, Gary Edgar £880/320kg, £860/320kg, £850/280kg, £780/280kg, £760/330kg, M and J McKinley £870/470kg, John Devine £860/370kg, £810/310kg, £800/350kg and W Buchanan £850/410kg, £820/430kg.

Robert Quigley £1450/570kg, £1420/610kg, £1300/560kg, Eric Christie £1420/600kg, £1280/570kg, William McKean £1290/560kg, £1280/550kg, £1240/560kg, £1230/610kg, £1160/560kg, £1040/520kg, M and J McKinley £1240/640kg, James owry £1210/560kg, Harold Nutt £1190/520kg, £1060/510kg, David Devenney £1180/610kg, Martin Quigley £1100/510kg, M and J McKinley £1100/590kg, £1050/570kg, Patrick Duffy £990/420kg, £980/390kg, £970/410kg, £940/380kg, John Connor £970/450kg, David Devenny £970/470kg, Michael McShane £900/400kg, £900/390kg, £870/440kg, £840/430kg and M and J McKinley £960/530kg, £950/480kg.

Bullocks to £1720/700kg, heifers to £1450/570kg, weanlings selling to up to £1010, fat cows to £1228.50/630kg and fat bulls to £1460/690kg.