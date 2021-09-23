Bullocks selling £1720 at Lisahally
Weanlings selling to 304ppk followed by a very strong store cattle trade.
Bullocks to £1720/700kg, heifers to £1450/570kg, weanlings selling to up to £1010, fat cows to £1228.50/630kg and fat bulls to £1460/690kg.
Bullocks
Jonathon Sayers £1720/700kg, Andrew McClements £1680/730kg, £1670/730kg, £1660/7520kg, £1590/650kg,£1570/710kg, £1540/610kg, £1490/650kg, £1440/640kg, £1400/640kg, Mervyn Rodgers £1650/700kg, Robert Quigley £1620/680kg, Valerie Miller £1590/720kg, £1580/710kg, £1580/640kg, £1580/660kg, Robert Quigley £1550/70kg, £1470/650kg, £1390/600kg, Mervyn Rodgers £1500/670kg, £1410/630kg, £1400/600kg, £1380/650KG, Alistair Glenn £1490/630kg, £1470/630kg, David Smyth £1480/590kg, £1420/640kg, Jonathan Sayers £1430/610kg, £1420/600kg, Wesley Miller £1390/580kg, John Arbuckle £1380/660kg, Donald Fleming £1380/720kg, Valerie Miller £1370/600kg, £1360/620KG, £1350/580KG, Eric Christie £1360/620kg,Donald Fleming £1350/680kg, £1340/690kg, John Arbuckle £1330/630kg, £1310/620kg, Andrew McClements £1330/630kg, £1310/610kg, £1280/650kg, Kenneth Johjnston £1320/570kg, David Devenny £1320/640kg, L Lynch £1290/580kg, £1290/596kg, J Sayers £1290/610kg, £1230/630kg and M Rodgers £1260/560kg.
Heifers
Robert Quigley £1450/570kg, £1420/610kg, £1300/560kg, Eric Christie £1420/600kg, £1280/570kg, William McKean £1290/560kg, £1280/550kg, £1240/560kg, £1230/610kg, £1160/560kg, £1040/520kg, M and J McKinley £1240/640kg, James owry £1210/560kg, Harold Nutt £1190/520kg, £1060/510kg, David Devenney £1180/610kg, Martin Quigley £1100/510kg, M and J McKinley £1100/590kg, £1050/570kg, Patrick Duffy £990/420kg, £980/390kg, £970/410kg, £940/380kg, John Connor £970/450kg, David Devenny £970/470kg, Michael McShane £900/400kg, £900/390kg, £870/440kg, £840/430kg and M and J McKinley £960/530kg, £950/480kg.
Weanlings male
William Buchanan £1010/460kg, £1000/450kg, £990/470kg, £990/460kg, £970/440kg, £960/470kg, £960/440kg, John Devine £950/470kg, £910/420kg, £910/420kg, Jean Sayers £900/530kg, £890/530kg, £860/510kg, DC Young £970/450kg, D Moore £890/490kg, Gary Edgar £880/320kg, £860/320kg, £850/280kg, £780/280kg, £760/330kg, M and J McKinley £870/470kg, John Devine £860/370kg, £810/310kg, £800/350kg and W Buchanan £850/410kg, £820/430kg.
Weanlings female
Patrick Duffy £940/380kg, £800/360kg, Gary Edgar £730/280kg and Norman McFarland £680/400kg, £630/350kg, £600/370kg, £590/300kg.
Fat cows
W Lyons £1228.50/630kg, Brendan Deery £1179.90/690kg, Andrew Stewart £1132.80/590kg, Kieran McShane £1115.50/650kg, £1033.60/680kg, Andrew Stewart £1044.10/530kg, Robert Janieson £960.50/850kg, William Buchanan £916.30/77kg, £820, Brendan Deery £892.80/620kg and Stuart Thompson £839.30/770kg.
Fat bulls
A Glenn £1460/690kg, £1340/610kg and Strabane farmer ££1190/650kg, £1140/640kg, £1110/620kg, £1060/650kg, £1050/560kg, £1030/570kg, £1010/620kg, £1000/580kg, £990/570kg.