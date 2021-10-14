Bullocks selling to a top of £1160 at Lisnaskea

This week bullocks sold to a top of £1160 for a 450kg Charolais (£258) £1090 for a 500kg Simmental (£218) and £1080 for a 480kg Limousin (£225).

Store heifers sold to £1000 for a 465kg Charolais (£215) and £1000 for a 470kg Charolais.

Weanling males sold to £900 for a 370kg Charolais (£243) smaller ones sold to £690 for a 265kg Charolais (£260).

Weanling heifers sold to £930 for a 390kg Charolais (£238) and £920 for a 385kg Limousin (£239) with smaller ones to £620 for a 225kg Limousin (£276).

Sample prices as follows

Store bullocks

Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £1160 (£258) Newtownbutler producer 500kg Simmental to £1090, 480kg Limousin to £1080, 480kg Simmental to £980, 440kg Limousin to £970, and 425kg Limousin to £960. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030 and 430kg Limousin to £840. Fivemiletown producer 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £”965, 460kg Hereford to £950 and 460kg Hereford to £905.

STORE HEIFERS

Magheraveely producer 470kg Charolais to £1000. Magheraveely producer 465kg Charolais to £1000, 435kg Charolais to £980 and 455kg Charolais to £940. Fivemiletown producer 530kg Hereford to £950. Tamlaght producer 440kg Charolais to £925, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 455kg Limousin to £880.

Weanling steers and bulls

Brookeborough producer 370kg Charolais to £900 (£243) and 330kg Charolais to £880 (£267) Newtownbutler producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 370kg Charolais to £820. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £830. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £785, 300kg Charolais to £765 and 265kg Charolais to £690 (£260) Fivemiletown producer 365kg Limousin to £780, 310kg Limousin to £730 and 260kg Limousin to £650. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £765 and 270kg Limousin to £715. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £745, 310kg Limousin to £745,305kg Aberdeen Angus to £725 and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £725. Magheraveely producer 325kg Limousin to £715 and 330kg Charolais to £710.

Weanling heifers

Magheraveely producer 390kg Charolais to £930 (£238) 385kg Limousin to £920 (£239) 380kg Charolais to £905, 370kg Charolais to £900, 415kg Charolais to £880, 365kg Charolais to £850, 325kg Charolais to £800 and 340kg Charolais to £790. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £810 x 2 and 310kg Charolais to £745. Derrylin producer 290kg Limousin to £715. Rosslea producer 245kg Charolais to £650 (£265) and Magheraveely producer 250kg Limousins to £645 x 2 240kg Limousins to £640 x 2 and 225kg Limousin to £620 (£276).