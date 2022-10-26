The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £410 for Shorthorn heifer calf for a Newry farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £970 for a 502k Limousin from Newry farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1530 for 758k Shorthorn.

Cows and calves topped £800.

Heifers topped £1480 for 702k Hereford.

Bullocks topped at £1510 for 716k Fleckvieh.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Newry farmer Simmental at £325, Simmental at £305, Simmental at £300, Scarva farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £290, Belgian Blue at £265, Scarva farmer Aberdeen Angus at £245, Hereford at £220, Annaclone farmer Aberdeen Angus at £210 and Scarva farmer Aberdeen Angus at £190,

Heifer calves

Newry farmer Shorthorn at £410, Shorthorn at £355, Ballyward farmer Simmental at £270, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £210, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £205, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £200, Aberdeen Angus at £180, Scarva farmer Aberdeen Angus at £165 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £160.

Weanling male calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 284k at £760 (268), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 260k at £670 (258), Banbridge farmer Limousin 354k at £870 (246), Waringstown farmer Hereford 286k at £690 (242), Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue 396k at £950, Ballyward farmer Shorthorn 402k at £910, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 374k at £900, Banbridge farmer Limousin 354k at £870, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 360k at £860, Limousin 362k at £850, Newry farmer Limousin 396k at £830, Ballyward farmer Shorthorn 376k at £850, Limousin 398k at £790 and Donaghcloney farmer Hereford 492k at £790.

Weanling heifer calves

Armagh farmer Limousin 274k at £750 (274), Charolais 250k at £680 (272), Kilkeel farmer Limousin 300k at £800 (267), Limousin 300k at £710 (237), Newry farmer Limousin 502k at £970, Simmental 452k at £910, Limousin 466k at £860, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 416k at £850, Newry farmer Limousin 428k at £840, Donaghcloney farmer Hereford 478k at £810, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 300k at £800, Limousin 348k at £790, Belgian Blue 358k at £790 and Armagh farmer Limousin 274k at £750,

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyroney farmer Shorthorn 758k at £1530, Downpatrick farmer European Angus 660k at £1340, Simmental 776k at £1290, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 848k at £1230, Annaclone farmer Limousin 718k at £1190, Dromore farmer Saler 568k at £1090, Downpatrick farmer Saler 684k at £1060, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 656k at £1010, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 652k at £970 and Dromara farmer Hereford 642k at £940.

Cows and calves

Castlewellan farmer Shorthorn cow and Galloway calf at £800.

Store heifers

Markethill farmer Limousin 376k at £1000 (266), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 438k at £1090 (249), Limousin 326k at £800 (246), Charolais 480k at £1170 (244), Poyntzpass farmer Hereford 702k at £1480, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 530k at £1290, Charolais 530k at £1260, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 592k at £1250, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 500k at £1200, Charolais 504k at £1200, Charolais 492k at £1190, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 564k at £1180 and Kilkeel farmer Charolais 480k at £1170, Charolais 532k at £1160.

Bullocks

Dromore farmer Hereford 354k at £930 (263), Ballymartin farmer Shorthorn 426k at £1090 (256), Mayobridge farmer Limousin 410k at £1040 (254), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 434k at £1090 (253), Ballyroney farmer Fleckvieh 716k at £1510, Ballyward farmer Charolais 584k at £1440, Ballyroney farmer Fleckvieh 652k at £1420, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 574k at £1290, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 590k at £1280, Belted Galloway 548k at £1235, Rathfriland farmer Holstein 570k at £1210, Ballyward farmer Hereford 578k at £1210 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 558k at £1200, Hereford 594k at £1195.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Ballynahinch farmer topped the sale at £5.33 a kilo for 15.5kg at £82.50.

Fat ewes topped at £240 for a Texel ewes from a Hiltown farmer.

More ewes over the £190 mark with plainer ewes from £115 to £140.

Spring lambs

Rostrevor farmer 30.5k at £115, Poyntzpass farmer 31k at £115, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg at £113.50, Poyntzpass farmer 28.7k at £111, Rathfriland farmer 25.1k at £110.50, Dromara farmer 25.3kg at £109, Ballyward farmer 24.2k at £107.50, Newcastle farmer 24.5k at £107, Rathfriland farmer 24.90k at £107 and Ballynahinch farmer 23.30k at £107.

Fat ewes

Hilltown farmer: £240, Ardarragh farmer at £222, at £190, Ballyward farmer at £140, Clough farmer at £140, Poyntzpass farmer at £134, Corbet farmer at £126, Rathfriland farmer at £124, Clough farmer at £122 and Portaferry farmer at £114.

Fat rams

Bryansford farmer £156 and Rostrevor farmer at £116.

Breeding ram £188, £150 and £150.