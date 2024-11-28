Bullocks selling to a top of £2010 for 660kg at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
G McGirr, Trillick 660k £2010; 640k £1950; 610k £1830, D Givan, Ederney 535k £1650, J McBeth, Artigarvan 510k £1560; 460k £1400; 480k £1430, B Carolan, Spamount 555k £1670; 540k £1610; 560k £1660; 465k £1430, Patrick Gormley, Aughabrack 470k £1580; 500k £1480; 510k £1460, W J Donnell, Strabane 585k £1710; 640k £1820, H Henry, Fintona 500k £1440; 490k £1420, William Doherty, Strabane 750k £2020; 680k £1940; 690k £1940, E Peden, Clanabogan 740k £1970; 705k £1880, C Campbell, Tattykeel 680k £1780, K Doherty, Strabane 700k £1900; 685k £1880, Benburb Farmer, 410k £1360; 470k £1550; 390k £1340, M Cumiskey, Creggan 425k £1330; 325k £1070; 370k £1180, M McElhinney, Claudy 345k £1200 and S Coyle, Mountfield 375k £1180.
Heifers
M Cumisky, Creggan 550k £1790; 340k £1120; 470k £1470, M D Doonan, Kesh 520k £1660; 545k £1720, P Slevin, Clogher 530k £1680; 505k £1560; 490k £1570, C McLaughlin, Omagh 555k £1720; 530k £1650; 500k £1670, G Corcoran, Arvalee 515k £1580; 415k £1380, PJ Eves, Kesh 525k £1610; 385k £1160; 435k £1330, C Quinn, Cookstown 515k £1570; 545k £1630; 455k £1390, T Sharkey, Tattykeel 510k £1550; 455k £1340, E Donnelly, Dromore 530k £1600; 555k £1650; 495k £1510, B Carolan, Spamount 360k £1300; 410k £1370; 425k £1430; 355k £1180, P Gormley, Aughabrack 450k £1460; 475k £1480, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 410k £1350; 505k £1510; 480k £1460, Jas Lecky, Castlederg 610k £1760 and C McElhill, Drumquin 475k £1410.
Fat cows
G McGrath, Omagh 520k £238, M Thompson, Kesh 710k £230, J A Orr, Plumbridge 710k £218; 790k £208 and R Gormley, Carrickmore 570k £206; 690k £201; 720k £198.
Friesian cows
Hall Kee, Strabane 560k £224, C Keatley, Aghyaran 590k £225 and W Hetherington, Trillick 530k £214.
Fat bulls
Jas Henderson, Trillick 650k £250; 610k £247, John Teague, Dromore 1100k £200 and D Breslin, Drumquin 1060k £162.
Dairy cows
A McGovern, Fivemiletown £2750; £2700 and £2450 first calver, D Donald, Legnabraid £2750 first calver, Peter Lynch, Castlederg £2650 first calver, J Kelson, Rock £2600 first calver, T McClure, Beragh £2550; £2320 and £2250 first calver, R J V Kelso, Dungannon £2450 and £2100 first calvers, N Jackson, Dromore £2400 and £2300 first calvers and M King, Drumquin £2200 first calver.
Dropped calves
A Sproule, Castlederg £520 Limousin heifer; £470 Limousin bull, L Logue, Trillick £505 and £490 Limousin bulls, H Patterson, Dromore £480 and £450 Limousin bulls, M R Donnelly, Sixmilecross £470 Belgian Blue bull, E McAloon, Fintona £450 Simmental heifer; £395 Belgian Blue heifer, K Warnock, Trillick £440 Limousin bull, M M Aiken, Drumquin £430 Belgian Blue bull; £390 Belgian Blue heifer, J Johnston, Belleek £425 Belgian Blue bull; £345 Belgian Blue heifer, C McFarland, Beragh £420 and £390 Aberdeen Angus bulls, H Wilson, Fyfin £400 Aberdeen Angus bull; £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer, N Hutchinson, Trillick £440 Charolais heifer and W McCreery, Fyfin £390 Belgian Blue bull.
Weanlings
G McGrath, Omagh £1060 Limousin heifer, T Waugh, Castlederg £880 Belgian Blue bull; £840 Charolais bull, C Cairns, Fyfin £850 and £845 Aberdeen Angus bulls, C McElhill, Drumquin £820 and £720 Charolais heifers, C McFarland, Beragh £830 Aberdeen Angus bull; £760 Hereford bull, D Lyons, Omagh £760 Fleckvieh bull and A O’Gara, Pomeroy £710 Aberdeen Angus bull.
