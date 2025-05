Bullocks selling to a top of £2510 at Rathfriland Co-op

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good show of cattle in town on Friday, with the dropped calf section was a roaring trade, contained calves up to six months old, topped to £980 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Portaferry farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1970 for a 492kg from a Dromore farmer.

Fat cows topped £2450 for 734kg Simmental.

Suckler cows topped £2500.

Rathfriland Mart

Dairy stock topped £2000.

Heifers topped £2680 for 736kg Simmental.

Bullocks topped at £2510 for 646kg Simmental.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Portaferry farmer Belgian Blue at £980, Belgian Blue at £910, Donaghadee farmer Belgian Blue at £895, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £880, Legananny farmer Limousin at £880, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £880 and Donaghadee farmer Charolais at £850.

Heifer calves

Legananny farmer Limousin at £840,

Portaferry farmer Belgian Blue at £835, Belgian Blue at £815, Belgian Blue at £805, Portaferry farmer Belgian Blue at £790 and Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £790.

Weanling

Male calves

Dromore farmer Shorthorn 492k at £1970, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 412k at £1670, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 476k at £1610, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 326k at £1480, Gilford farmer Hereford 390k at £1460, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 290k at £1360, Gilford farmer Hereford 372k at £1300, Hereford 370k at £1300 and Dromara farmer Friesian 402k at £1180, Friesian 384k at £1160.

Weanling heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Saler 382k at £1650, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 400k at £1640, Dromore farmer Shorthorn 442k at £1610, Kilkeel farmer Saler 348k at £1470, Dromara farmer Limousin 344k at £1450, Kilkeel farmer Saler 312k at £1440, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 332k at £1430, Lurgan farmer Simmental 362k at £1350, Simmental 364k at £1300 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 324k at £1290.

Fat cows

Hillsborough farmer Simmental 734k at £2450, Hilltown farmer Hereford 872k at £2360, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 724k at £2230, Dromore farmer Limousin 596k at £2180, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 750k at £2000, Rathfriland farmer Freisian 818k at £1960, Annalong farmer Charolais 606k at £1760 and Katesbridge farmer Belgian Blue 576k at £1730, Aberdeen Angus 634k at £1550, Simmental 532k at £1550.

Sucklers cows

Gilford farmer Speckle cow and Hereford calf at £2500.

Fat bulls

Waringstown farmer Aberdeen Angus 1070k at £2700 and Newry farmer Shorthorn 912k at £2480.

Dairy stock

Mullaghbawn farmer Shorthorn at £2000 and Armagh farmer Holstein at £1650, Holstein at £1550.

Heifers

Hillsborough farmer Simmental 736k at £2680, Waringstown farmer Limousin 476k at £1790, Aberdeen Angus 516k at £1760, Aberdeen Angus 508k at £1740, Dromore farmer Shorthorn 498k at £1740, Banbridge farmer Holstein 628k at £1680, Hilltown farmer Aberdeen Angus 600k at £1660, Annalong farmer Charolais 412k at £1640, Gilford farmer Stabiliser 444k at £1640 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 484k at £1600.

Bullocks

Hillsborough farmer Simmental 646k at £2510, Simmental 672k at £2450, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 534k at £2080, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 588k at £2050, Belgian Blue 574k at £2020, Castlewellan farmer Shorthorn 610k at £1960, Banbridge farmer Limousin 504k at £1940, Lisburn farmer Belgian Blue 480k at £1860, Newry farmer Charolais 444k at £1850 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 448k at £1800.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep in town, fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Katesbridge farmer topped the sale at £7.00 a kilo for 24kg at £159.50.

Fat ewes topped at £242.

More ewes over the £228 mark this week with plainer ewes from £200 to £222.

Spring lambs

Jerrettspass farmer 23.8k at £161.50, Katesbridge farmer 22.8k at £159.50, Ballymartin farmer 24k at £155.50, Annaclone farmer 23.3k at £155, Newcastle farmer 22.2k at £153, Annaclone farmer 28k at £150, Kilkeel farmer 26.1 at £150, Ballyward farmer 23.3k at £150 and Kilkeel farmer 26k at £149.

Hoggets

Kilkeel farmer 30.2k at £164.50, 26k at £153, 31.7k at £152.50, Newry farmer 28k at £150, Dromara farmer 27.8k at £150, Castlewellan farmer 29.1k at £149, Downpatrick farmer 27k at £146, Kilkeel farmer 33.7k at £144, 31.9k at £143 and Rathfriland farmer 25.4k at £143.

Fat ewes

Whitecross farmer at £242, Spa farmer at £228, Waringstown farmer at £222, Dromore farmer at £220, Newcastle farmer at £216, Poyntzpass farmer at £210, Ballyward farmer at £208, Ballyward farmer at £206, Castlewellan farmer at £206 and Poyntzpass farmer at £200.

Fat rams

Ballymartin farmer at £220, Loughbrickland farmer at £206 and Dromara farmer at £170.

Ewes and lambs

Dromra farmer 1 ewe and 2 lamb at £295, 1 ewe and 1 lambs at £230 and 1 ewe and 1 lambs at £225.