Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,330 at £2.23 per kg for a 596kg Charolais and to a top of £2.94 per kilo for a 402kg Limousin at £1,180.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,220 at £2.35 per kg for a 520kg Charolais and to a top of £2.65 per kilo for a 328kg Charolais at £870.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.11 per kilo for a Limousin 720kg at £1,520.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 596kg at £1,330 = 2.23p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 402kg at £1,180 = 2.94p; Limousin, 344kg at £880 = 2.56p; Limousin, 428kg at £1,170 = 2.73p; Limousin, 350kg at £1,010 = 2.89p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 420kg at £1,000 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 332kg at £820 = 2.47p; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £850 = 2.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 362kg at £760 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 294kg at £720 = 2.45p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 308kg at £900 = 2.92p; Dungannon producer; Limousin, 196kg at £550 = 2.81p; Hereford, 206kg at £570 = 2.77p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 450kg at £990 = 2.20p and Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 496kg at £990 = 2.00p.

Heifers

Limavady producer; Charolais, 520kg at £1,220 = 2.35p; Limousin, 436kg at £890 = 2.04p; Irish Moilie, 348kg at £800 = 2.30p; Irish Moilie, 310kg at £720 = 2.32p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 328kg at £870 = 2.65p; Limousin, 310kg at £780 = 2.52p; Charolais, 326kg at £790 = 2.42p; Portglenone producer; Saler, 344kg at £550 = 1.60p; Limousin, 408kg at £780 = 1.91p; Hereford, 460kg at £750 = 1.63p; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £870 = 1.92p; Irish Moilie, 394kg at £680 = 1.73p; Portglenone producer; Aberdeen Angus, 270kg at £540 = 2.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 358kg at £800 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 292kg at £550 = 1.88p; Gal,346kg at £510 = 1.47p; Aberdeen Angus, 332kg at £740 = 2.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 296kg at £630 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 334kg at £740 = 2.22p; Aberdeen Angus, 330kg at £700 = 2.12p; Dungannon producer; Limousin, 306kg at £780 = 2.55p; Hereford, 260kg at £600 = 2.31p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 324kg at £800 = 2.47p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 416kg at £890 = 2.14p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 344kg at £900 = 2.62p; Limousin, 330kg at £850 = 2.58p and Aghadowey producer; Limousin, 346kg at £820 = 2.37p; Limousin, 462kg at £890 = 1.93p; Charolais, 410kg at £910 = 2.22p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £135. and fat ewes to £190.

An excellent show of 2,275 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 26th November.

455 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £190.00.

1,790 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an improved trade.

Lambs topped at £135.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Glarryford producer; 27kg at £135.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 29kg at £129.00 = 4.45p; Garvagh producer; 30.25kg at £127.00 = 4.20p; Dunloy producer; 25kg at £126.50 = 5.06p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £126.00 = 4.50p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £126.00 = 4.50p; Coleraine producer; 26.8kg at £126.00 = 4.70p; Garvagh producer; 26.25kg at £125.50 = 4.78p; Portglenone producer; 25.5kg at £125.50 = 4.92p; Bellaghy producer; 26.25kg at £125.50 = 4.78p; Ballycastle producer; 25kg at £125.00 = 5.00p; Ballymoney producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Greysteel producer; 26kg at £125.00 = 4.81p; Bellaghy producer; 26kg at £124.50 = 4.79p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £124.00 = 4.86p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £124.00 = 4.59p; Kilrea producer; 25.9kg at £124.00 = 4.79p; Ballycastle producer; 25.5kg at £124.00 = 4.86p and Swatragh producer; 25.25kg at £124.00 = 4.91p.

Middle-weight lambs

Draperstown producer; 23.75kg at £121.00 = 5.09p; Eglinton producer; 23.8kg at £120.50 = 5.06p; Dungiven producer; 23.8kg at £120.50 = 5.06p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £120.00 = 5.00p; Coleraine producer; 23.9kg at £120.00 = 5.02p; Cookstown producer; 23.9kg at £119.50 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 23.25kg at £119.00 = 5.12p; Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £118.50 = 5.04p; Garvagh producer; 21.25kg at £118.00 = 5.55p; Dunloy producer; 23.8kg at £118.00 = 4.96p; Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £118.00 = 5.02p; Maghera producer; 23.7kg at £118.00 = 4.98p; Limavady producer; 23.25kg at £118.00 = 5.08p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £117.50 = 5.11p; Draperstown producer; 23.25kg at £117.00 = 5.03p; Swatragh producer; 22.9kg at £117.00 = 5.11p; Ballycastle producer; 23.4kg at £117.00 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 23.4kg at £117.00 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £117.00 = 5.02p and Maghera producer; 23kg at £116.00 = 5.04p.

Light-weight

Garvagh producer; 18.25kg at £100.00 = 5.48p; Swatragh producer; 19.9kg at £100.00 = 5.03p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £99.50 = 5.53p; Portglenone producer; 18.75kg at £98.00 = 5.23p; Draperstown producer; 17.75kg at £97.00 = 5.46p; Swatragh producer; 18kg at £96.00 = 5.33p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £94.50 = 5.56p; Garvagh producer; 17.5kg at £94.00 =5.37p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £91.00 = 5.35p; Maghera producer; 17.25kg at £94.00 = 5.45p; Draperstown producer; 17.25kg at £92.00 = 5.33p; Moneymore producer; 13.5kg at £78.50 = 5.81p and Garvagh producer; 13.5kg at £81.50 = 6.04p.

Fat ewes

Castlederg producer; £190; Castlederg producer; £188 and Castlederg producer; £184.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

