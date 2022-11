Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,350 at £2.26 per kg for a 598kg Aberdeen Angus and to a top of £2.91 per kilo for a 326kg Aberdeen Angus at £950.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,230 at £2.25 per kg for a 546kg Aberdeen Angus and to a top of £2.53 per kilo for a 316kg Charolais at £800.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.08 per kilo for a Charolais 659kg at £1,370.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 598kg at £1,350 = 2.26p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,320 = 2.32p; Aberdeen Angus, 444kg at £800 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £710 = 1.63p; Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £1,010 = 1.96p; Aberdeen Angus, 486kg at £1,050 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £840 = 1.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 458kg at £1,070 = 2.34p; Aberdeen Angus, 566kg at £1,170 = 2.07p; BB,450kg at £1,020 = 2.27p; Ballymoney producer; Aberdeen Angus, 326kg at £950 = 2.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 258kg at £600 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 328kg at £770 = 2.35p; Aberdeen Angus, 310kg at £700 = 2.26p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £820 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £550 = 2.12p; Aberdeen Angus, 330kg at £670 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p; Kilaloo producer; Charolais, 442kg at £1,060 = 2.40p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,140 = 2.49p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,020 = 2.46p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,050 = 2.22p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,030 = 2.35p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 306kg at £790 = 2.58p.

Heifers

Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 546kg at £1,230 = 2.25p; Stabiliser, 500kg at £1,040 = 2.08p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 316kg at £800 = 2.52p; Charolais, 358kg at £830 = 2.32p; Charolais, 296kg at £730 = 2.47p; Charolais, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p; Ballymoney producer; Aberdeen Angus, 268kg at £600 = 2.24p; Kilaloo producer; Charolais, 450kg at £950 = 2.11p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,000 = 2.34p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,000 = 2.33p; Charolais, 410kg at £860 = 2.10p; Charolais, 416kg at £830 = 2.00p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 410kg at £730 = 1.78p; Limousin, 366kg at £660 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 632kg at £1,200 = 1.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 418kg at £720 = 1.72p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £138. Fat ewes to £300.

A strong show of 1,475 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 19th November.

355 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £300.

1,090 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £138.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Draperstown producer; 27kg at £138.00 = 5.11p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £127.00 = 4.54p; Maghera producer; 32.5kg at £126.00 = 3.88p; Draperstown producer; 33kg at £125.00 = 3.79p; Coleraine producer; 29.5kg at £125.00 = 4.24p; Toomebridge producer; 26.5kg at £123.50 = 4.66p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £123.00 = 4.56p; Swatragh producer; 24.75kg at £121.00 = 4.89p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £119.50 = 4.78p; Tobermore producer; 26.75kg at £119.00 = 4.45p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £119.00 = 4.58p; Tobermore producer; 25.5kg at £119.00 = 4.67p; Draperstown producer; 25.75kg at £116.00 = 4.50p; Garvagh producer; 24.25kg at £115.50 = 4.76p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £115.00 = 4.79p; Eglinton producer; 24.6kg at £115.00 = 4.67p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £113.00 = 4.71p and Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p.

Middle-weight

Claudy producer; 23kg at £117.50 = 5.11p; Draperstown producer; 23.75kg at £117.50 = 4.95p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £116.50 = 5.07p; Claudy producer; 23.25kg at £115.00 = 4.95p; Coleraine producer; 23.25kg at £111.50 = 4.80p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £111.50 = 5.07p; Maghera producer; 23.25kg at £111.00 = 4.77p; Coleraine producer; 22.5kg at £110.50 = 4.91p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Limavady producer; 23.4kg at £109.00 = 4.66p; Claudy producer; 23.5kg at £108.50 = 4.62p; Portglenone producer; 22.5kg at £108.00 = 4.80p; Coleraine producer; 22.25kg at £107.00 = 4.81p and Moneymore producer; 22.5kg at £106.50 = 4.73p.

Light-weight

Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £98.00 =5.60p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £97.00 = 5.11p; Toomebridge producer; 19kg at £96.00 = 5.05p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £93.00 = 5.47p; Coleraine producer; 17.5kg at £91.50 = 5.23p; Swatragh producer; 17.5kg at £90.00 = 5.14p and Cookstown producer; 18.5kg at £89.50 = 4.84p.

Fat ewes

Draperstown producer; £300; Draperstown producer; £242 and Magherafelt producer; £235.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.