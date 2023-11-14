Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,390 at £2.28 per kg for a 610kg Charolais at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,390 at £2.28 per kg for a 610kg Charolais and to a top of £3.16 per kilo for a 158kg Limousin at £500.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,240 at £2.43 per kg for a 510kg Simmental and to a top of £2.78 per kilo for a 334kg Charolais at £930.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Garvagh producer; Charolais, 610kg at £1,390 = 2.28p; Ballymoney producer; Limousin, 158kg at £500 = 3.16p; Limousin, 232kg at £670 = 2.89p; Limousin, 266kg at £740 = 2.78p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 448kg at £940 = 2.10p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 364kg at £900 = 2.47p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,000 = 2.66p; Claudy producer; Simmental, 416kg at £1,000 = 2.40p; Limousin, 486kg at £1,210 = 2.49p; Limousin, 428kg at £980 = 2.29p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,110 = 2.32p; Limousin, 394kg at £990 = 2.51p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,000 = 2.39p; Simmental, 382kg at £920 = 2.41p; Simmental, 398kg at £950 = 2.39p and Kilrea producer; Limousin, 290kg at £830 = 2.86p.
Heifers
Limavady producer; Simmental, 510kg at £1,240 = 2.43p; Charolais, 334kg at £930 = 2.78p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 442kg at £810 = 1.83p; Greysteel producer; Charolais, 716kg at £1,600 = 2.23p; Charolais, 602kg at £1,450 = 2.41p and Ballymoney producer; Fleckvieh 432kg at £760 = 1.76p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £142 and fat ewes to £140.
1,200 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 11th November.
220 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a steady trade topping at £142.
950 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade.
Lambs topped at £140.00 for heavy sorts.
There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade yet again.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Ballymoney producer; 29kg at £140.00 = 4.83p; Cookstown producer; 28.3kg at £131.50 = 4.65p; Maghera producer; 31kg at £129.00 = 4.16p; Ballymoney producer; 29.7kg at £127.50 = 4.29p; Swatragh producer; 26.2kg at £127.50 = 4.87p; Dungiven producer; 25.1kg at £127.00 = 5.06p; Claudy producer; 25.9kg at £127.00 = 4.90p; Belfast producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £125.00 = 4.46p; Kilrea producer; 25.1kg at £124.00 = 4.94p; Cookstown producer; 24.5kg at £115.00 = 4.69p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £120.00 = 4.80p; Coleraine producer; 30kg at £120.00 = 4.00p; Maghera producer; 24.7kg at £119.50 = 4.84p; Swatragh producer; 25.3kg at £117.50 = 4.64p and Maghera producer; 24.8kg at £115.00 = 4.64p.
Mid-weight lambs
Stewartstown producer; 23.5kg at £130.00 = 5.53p; Cookstown producer; 22.9kg at £114.50 = 5.00p; Kilrea producer; 22.9kg at £112.50 = 4.91p; Magherafelt producer; 22.7kg at £112.00 = 4.93p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £112.00 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £115.00 = 4.89p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £110.50 = 4.91p; Belfast producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Dungannon producer; 20.2kg at £109.50 = 5.42p; Draperstown producer; 21.7kg at £108.50 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £108.50 = 4.93p; Claudy producer; 22.2kg at £107.50 = 4.84p and Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £107.00 = 4.65p.
Light-weight lambs
Stewartstown producer; 19.3kg at £111.00 = 5.75p; Swatragh producer; 19.5kg at £101.00 = 5.18p; Claudy producer; 18kg at £99.00 = 5.50p; Magherafelt producer; 19.1kg at £97.50 = 5.10p; Magherafelt producer; 17.3kg at £90.00 = 5.20p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £87.50 = 5.15p; Magherafelt producer; 17.3kg at £87.00 = 5.03p; Magherafelt producer; 17.3kg at £87.00 = 5.03p; Cookstown producer; 16.8kg at £84.50 = 5.03p and Magherafelt producer; 16.9kg at £84.00 = 4.97p.
Fat ewes
Magilligan producer; £142; Cookstown producer; £142 and Claudy producer; £135.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.