Bullocks selling to a top price of £1390 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1390 for a 570kg Charolais at £2.44 per kg and to a top of £2.93 per kilo for a Limousin 376kg at £1100.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1240 for a 542kg Limousin at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.55 per kilo for a Charolais 482kg at £1230.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Rasharkin producer; Charolais, 570kg at £1390 = 2.44p; Charolais, 614kg at £1360 = 2.21p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 376kg at £1100 = 2.93p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 442kg at £1070 = 2.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 520kg at £1230 = 2.37p; Limavady producer; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £1100 = 2.59p. Garvagh producer; Limousin, 378kg at £640 = 1.69p; Limousin, 376kg at £680 = 1.81p; Charolais, 418kg at £750 = 1.79p; Charolais, 462kg at £820 = 1.77p; Dungiven producer; Shorthorn, 538kg at £960 = 1.78p; Hereford, 484kg at £980 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £860 = 2.11p; Hereford, 530kg at £1,010 = 1.91p; Shorthorn, 488kg at £860 = 1.76p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 474kg at £980 = 2.07p; Limousin, 450kg at £990 = 2.20p; Limousin, 500kg at £1,210 = 2.42p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 448kg at £1,040 = 2.32p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,200 = 2.42p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,150 = 2.48p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,220 = 2.28p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 478kg at £1,230 = 2.57p; Charolais, 518kg at £1,190 = 2.30p; Limousin, 412kg at £1,150 = 2.79p; Charolais, 470kg at £1,180 = 2.51p; Aberdeen Angus, 424kg at £1,100 = 2.59p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,170 = 2.54p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,120 = 2.34p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,150 = 2.51p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 498kg at £1,200 = 2.41p; Belgian Blue, 546kg at £1,160 = 2.12p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,110 = 2.44p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,150 = 2.49p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,260 = 2.45p; Limousin, 438kg at £1,110 = 2.53p; Limousin, 442kg at £840 = 1.90p; Limousin, 446kg at £1,180 = 2.65p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 438kg at £960 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 520kg at £1,230 = 2.37p; Aberdeen Angus, 442kg at £1,070 = 2.42p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 404kg at £1,080 = 2.67p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,110 = 2.64p; Dungiven producer; Speckled Park, 454kg at £800 = 1.76p; Limousin, 452kg at £980 = 2.17p; Charolais, 372kg at £850 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 496kg at £1,160 = 2.34p; Limousin, 396kg at £900 = 2.27p; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £1,000 = 2.12p; Limousin, 420kg at £980 = 2.33p; Stabiliser, 438kg at £940 = 2.15p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 272kg at £740 = 2.72p; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £780 = 2.01p; Limousin, 374kg at £960 = 2.57p; Limousin, 376kg at £1,100 = 2.93p; Ballykelly producer; Limousin, 374kg at £900 = 2.41p; Charolais, 410kg at £850 = 2.07p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 584kg at £1,070 = 1.83p; Limousin, 566kg at £980 = 1.73p; Belgian Blue, 584kg at £1,090 = 1.87p; Hereford, 562kg at £1,080 = 1.92p; Charolais, 548kg at £990 = 1.81p; Limousin, 574kg at £1,040 = 1.81p; Charolais, 630kg at £1,190 = 1.89p; Sim,570kg at £990 = 1.74p; Belgian Blue, 512kg at £790 = 1.54p; Belgian Blue, 634kg at £1,120 = 1.77p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 318kg at £750 = 2.36p; Limousin, 300kg at £850 = 2.83p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 398kg at £790 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 364kg at £780 = 2.14p; Limavady producer; British Blue, 448kg at £900 = 2.01p; Charolais, 454kg at £940 = 2.07p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,060 = 2.24p; Hereford, 582kg at £1,190 = 2.04p; Charolais, 630kg at £1,200 = 1.90p; Sim,504kg at £1,000 = 1.98p; Limousin, 486kg at £1,140 = 2.35p; Sim,516kg at £1,060 = 2.05p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,160 = 2.62p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,110 = 2.33p; Sal,472kg at £1,060 = 2.25p; Limousin, 450kg at £1,130 = 2.51p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,040 = 2.64p; Aberdeen Angus, 476kg at £1,040 = 2.18p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 344kg at £700 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 358kg at £630 = 1.76p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 586kg at £1,160 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 462kg at £820 = 1.77p; Aberdeen Angus, 534kg at £1,000 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 566kg at £1,060 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 618kg at £1,150 = 1.86p and Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 802kg at £1,230 = 1.53p; Limousin, 830kg at £1,560 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 766kg at £1,360 = 1.78p.

Heifers

Limavady producer; Limousin, 542kg at £1240 = 2.29p; Charolais, 482kg at £1230 = 2.55p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 500kg at £1210 = 2.42p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 446kg at £1130 = 2.53p; Charolais, 472kg at £1180 = 2.50p. Swatragh producer; Hereford, 420kg at £830 = 1.98p; Shorthorn beef, 372kg at £700 = 1.88p; Sim,324kg at £790 = 2.44p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 488kg at £970 = 1.99p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,130 = 2.35p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,010 = 2.36p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,110 = 2.17p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,180 = 2.50p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,120 = 2.26p; Charolais, 432kg at £990 = 2.29p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,150 = 2.32p; Charolais, 410kg at £840 = 2.05p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,060 = 2.33p; Charolais, 446kg at £1,130 = 2.53p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 480kg at £1,080 = 2.25p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,150 = 2.37p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,120 = 2.42p; Charolais, 400kg at £950 = 2.38p; Limousin, 434kg at £1,000 = 2.30p; Limousin, 426kg at £960 = 2.25p; Charolais, 374kg at £750 = 2.01p; Charolais, 418kg at £1,020 = 2.44p; Charolais, 532kg at £1,100 = 2.07p; Limousin, 434kg at £860 = 1.98p; Dungiven producer; Belgian Blue, 494kg at £900 = 1.82p; Belgian Blue, 462kg at £910 = 1.97p; Belgian Blue, 466kg at £880 = 1.89p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 562kg at £1,110 = 1.98p; Ballykelly producer; Aberdeen Angus, 310kg at £680 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £780 = 2.19p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 282kg at £660 = 2.34p; Limousin, 344kg at £790 = 2.30p; Limousin, 364kg at £730 = 2.01p; Limousin, 430kg at £800 = 1.86p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 456kg at £970 = 2.13p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,140 = 2.30p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,080 = 2.18p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,130 = 2.05p; Limousin, 562kg at £1,150 = 2.05p.

Weekly sheep sale - Lambs selling to £166 and fat ewes selling to £145.

Another excellent show of 2,350 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 25th September. 425 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £145.00. 1,925 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £166.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Desertmartin producer; 27.5kg at £166.00 = 6.04p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £156.00 = 6.00p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £136.00 = 5.44p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £113.00 = 4.52p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p and Kilrea producer; 24kg at £109.00 = 4.54p.

Mid-weight

Limavady producer; 22kg at £120.00 =5.45p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £102.50 =4.46p; Cookstown producer; 23.5kg at £104.50 = 4.45p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £104.50 = 4.54p and Maghera producer; 22kg at £104.00 = 4.73p.

Light-weight Lambs

Magherafelt producer; 17kg at £95.00 = 5.59p; Garvagh producer; 17kg at £90.00 = 5.29p; Cookstown producer; 17kg at £89.00 = 5.24p and Draperstown producer; 18kg at £89.00 = 4.94p.

Fat ewes

Maghera producer; £145; Limavady producer; £139; Clady producer; £134 and Clady producer; £127.

Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the annual Texel pedigree ram and female sale last Thursday evening, 23rd September, over 100 quality rams were presented for sale which produced an outstanding trade.

Sample of leading prices

Rams - £800.00, £770.00, £780.00, £670.00, £640.00, £620.00 and £600.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.