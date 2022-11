Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,450 at £2.48 per kg for a 584kg Lim and to a top of £3.70 per kilo for a 262kg Lim at £970.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,150 at £2.60 per kg for a 442kg Char and to a top of £2.62 per kilo for a 248kg Sim at £650.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.21 per kilo for a Shb 570kg at £1,260.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Greysteel producer; Lim,584kg at £1,450 = 2.48p; Lim,562kg at £1,410 = 2.51p; Sim,622kg at £1,390 = 2.23p; BB,528kg at £1,140 = 2.16p; Lim,594kg at £1,430 = 2.41p; Maghera producer; Lim,262kg at £970 = 3.70p; Coleraine producer; Lim,234kg at £660 = 2.82p; Bellaghy producer; Sim,424kg at £1,040 = 2.45p; Dungiven producer; St,202kg at £390 = 1.93p; St,238kg at £480 = 2.02p; St,204kg at £460 = 2.25p; St,228kg at £550 = 2.41p; Portglenone producer; Sim,258kg at £540 = 2.09p; Sim,272kg at £550 = 2.02p; Kilaloo producer; Char,474kg at £1,300 = 2.74p; Char,452kg at £1,130 = 2.50p; Char,484kg at £1,100 = 2.27p; Char,410kg at £1,060 = 2.59p; Char,452kg at £1,190 = 2.63p; Char,438kg at £1,100 = 2.51p; Maghera producer; AA,392kg at £670 = 1.71p; Swatragh producer; Lim,274kg at £680 = 2.48p; Lim,304kg at £750 = 2.47p; Cookstown producer; Her,282kg at £680 = 2.41p; Sim,242kg at £650 = 2.69p and Plumbridge producer; Sh,578kg at £1,210 = 2.09p.

Heifers

Portglenone producer; Sim,248kg at £650 = 2.62p; Kilaloo producer; Char,442kg at £1,150 = 2.60p; Char,444kg at £1,030 = 2.32p; Char,444kg at £1,040 = 2.34p; Char,420kg at £1,030 = 2.45p; Char,458kg at £1,040 = 2.27p; Cookstown producer; Lim,306kg at £770 = 2.52p; Sim,274kg at £750 = 2.74p; Lim,272kg at £700 = 2.57p; Drumsurn producer; AA,508kg at £930 = 1.83p; AA,470kg at £870 = 1.85p; Her,472kg at £700 = 1.48p; AA,444kg at £800 = 1.80p; AA,434kg at £750 = 1.73p; AA,486kg at £850 = 1.75p; Dungiven producer; St,218kg at £440 = 2.02p; Portglenone producer; Sim,232kg at £530 = 2.28p; Sim,282kg at £500 = 1.77p; Sim,206kg at £480 = 2.33p; Sim,222kg at £490 = 2.21p; Maghera producer; AA,468kg at £850 = 1.82p; AA,416kg at £730 = 1.75p and Dungiven producer; Lim,494kg at £1,020 = 2.06p; Shb,488kg at £850 = 1.74p; Lim,480kg at £940 = 1.96p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £130. Fat ewes to £270.

A strong show of 1,675 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 12th November.

385 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £270.00.

1,270 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Cookstown producer; 35kg at £130.00 = 3.71p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £126.00 = 4.67p; Claudy producer; 28kg at £123.00 = 4.39p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £122.00 = 4.69p; Coleraine producer; 31.5kg at £119.00 = 3.78p; Maghera producer; 32kg at £118.00 = 3.69p; Maghera producer; 29kg at £118.00 = 4.07p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £117.00 = 4.88p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £116.00 = 4.30p; Maghera producer; 25.5kg at £115.00 = 4.51p; Castledawson producer; 25kg at £115.00 = 4.60p; Garvagh producer; 26.75kg at £115.00 = 4.30p; Draperstown producer; 25.25kg at £114.50 = 4.53p; Maghera producer; 24.25kg at £114.00 = 4.70p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £112.00 = 4.31p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £112.00 = 4.48p; Moneymore producer; 25kg at £112.00 = 4.48p and Maydown producer; 24.75kg at £111.00 = 4.48p.

Middle-weight

Claudy producer; 22kg at £113.50 = 5.16p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £109.50 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 23.25kg at £109.00 = 4.69p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £108.00 = 4.91p; Ballymena producer; 23.5kg at £108.00 = 4.60p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £108.00 = 4.60p; Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £106.00 = 4.51p; Newbuildings producer; 23.75kg at £106.00 = 4.46p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £105.50 = 4.49p; Ballymoney producer; 22.25kg at £105.00 = 4.72p; Garvagh producer; 22.25kg at £104.50 = 4.70p andDraperstown producer; 22kg at £104.00 = 4.73p.

Light-weight

Ballycastle producer; 18.75kg at £92.50 = 4.93p; Kilrea producer; 16.25kg at £90.00 = 5.54p; Omagh producer; 16.5kg at £87.50 = 5.30p; Cookstown producer; 17kg at £83.00 = 4.88p and Crumlin producer; 17.75kg at £83.00 = 4.68p.

Fat ewes

Drumsurn producer; £270; Draperstown producer; £192 and Draperstown producer; £190.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.