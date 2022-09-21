Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,530 at Swatragh
Weekly cattle sale: A strong seasonal show of 120 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Tuesday 20th September which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,530 for a 634kg Limousin at £2.41 per kg and to a top of £2.90 per kilo for a 410kg Charolais at £1,190.
Heifers sold to both a top price of £1,350 and to a top of £2.90 per kilo for a 466kg Limousin.
Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.27 per kilo for a Limousin 674kg at £1,530.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks: Limavady producer; Limousin, 634kg at £1,530 = 2.41p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,250 = 2.55p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,220 = 2.23p; Limousin, 602kg at £1,350 = 2.24p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,320 = 2.24p; Limousin, 556kg at £1,360 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 410kg at £1,190 = 2.90p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,090 = 2.61p; Limousin, 370kg at £1,000 = 2.70p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,000 = 2.55p; Charolais,446kg at £1,070 = 2.40p; Charolais,526 kg at £1,280 = 2.43p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 606kg at £1,270 = 2.10p; Belgian Blue, 536kg at £1,160 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 610kg at £1,370 = 2.25p; Belgian Blue, 474kg at £920 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 604kg at £1,320 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Hereford, 388kg at £670 = 1.73p; Limousin, 410kg at £700 = 1.71p; Limousin, 330kg at £650 = 1.97p; Hereford, 406kg at £650 = 1.60p; Hereford, 430kg at £690 = 1.60p; Kilrea producer; Belgian Blue, 650kg at £1,250 = 1.92p;,Belgian Blue, 686kg at £1,370 = 2.00p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 494kg at £1,250 = 2.53p; Limousin, 458kg at £840 = 1.83p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,270 = 2.36p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,260 = 2.37p; Limousin, 542kg at £1,340 = 2.47p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,340 = 2.51p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,140 = 2.15p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 354kg at £800 = 2.26p; Limousin, 424kg at £870 = 2.05p and Claudy producer; Shorthorn beef, 456kg at £960 = 2.11p; Limousin, 438kg at £990 = 2.26p; Charolais, 424kg at £840 = 1.98p; Charolais, 400kg at £870 = 2.18p.
Heifers
Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,350 = 2.90p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,050 = 2.05p. Limousin, 472kg at £900 = 1.91p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,160 = 2.35p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,010 = 2.27p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 384kg at £740 = 1.93p; Charolais, 292kg at £640 = 2.19p.Char,322kg at £640 = 1.99p; Limousin, 388kg at £740 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 296kg at £590 = 1.99p; Limousin, 356kg at £810 = 2.28p; Bellaghy producer; Belgian Blue, 492kg at £950 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 432kg at £700 = 1.62p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 438kg at £990 = 2.26p. Limousin, 446kg at £920 = 2.06p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,030 = 2.18p. Limousin, 426kg at £960 = 2.25p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 520kg at £1,090 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £600 = 1.60p; Aberdeen Angus, 406kg at £800 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 484kg at £1,000 = 2.07p; Charolais, 434kg at £900 = 2.07p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,100 = 2.57p; Charolais,424kg at £1,020 = 2.41p; Charolais, 440kg at £860 = 1.95p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,250 = 2.46p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,180 = 2.41p and Swatragh producer; Hereford, 416kg at £690 = 1.66p; Hereford, 380kg at £650 = 1.71p; Hereford, 428kg at £720 = 1.68p; Stabiliser,328kg at £550 = 1.68p; Hereford, 414kg at £650 = 1.57p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £123. Fat ewes to £175.
Another exceptionally strong show of 2,850 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 17th September, 765 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £175.00. 2,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade, lambs topped at £123.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices: Heavy-weight - Moneymore producer; 29kg at £123.00 = 4.24p; Maghera producer; 26.25kg at £117.00 = 4.46p;Kilrea producer; 27kg at £116.00 = 4.30p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £115.00 = 4.26p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £115.00 = 4.26p; Magherafelt producer; 25.25kg at £114.50 = 4.53p; Draperstown producer; 27.5kg at £114.00 = 4.15p; Cookstown producer; 26.25kg at £113.50 = 4.32p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £111.50 = 4.46p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Aghadowey producer; 27.25kg at £111.00 = 4.07p; Limavady producer; 25.25kg at £111.00 = 4.40p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £110.50 = 4.42p; Ballymoney producer; 26.25kg at £110.50 = 4.21p and Maghera producer; 25.75kg at £110.00 = 4.27p.
Middle-weight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 =4.55p; Ballymoney producer; 23.75kg at £106.50 =4.48p; Dungannon producer; 23.5kg at £103.50 = 4.40p; Garvagh producer; 22.8kg at £103.00 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 23.25kg at £103.00 =4.43p; Dungiven producer; 23.25kg at £101.50 = 4.37p; Eglinton producer; 22.4kg at £101.50 = 4.53p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £100.50 =4.47p; Ballymena producer; 22kg at £100.00 =4.55p; Ballymena producer; 22kg at £99.00 =4.50p; Toomebridge producer; 22kg at £99.00 =4.50p; Swatragh producer; 23.6kg at £98.50 =4.17p; Swatragh producer; 22.75kg at £98.00 = 4.31p; Garvagh producer; 22.25kg at £98.00 = 4.40p; Garvagh producer; 22.4kg at £98.00 = 4.38p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £97.00 =4.41p and Garvagh producer; 22kg at £97.00 =4.41p.
Light-weight: Dungiven producer; 17.5kg at £87.50 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 18.25kg at £86.50 = 4.74p; Swatragh producer;14kg at £86.00 = 6.14p; Coleraine producer; 16.75kg at £85.50 = 5.10p; Cushendall producer; 18kg at £84.50 = 4.69p; Garvagh producer; 16.75kg at £83.50 = 4.99p; Draperstown producer; 16kg at £82.00 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £79.50 = 4.54p; Garvagh producer; 15.5kg at £77.50 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £77.00 = 4.97p; Portglenone producer; 15kg at £76.50 = 5.10p;Claudy producer; 14kg at £72.50 = 5.18p and Maghera producer; 12.25kg at £63.50 = 5.18p.
Fat ewes: Garvagh producer; £175; Aghadowey producer; £169 and Ballymoney producer; £157.
Weekly breeding sheep sale: Hoggets to £178. Ewe lambs to £148.
The Blackface and breeding sheep sale held on Thursday past generated a very solid trade for the 1,350 sheep that were presented for sale.
Cattle sale every monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30 am.
General breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7pm.