Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,530 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,530 for a 634kg Limousin at £2.41 per kg and to a top of £2.90 per kilo for a 410kg Charolais at £1,190.

Heifers sold to both a top price of £1,350 and to a top of £2.90 per kilo for a 466kg Limousin.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.27 per kilo for a Limousin 674kg at £1,530.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Limavady producer; Limousin, 634kg at £1,530 = 2.41p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,250 = 2.55p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,220 = 2.23p; Limousin, 602kg at £1,350 = 2.24p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,320 = 2.24p; Limousin, 556kg at £1,360 = 2.45p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 410kg at £1,190 = 2.90p; Limousin, 418kg at £1,090 = 2.61p; Limousin, 370kg at £1,000 = 2.70p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,000 = 2.55p; Charolais,446kg at £1,070 = 2.40p; Charolais,526 kg at £1,280 = 2.43p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 606kg at £1,270 = 2.10p; Belgian Blue, 536kg at £1,160 = 2.16p; Aberdeen Angus, 610kg at £1,370 = 2.25p; Belgian Blue, 474kg at £920 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 604kg at £1,320 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Hereford, 388kg at £670 = 1.73p; Limousin, 410kg at £700 = 1.71p; Limousin, 330kg at £650 = 1.97p; Hereford, 406kg at £650 = 1.60p; Hereford, 430kg at £690 = 1.60p; Kilrea producer; Belgian Blue, 650kg at £1,250 = 1.92p;,Belgian Blue, 686kg at £1,370 = 2.00p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 494kg at £1,250 = 2.53p; Limousin, 458kg at £840 = 1.83p; Limousin, 538kg at £1,270 = 2.36p; Limousin, 532kg at £1,260 = 2.37p; Limousin, 542kg at £1,340 = 2.47p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,340 = 2.51p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,140 = 2.15p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 354kg at £800 = 2.26p; Limousin, 424kg at £870 = 2.05p and Claudy producer; Shorthorn beef, 456kg at £960 = 2.11p; Limousin, 438kg at £990 = 2.26p; Charolais, 424kg at £840 = 1.98p; Charolais, 400kg at £870 = 2.18p.

Heifers

Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,350 = 2.90p; Limousin, 512kg at £1,050 = 2.05p. Limousin, 472kg at £900 = 1.91p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,160 = 2.35p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,010 = 2.27p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 384kg at £740 = 1.93p; Charolais, 292kg at £640 = 2.19p.Char,322kg at £640 = 1.99p; Limousin, 388kg at £740 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 296kg at £590 = 1.99p; Limousin, 356kg at £810 = 2.28p; Bellaghy producer; Belgian Blue, 492kg at £950 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 432kg at £700 = 1.62p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 438kg at £990 = 2.26p. Limousin, 446kg at £920 = 2.06p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,030 = 2.18p. Limousin, 426kg at £960 = 2.25p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 520kg at £1,090 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £600 = 1.60p; Aberdeen Angus, 406kg at £800 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 484kg at £1,000 = 2.07p; Charolais, 434kg at £900 = 2.07p; Charolais, 428kg at £1,100 = 2.57p; Charolais,424kg at £1,020 = 2.41p; Charolais, 440kg at £860 = 1.95p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,250 = 2.46p; Limousin, 490kg at £1,180 = 2.41p and Swatragh producer; Hereford, 416kg at £690 = 1.66p; Hereford, 380kg at £650 = 1.71p; Hereford, 428kg at £720 = 1.68p; Stabiliser,328kg at £550 = 1.68p; Hereford, 414kg at £650 = 1.57p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £123. Fat ewes to £175.

Another exceptionally strong show of 2,850 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 17th September, 765 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £175.00. 2,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade, lambs topped at £123.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices: Heavy-weight - Moneymore producer; 29kg at £123.00 = 4.24p; Maghera producer; 26.25kg at £117.00 = 4.46p;Kilrea producer; 27kg at £116.00 = 4.30p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £115.00 = 4.26p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £115.00 = 4.26p; Magherafelt producer; 25.25kg at £114.50 = 4.53p; Draperstown producer; 27.5kg at £114.00 = 4.15p; Cookstown producer; 26.25kg at £113.50 = 4.32p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £111.50 = 4.46p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £111.00 = 4.27p; Aghadowey producer; 27.25kg at £111.00 = 4.07p; Limavady producer; 25.25kg at £111.00 = 4.40p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £110.50 = 4.42p; Ballymoney producer; 26.25kg at £110.50 = 4.21p and Maghera producer; 25.75kg at £110.00 = 4.27p.

Middle-weight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 23.5kg at £107.00 =4.55p; Ballymoney producer; 23.75kg at £106.50 =4.48p; Dungannon producer; 23.5kg at £103.50 = 4.40p; Garvagh producer; 22.8kg at £103.00 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 23.25kg at £103.00 =4.43p; Dungiven producer; 23.25kg at £101.50 = 4.37p; Eglinton producer; 22.4kg at £101.50 = 4.53p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £100.50 =4.47p; Ballymena producer; 22kg at £100.00 =4.55p; Ballymena producer; 22kg at £99.00 =4.50p; Toomebridge producer; 22kg at £99.00 =4.50p; Swatragh producer; 23.6kg at £98.50 =4.17p; Swatragh producer; 22.75kg at £98.00 = 4.31p; Garvagh producer; 22.25kg at £98.00 = 4.40p; Garvagh producer; 22.4kg at £98.00 = 4.38p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £97.00 =4.41p and Garvagh producer; 22kg at £97.00 =4.41p.

Light-weight: Dungiven producer; 17.5kg at £87.50 = 5.00p; Maghera producer; 18.25kg at £86.50 = 4.74p; Swatragh producer;14kg at £86.00 = 6.14p; Coleraine producer; 16.75kg at £85.50 = 5.10p; Cushendall producer; 18kg at £84.50 = 4.69p; Garvagh producer; 16.75kg at £83.50 = 4.99p; Draperstown producer; 16kg at £82.00 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £79.50 = 4.54p; Garvagh producer; 15.5kg at £77.50 = 5.00p; Draperstown producer; 15.5kg at £77.00 = 4.97p; Portglenone producer; 15kg at £76.50 = 5.10p;Claudy producer; 14kg at £72.50 = 5.18p and Maghera producer; 12.25kg at £63.50 = 5.18p.

Fat ewes: Garvagh producer; £175; Aghadowey producer; £169 and Ballymoney producer; £157.

Weekly breeding sheep sale: Hoggets to £178. Ewe lambs to £148.

The Blackface and breeding sheep sale held on Thursday past generated a very solid trade for the 1,350 sheep that were presented for sale.

Cattle sale every monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30 am.