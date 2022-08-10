Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,600 at Swatragh

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,600 for a 688kg Aberdeen Angus at £2.33 per kg and to a top of £2.96 per kilo for a 432kg Limousin at £1,280.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,130 for a 494kg Charolais at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.41 per kilo for a 432kg Limousin at £1,040.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.11 per kilo for a Limousin 711kg at £1,500.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 688kg at £1,600 = 2.33p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 420kg at £730 = 1.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 570kg at £1,440 = 2.53p;,Aberdeen Angus, 642kg at £1,420 = 2.21p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 432kg at £1,280 = 2.96p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,350 = 2.69p; Limousin, 500kg at £1,270 = 2.54p; Charolais, 474kg at £970 = 2.05p; Charolais, 510kg at £1,200 = 2.35p; Maghera producer; Friesian, 334kg at £460 = 1.38p; Friesian, 340kg at £360 = 1.06p; Limousin, 358kg at £390 = 1.09p; Friesian, 366kg at £470 = 1.28p; Belgian Blue, 388kg at £410 = 1.06p; Holstein, 408kg at £540 = 1.32p; Friesian, 368kg at £400 = 1.09p; Holstein, 396kg at £480 = 1.21p; Maghera producer;Aberdeen Angus, 514kg at £950 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 466kg at £870 = 1.87p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 504kg at £1,150 = 2.28p;Limousin, 472kg at £1,010 = 2.14p; Irish Moilie, 586kg at £1,160 = 1.98p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 372kg at £640 = 1.72p; Hereford, 416kg at £780 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £1,080 = 2.32p; Aberdeen Angus, 572kg at £1,200 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 480kg at £1,080 = 2.25p; Belgian Blue, 590kg at £1,360 = 2.31p; Limousin, 594kg at £1,500 = 2.53p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 606kg at £1,400 = 2.31p; ,Charolais, 562kg at £1,080 = 1.92p; Charolais, 468kg at £1,090 = 2.33p; Charolais, 554kg at £1,140 = 2.06p and Kilrea producer; Simmental bull ,676kg at £1,520 = 2.25p; Simmental bull, 670kg at £1,550 = 2.31p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Charolais, 494kg at £1,130 = 2.29p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,040 = 2.24p.Charolais, 504kg at £1,130 = 2.24p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 432kg at £1,040 = 2.41p; Shb,568kg at £1,100 = 1.94p; Enniskillen producer; Aberdeen Angus, 244kg at £360 = 1.48p; Aberdeen Angus, 264kg at £380 = 1.44p; Aberdeen Angus, 302kg at £510 = 1.69p; Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £720 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 310kg at £460 = 1.48p and Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 542kg at £1,100 = 2.03p.

Weekly sheep sale - Lambs to £138.50. Fat ewes to £176.

Another exceptionally strong seasonal show of 1,790 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 6th August. 625 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £176.00.

1,150 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £138.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Ballymoney producer; 28kg at £138.50 = 4.95p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £117.00 = 4.88p; Claudy producer; 25.25kg at £115.00 = 4.55p; Ballymoney producer; 24.5kg at £115.00 = 4.69p; Claudy producer; 26.5kg at £114.50 = 4.32p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £114.00 = 4.65p; Draperstown producer; 24.6kg at £106.00 = 4.31p; Cookstown producer; 24kg at £106.00 = 4.42p; Aghadowey producer; 24.25kg at £105.00 = 4.33p; Coleraine producer; 24.25kg at £105.00 = 4.33p; Kilrea producer; 24kg at £105.00 = 4.38p; Claudy producer; 27kg at £105.00 = 3.89p and Maghera producer; 24kg at £103.00 = 4.29p.

Middle-weight Lambs

Magherafelt producer; 22.9kg at £112.00 =4.89p; Coagh producer; 23kg at £111.50 =4.85p;

Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £107.00 = 4.76p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £105.50 = 4.49p; Garvagh producer; 23.25kg at £105.00 =4.52p; Rasharkin producer; 23.3kg at £105.00 = 4.51p; Dungiven producer; 23.75kg at £103.50 = 4.36p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 =4.38p; Desertmartin producer; 23kg at £103.00 =4.48p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £102.50 =4.46p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £102.00 =4.43p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £102.00 =4.64p; Draperstown producer; 22.75kg at £101.00 = 4.44p; Tobermore producer; 22.5kg at £100.50 = 4.47p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Kilrea producer; 22kg at £100.00 =4.55p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £100.00 =4.55p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £99.50 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £99.50 = 4.42p and Kilrea producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p.

Light-weight

Castlerock producer; 19kg at £88.00 =4.63p; Dunloy producer; 16.3kg at £86.00 =5.28p; Maghera producer; 17.3kg at £83.00 =4.80p; Magherafelt producer; 17kg at £82.50 =4.85p; Dungiven producer; 16.5kg at £79.00 =4.79p; Bellaghy producer; 16kg at £76.50 =4.78p; Magherafelt producer; 14kg at £76.50 =5.46p; Bellaghy producer; 15kg at £76.00 =5.07p; Magherafelt producer; 13.75kg at £75.50 =5.49p and Castlerock producer; 11.5kg at £64.00 =5.57p.

Fat ewes

Newmills producer; £176; Newmills producer; £170 and Maghera producer; £164.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Hoggets to £200. Ewe lambs to £142.

This sale produced a solid trade for 775 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 4th August.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.