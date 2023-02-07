Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,720 at £2.74 per kg for a 628kg Charolais and to a top of £3.16 per kilo for a 440kg Charolais at £1,390.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,560 at £2.60 per kg for a 600kg Charolais and to a top of £2.85 per kilo for a 302kg Limousin at £860.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.43 per kilo for a Limousin 604kg at £1,470.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks

Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 628kg at £1,720 = 2.74p; Charolais, 424kg at £1,190 = 2.81p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,440 = 2.57p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,300 = 2.59p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,210 = 2.64p; Simmental, 486kg at £1,330 = 2.74p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 440kg at £1,390 = 3.16p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,160 = 2.83p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 278kg at £830 = 2.99p; Limousin, 368kg at £980 = 2.66p; Limousin, 348kg at £980 = 2.82p; Limousin, 356kg at £1,020 = 2.87p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,170 = 2.49p; Limousin, 306kg at £840 = 2.75p; Limousin, 294kg at £800 = 2.72p; Shorthorn beef, 320kg at £710 = 2.22p; Limousin, 350kg at £1,000 = 2.86p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 316kg at £790 = 2.50p; Simmental, 380kg at £790 = 2.08p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 476kg at £1,000 = 2.10p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,070 = 2.74p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,180 = 2.40p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,380 = 2.34p; Limousin, 482kg at £1,050 = 2.18p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 350kg at £990 = 2.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £900 = 2.20p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £720 = 2.28p; Aberdeen Angus, 322kg at £730 = 2.27p; Plumbridge producer; Shorthorn, 466kg at £1,040 = 2.23p; Newbuildings producer; Belgian Blue, 412kg at £900 = 2.18p; Simmental, 338kg at £680 = 2.01p; Simmental, 364kg at £760 = 2.09p; Shorthorn, 430kg at £830 = 1.93p; Belgian Blue, 446kg at £1,000 = 2.24p; Ballymoney producer; Friesian, 532kg at £1,000 = 1.88p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,140 = 2.39p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 312kg at £800 = 2.56p; Hereford, 370kg at £790 = 2.14p; Limousin, 272kg at £700 = 2.57p.

Heifers

Bellaghy producer; Charolais, 600kg at £1,560 = 2.60p; Charolais, 582kg at £1,540 = 2.65p; Draperstown producer; Limousin, 302kg at £860 = 2.85p; Limousin, 362kg at £1,020 = 2.82p; Limousin, 26 Friesian,6kg at £660 = 2.48p; Limousin, 292kg at £770 = 2.64p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 452kg at £1,090 = 2.41p; Charolais, 374kg at £900 = 2.41p; Charolais, 406kg at £930 = 2.29p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,060 = 2.37p; Charolais, 324kg at £840 = 2.59p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 238kg at £510 = 2.14p; Limousin, 262kg at £570 = 2.18p; Limousin, 248kg at £600 = 2.42p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 298kg at £710 = 2.38p; Aberdeen Angus, 304kg at £630 = 2.07p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 372kg at £990 = 2.66p; Cookstown producer; Shorthorn beef, 388kg at £860 = 2.22p; Shorthorn beef, 418kg at £820 = 1.96p; Shorthorn beef, 400kg at £960 = 2.40p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 298kg at £640 = 2.15p; Limousin, 320kg at £770 = 2.41p; Limousin, 342kg at £890 = 2.60p and Portglenone producer; Belgian Blue, 506kg at £1,110 = 2.19p; Belgian Blue, 434kg at £820 = 1.89p.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £124. Fat ewes to £157.

A very strong show of 1,375 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 4th February.

458 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £157.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

897 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £124.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coleraine producer; 34kg at £124.00 = 3.65p; Dungiven producer; 29.25kg at £121.00 = 4.14p; Cookstown producer; 31kg at £121.00 = 3.90p; Limavady producer; 33.5kg at £120.00 = 3.58p; Limavady producer; 25.8kg at £119.00 = 4.61p; Maghera producer; 30.8kg at £119.00 = 3.86p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £119.00 = 4.58p; Maghera producer; 28.75kg at £117.00 = 4.07p; Maghera producer; 33kg at £117.00 = 3.55p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £116.50 = 4.24p; Coleraine producer; 26.25kg at £116.00 = 4.42p; Magherafelt producer; 25.25kg at £116.00 = 4.59p; Coleraine producer; 24.6kg at £114.00 = 4.63p; Moneymore producer; 24kg at £113.00 = 4.71p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £113.00 = 4.35p and Maghera producer; 24kg at £111.50 = 4.65p.

Middle-weight lambs

Greysteel producer; 23.7kg at £114.50 = 4.83p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Swatragh producer; 23.7kg at £112.00 = 4.73p; Portglenone producer; 23.5kg at £109.50 = 4.66p; Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £109.50 = 4.70p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £108.50 = 4.72p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Randalstown producer; 23.4kg at £108.00 = 4.62p; Cookstown producer; 20.9kg at £105.00 = 5.02p; Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £103.50 = 4.70p; Magherafelt producer; 22.3kg at £108.00 = 4.84p; Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £103.00 = 4.58p; Antrim producer; 22.25kg at £103.00 = 4.63p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £102.50 = 4.88p; Moneymore producer; 21.25kg at £102.00 = 4.80p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £102.00 = 4.53p and Kilrea producer; 22kg at £101.00 = 4.59p.

Light-weight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahoghill producer; 19kg at £90.00 = 4.74p; Dungiven producer; 18.5kg at £84.00 = 4.54p; Portglenone producer; 18.25kg at £83.00 = 4.55p and Garvagh producer; 18kg at £82.00 = 4.56p.

Fat ewes

Magherafelt producer; £157; Cookstown producer; £156 and Maghera producer; £151.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £290. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £270.

This sale produced an excellent trade for 340 sheep that were presented at our weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 2nd February.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

Advertisement

Advertisement