Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,730 for a 598kg at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,730 at £2.89 per kg for a 598kg Limousin and to a top of £3.36 per kilo for a 476kg Belgian Blue at £1,600.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,840 at £2.41 per kg for a 764kg Charolais and to a top of £3.06 per kilo for a 470kg Limousin at £1,440.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.30 per kilo for a 644kg Belgian Blue at £1,480.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Limousin, 598kg at £1,730 = 2.89p; Belgian Blue, 476kg at £1,600 = 3.36p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,200 = 3.05p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,290 = 2.73p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,350 = 2.72p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,460 = 2.83p; Belgian Blue, 394kg at £960 = 2.44p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,430 = 3.22p; Belgian Blue, 558kg at £1,600 = 2.87p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 668kg at £1,700 = 2.54p; Limousin, 606kg at £1,520 = 2.51p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,360 = 2.60p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 328kg at £980 = 2.99p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 356kg at £1,030 = 2.89p; Limousin, 338kg at £1,070 = 3.17p; Limousin, 364kg at £1,100 = 3.02p; Limousin, 334kg at £1,060 = 3.17p; Limousin, 426kg at £950 = 2.23p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 246kg at £690 = 2.80p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 464kg at £1,140 = 2.46p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 402kg at £1,100 = 2.74p; Limousin, 286kg at £860 = 3.01p; Limousin, 364kg at £940 = 2.58p; Limousin, 306kg at £880 = 2.88p; Limousin, 298kg at £870 = 2.92p; Limousin, 288kg at £850 = 2.95p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 416kg at £780 = 1.88p; Hereford, 424kg at £930 = 2.19p; Hereford, 378kg at £800 = 2.12p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 416kg at £1,140 = 2.74p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,170 = 3.00p; Charolais, 416kg at £1,180 = 2.84p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 356kg at £1,010 = 2.84p; Limousin, 328kg at £900 = 2.74p; Limousin, 358kg at £1,000 = 2.79p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 294kg at £800 = 2.72p; Limousin, 378kg at £1,090 = 2.88p; Limousin, 362kg at £1,090 = 3.01p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,140 = 2.92p; Limousin, 394kg at £1,190 = 3.02p; Limousin, 374kg at £1,060 = 2.83p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,150 = 2.78p; Limousin, 290kg at £790 = 2.72p; Limousin, 395kg at £1,110 = 2.81p; Limousin, 332kg at £790 = 2.38p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,150 = 2.95p; Limousin, 384kg at £1,150 = 2.99p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 356kg at £1,070 = 3.01p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,290 = 3.29p and Kilrea producer; Limousin, 430kg at £1,300 = 3.02p; Limousin, 324kg at £1,000 = 3.09p; Limousin, 324kg at £1,000 = 3.09p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Charolais, 764kg at £1,840 = 2.41p; Limousin, 252kg at £520 = 2.06p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 628kg at £1,640 = 2.61p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,440 = 3.06p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,520 = 2.60p; Belgian Blue, 544kg at £1,630 = 3.00p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 352kg at £970 = 2.76p; Limousin, 308kg at £840 = 2.73p; Limousin, 344kg at £990 = 2.88p; Limousin, 358kg at £900 = 2.51p; Limousin, 368kg at £1,000 = 2.72p; Limousin, 296kg at £800 = 2.70p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 414kg at £1,000 = 2.42p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 336kg at £820 = 2.44p; Limousin, 316kg at £840 = 2.66p; Limousin, 348kg at £990 = 2.84p; Limousin, 378kg at £970 = 2.57p; Moneymore producer; Hereford, 358kg at £780 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 298kg at £670 = 2.25p; Limousin, 314kg at £680 = 2.17p; Aberdeen Angus, 234kg at £580 = 2.48p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 448kg at £1,250 = 2.79p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,110 = 2.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 544kg at £1,290 = 2.37p; Charolais, 484kg at £1,380 = 2.85p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,210 = 2.69p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,440 = 2.95p; Belgian Blue, 486kg at £1,060 = 2.18p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,180 = 2.60p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,140 = 2.60p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 328kg at £930 = 2.84p; Maghera producer; Hereford, 394kg at £840 = 2.13p; Hereford, 424kg at £870 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 392kg at £860 = 2.19p; Aberdeen Angus, 382kg at £840 = 2.20p; Hereford, 362kg at £700 = 1.93p; Hereford, 356kg at £770 = 2.16p; Maghera producer; Shorthorn beef, 298kg at £700 = 2.35p; Shorthorn beef, 294kg at £680 = 2.31p; Limousin, 250kg at £720 = 2.88p; Limousin, 240kg at £630 = 2.63p; Limousin, 256kg at £730 = 2.85p; Limousin, 288kg at £690 = 2.40p; Shorthorn beef, 314kg at £710 = 2.26p; Shorthorn beef, 390kg at £840 = 2.15p; Limousin, 286kg at £740 = 2.59p; Limousin, 298kg at £760 = 2.55p; Rasharkin producer; Aberdeen Angus, 504kg at £1,120 = 2.22p; Aberdeen Angus, 516kg at £1,220 = 2.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £980 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £1,040 = 2.44p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 560kg at £1,490 = 2.66p and Swatragh producer; Galloway, 306kg at £510 = 1.67p; Charolais, 344kg at £910 = 2.65p; Charolais, 318kg at £820 = 2.58p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £138.

Fat ewes to £224.

Another very strong show of 1,275 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 11th February.

428 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £224.00.

827 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £138.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Garvagh producer; 24kg at £138.00 = 5.75p; Bellaghy producer; 26kg at £134.00 = 5.15p; Maghera producer; 26.5kg at £122.00 = 4.60p; Maghera producer; 34kg at £120.00 = 3.53p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £120.00 = 5.00p; Toomebridge producer; 25.3kg at £119.50 = 4.72p; Dungannon producer; 25kg at £119.00 = 4.76p; Toomebridge producer; 26kg at £119.00 = 4.58p; Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £118.50 = 4.09p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £118.50 = 4.09p; Draperstown producer; 25.3kg at £118.00 = 4.66p; Ballycastle producer; 24.75kg at £118.00 = 4.77p; Magherafelt producer; 27kg at £118.00 = 4.37p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £117.50 = 4.70p; Kilrea producer; 24kg at £117.00 = 4.88p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £115.50 = 4.44p; Coleraine producer; 24.3kg at £115.00 = 4.73p; Garvagh producer; 26.5kg at £115.00 = 4.34p; Swatragh producer; 24.4kg at £115.00 = 4.71p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Maghera producer; 24.75kg at £114.00 = 4.61p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £113.50 = 4.54p and Swatragh producer; 24kg at £110.00 = 4.58p.

Middle-weight lambs

Limavady producer; 23.5kg at £112.00 = 4.77p; Cookstown producer; 23.25kg at £111.50 = 4.80p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Tobermore producer; 23.8kg at £109.50 = 4.60p; Magherafelt producer; 23.25kg at £109.00 = 4.69p; Portstewart producer; 22.25kg at £104.50 = 4.70p; Rasharkin producer; 21.5kg at £103.00 = 4.79p; Draperstown producer; 21.75kg at £99.00 = 4.55p and Cookstown producer; 21kg at £94.50 = 4.50p.

Light-weight

Garvagh producer; 17kg at £78.50 = 4.62p; Swatragh producer; 16.5kg at £74.00 = 4.48p; Garvagh producer; 16.25kg at £73.00 = 4.49p and Coleraine producer; 17kg at £72.00 = 4.24p.

Fat ewes

Claudy producer; £224; Coleraine producer; £220 and Coleraine producer; £216.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £296. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £290.

In-lamb ewes to £176.

This sale produced an excellent trade for 320 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 9th February.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.