Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,740 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,740 for a 732kg Charolais at £2.38 per kg and to a top of £2.66 per kilo for a 482kg Charolais at £1,280.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,250 for a 512kg Limousin at £2.44 per kg and to a top of £2.45 per kilo for a 445kg Charolais at £1,090.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.08 per kilo for a Limousin 690kg at £1,435.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Limavady producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,280 = 2.66p; Charolais, 480kg at £1,240 = 2.58p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,140 = 2.31p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,200 = 2.43p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,210 = 2.61p; Simmental, 454kg at £1,130 = 2.49p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,120 = 2.43p; Charolais, 460kg at £1,150 = 2.50p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,180 = 2.54p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 732kg at £1,740 = 2.38p; Charolais, 680kg at £1,520 = 2.24p; Charolais, 684kg at £1,530 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 672kg at £1,480 = 2.20p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 448kg at £1,100 = 2.46p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,150 = 2.17p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,290 = 2.25p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,200 = 2.18p; Limousin, 518kg at £1,130 = 2.18p; Shorthorn beef, 472kg at £950 = 2.01p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,350 = 2.47p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,180 = 2.29p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,230 = 2.30p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,030 = 2.16p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,090 = 2.43p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 364kg at £890 = 2.45p; Charolais, 302kg at £710 = 2.35p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 422kg at £950 = 2.25p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,040 = 2.28p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,100 = 2.41p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,060 = 2.44p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,160 = 2.46p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,170 = 2.31p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 600kg at £1,140 = 1.90p; Hereford, 550kg at £980 = 1.78p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 426kg at £810 = 1.90p; Belgian Blue, 488kg at £860 = 1.76p; Belgian Blue, 428kg at £770 = 1.80p; Belgian Blue, 480kg at £900 = 1.88p; Castledawson producer; Aberdeen Angus, 600kg at £1,100 = 1.83p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 282kg at £790 = 2.80p and Kilrea producer; Simmental, 644kg at £1,530 = 2.38p; Simmental, 676kg at £1,610 = 2.38p.

Heifers

Dungiven producer; Limousin, 512kg at £1,250 = 2.44p; Charolais, 445kg at £1,090 = 2.44p; Limousin, 484kg at £1,090 = 2.25p; Simmental, 514kg at £1,030 = 2.00p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,240 = 2.32p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 370kg at £860 = 2.32p; Charolais, 382kg at £790 = 2.07p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £930 = 1.92p; Aberdeen Angus, 484kg at £980 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £860 = 2.22p; Bellaghy producer; Simmental, 516kg at £1,220 = 2.36p; Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 402kg at £700 = 1.74p; Belgian Blue, 468kg at £840 = 1.79p; Belgian Blue, 448kg at £860 = 1.92p; Maghera producer; Galloway, 444kg at £690 = 1.55p; Galloway, 436kg at £730 = 1.67p; Aberdeen Angus, 490kg at £890 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 502kg at £950 = 1.89p; Galloway, 478kg at £680 = 1.42p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £920 = 1.84p; Galloway, 408kg at £690 = 1.69p and Garvagh producer; Hereford, 302kg at £500 = 1.66p; Charolais, 366kg at £720 = 1.97p; Charolais, 364kg at £710 = 1.95p.

Weekly sheep sale - Lambs to £115 and fat ewes to £170.

Another exceptionally strong show of 2,750 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 10th September. 715 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £170.00. 2,010 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £115.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Ballybogey producer; 27.75kg at £115.00 = 4.14p; Ballymena producer; 34kg at £114.50 = 3.37p; Ballybogey producer; 27.75kg at £112.50 = 4.05p; Maghera producer; 27.25kg at £111.50 = 4.09p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £110.00 = 4.07p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p; Draperstown producer; 27.25kg at £110.00 = 4.04p; Garvagh producer; 30kg at £107.50 = 3.58p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £103.00 = 4.29p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £103.00 = 4.12p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £103.00 = 4.12p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £102.00 = 3.92p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £101.00 = 4.21p; Tobermore producer; 23.9kg at £101.00 = 4.23p; Maghera producer; 24.75kg at £100.50 = 4.06p and Draperstown producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p.

Middle-weight

Cookstown producer; 22kg at £114.00 = 5.18p; Carrickfergus producer; 23.5kg at £105.00 = 4.47p; Claudy producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Armagh producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £102.50 = 4.46p; Mosside producer; 23.25kg at £102.00 = 4.39p; Kilrea producer; 23.25kg at £102.00 = 4.39p; Coleraine producer; 23.4kg at £101.00 = 4.32p; Cookstown producer; 23.75kg at £101.00 = 4.25p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £101.00 = 4.39p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £101.00 = 4.39p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £99.00 = 4.50p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £99.00 = 4.30p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £99.00 = 4.50p; Toomebridge producer; 22.25kg at £99.00 = 4.45p and Limavady producer; 23kg at £98.00 = 4.26p.

Light-weight

Draperstown producer; 14.5kg at £75.00 = 5.17p; Draperstown producer; 17.75kg at £89.50 = 5.04p; Draperstown producer; 17.5kg at £82.50 = 4.71p; Draperstown producer; 15kg at £74.00 = 4.93p; Desertmartin producer; 18kg at £87.00 = 4.83p; Garvagh producer; 14kg at £72.50 = 5.18p; Magherafelt producer; 17kg at £81.50 = 4.79p; Limavady producer; 14kg at £66.00 = 4.71p; Maghera producer; 17.5kg at £79.50 = 4.54p; Swatragh producer; 17.25kg at £87.00 = 5.04p and Garvagh producer; 12kg at £59.00 = 4.92p.

Fat ewes

Maghera producer; £170; Claudy producer; £159 and Dungiven producer; £148.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

The annual mule ewe lamb sale was held on Thursday evening past and witnessed an outstanding trade for the 950 sheep that were presented for sale.

Prices by exhibitor: Brian Cassidy, Slaughtneil: £110, £100, £100, £96. Captains Hill Farm: £128, £128, £118, £112, £108, £106. Patrick and Michael Mullan: £150, £146, £140, £140, £138, £136, £136, £124, £122, £110, £110, £102. Paul McNicholl: £134, £130, £108, £96. S and D McCrystal: £162, £154, £146, £142, £138. Lawrence McEldowney: £140, £136, £136, £130, £130, £130, £124, £120, £120, £118, £118, £116, £110, £108, £108, £104, £104, £98, £92. Danny McMullan: £134, £130, £112, £112, £110, £106, £102, £90. L Buchannan: £148, £118, £108, £108, £106, £102, £102, £98, £96. P and S Quigg: £148, £140, £122. Ronan McGilligan: £140, £126, £120, £120, £112, £110, £104. Gareth Neely: £132, £112, £102, £94. William Moore: £126, £125, £116, £115, £114, £114, £104, £104, £102, £100, £98 and £98.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.