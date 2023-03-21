Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,750 at £2.54 per kg for a 688kg Simmental at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,750 at £2.54 per kg for a 688kg Simmental and to a top of £3.64 per kilo for a 376kg Charolais at £1,370.

Heifers sold to a top price of £2,030 at £3.06 per kg for a 664kg Limousin and to a top of £3.57 per kilo for a 272kg Limousin at £970.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.05 per kilo for a Limousin 556kg at £1,140.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Limavady producer; Simmental, 688kg at £1,750 = 2.54p; Limousin, 548kg at £1,610 = 2.94p; Simmental, 586kg at £1,590 = 2.71p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,500 = 2.57p; Limousin, 594kg at £1,600 = 2.69p; Limousin, 550kg at £1,440 = 2.62p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 376kg at £1,370 = 3.64p; Charolais, 340kg at £1,200 = 3.53p; Charolais, 354kg at £1,280 = 3.62p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,220 = 3.43p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 188kg at £680 = 3.62p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 464kg at £1,150 = 2.48p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,070 = 2.58p; Limousin, 438kg at £1,100 = 2.51p; Limousin, 322kg at £870 = 2.70p; Charolais, 376kg at £1,080 = 2.87p; Limousin, 414kg at £1,100 = 2.66p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 378kg at £1,260 = 3.33p; Hereford, 346kg at £740 = 2.14p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 360kg at £1,240 = 3.44p; Limousin, 352kg at £1,210 = 3.44p; Limousin, 288kg at £1,030 = 3.58p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 282kg at £800 = 2.84p; Limousin, 296kg at £900 = 3.04p; Limousin, 250kg at £700 = 2.80p; Limousin, 304kg at £850 = 2.80p; Limousin, 336kg at £1,010 = 3.01p; Limousin, 254kg at £810 = 3.19p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 362kg at £1,230 = 3.40p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,280 = 3.32p; Charolais, 378kg at £1,290 = 3.41p; Claudy producer; Saler, 400kg at £1,110 = 2.78p; Saler, 394kg at £1,150 = 2.92p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 338kg at £1,100 = 3.25p; Limousin, 278kg at £910 = 3.27p; Limousin, 238kg at £740 = 3.11p; Bellaghy producer; Saler, 310kg at £1,000 = 3.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 308kg at £860 = 2.79p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 362kg at £1,150 = 3.18p; Charolais, 366kg at £1,050 = 2.87p; Fleckvieh, 324kg at £640 = 1.98p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,250 = 3.17p; Simmental, 366kg at £910 = 2.49p; Charolais, 390kg at £1,220 = 3.13p; British Blue, 378kg at £750 = 1.98p; British Blue, 374kg at £1,050 = 2.81p; Fleckvieh, 358kg at £680 = 1.90p; Belgian Blue, 430kg at £1,160 = 2.70p; British Blue, 368kg at £970 = 2.64p; Maghera producer; Friesian462kg at £880 = 1.90p; Holstein, 444kg at £740 = 1.67p; Friesian502kg at £1,030 = 2.05p; Holstein, 434kg at £830 = 1.91p; Friesian416kg at £760 = 1.83p; Friesian424kg at £770 = 1.82p; Holstein, 414kg at £750 = 1.81p; Friesian462kg at £790 = 1.71p; Friesian442kg at £800 = 1.81p; Holstein, 418kg at £780 = 1.87p; Holstein, 372kg at £610 = 1.64p; Friesian 400kg at £740 = 1.85p; Friesian408kg at £680 = 1.67p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 540kg at £1,490 = 2.76p; Simmental, 508kg at £990 = 1.95p; Aberdeen Angus, 548kg at £1,470 = 2.68p; Hereford, 454kg at £1,160 = 2.56p; Hereford, 446kg at £1,160 = 2.60p; Hereford, 478kg at £1,120 = 2.34p; Belgian Blue, 466kg at £1,000 = 2.15p; Simmental, 502kg at £1,240 = 2.47p; Daq,404kg at £900 = 2.23p; Limousin, 428kg at £1,150 = 2.69p; Belgian Blue, 514kg at £1,470 = 2.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 596kg at £1,610 = 2.70p; Belgian Blue, 480kg at £1,130 = 2.35p; Hereford, 518kg at £1,450 = 2.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 500kg at £1,270 = 2.54p; Hereford, 468kg at £990 = 2.12p; Hereford, 500kg at £1,270 = 2.54p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 156kg at £530 = 3.40p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 364kg at £1,190 = 3.27p; Charolais, 334kg at £900 = 2.69p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,220 = 2.90p; Charolais, 386kg at £1,150 = 2.98p; Charolais, 356kg at £1,090 = 3.06p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 664kg at £2,030 = 3.06p; Limousin, 546kg at £1,460 = 2.67p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 272kg at £970 = 3.57p; Limousin, 268kg at £800 = 2.99p; Hereford, 330kg at £730 = 2.21p; Simmental, 290kg at £740 = 2.55p; Limousin, 242kg at £720 = 2.98p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 372kg at £900 = 2.42p; Limousin, 244kg at £740 = 3.03p; Limousin, 232kg at £570 = 2.46p; Limousin, 156kg at £490 = 3.14p; Belgian Blue, 326kg at £950 = 2.91p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 352kg at £870 = 2.47p; Limousin, 424kg at £1,000 = 2.36p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 654kg at £1,420 = 2.17p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 318kg at £760 = 2.39p; Limousin, 320kg at £810 = 2.53p; Charolais, 344kg at £920 = 2.67p; Charolais, 360kg at £870 = 2.42p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 250kg at £750 = 3.00p; Limousin, 240kg at £700 = 2.92p; Newbuildings producer; Belgian Blue, 346kg at £820 = 2.37p; Charolais, 354kg at £1,110 = 3.14p; Limousin, 360kg at £780 = 2.17p; Limousin, 380kg at £940 = 2.47p; Belgian Blue, 376kg at £790 = 2.10p; Limousin, 354kg at £770 = 2.18p; Bellaghy producer; Saler, 314kg at £850 = 2.71p; Saler, 292kg at £820 = 2.81p; Saler, 266kg at £640 = 2.41p; Claudy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 422kg at £980 = 2.32p; Simmental, 382kg at £1,040 = 2.72p; Hereford, 426kg at £770 = 1.81p; Hereford, 368kg at £700 = 1.90p; Belgian Blue, 380kg at £720 = 1.89p; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £900 = 1.99p; Hereford, 452kg at £860 = 1.90p; Simmental, 504kg at £1,390 = 2.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £850 = 2.25p; Belgian Blue, 404kg at £1,060 = 2.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 380kg at £730 = 1.92p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £880 = 2.13p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 302kg at £780 = 2.58p; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £650 = 2.50p; Limousin, 220kg at £670 = 3.05p and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 516kg at £1,240 = 2.40p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £154.50. Fat ewes to £244.

Yet another very strong show of 1,645 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th March.

510 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £244.00.

1,080 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an improved trade.

Lambs topped at £154.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Moneymore producer; 38kg at £154.50 = 4.07p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £132.50 = 5.10p; Ballymoney producer; 32kg at £131.50 = 4.11p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £131.00 = 5.24p; Limavady producer; 38kg at £131.00 = 3.45p; Bellaghy producer; 30.5kg at £131.00 = 4.30p; Coleraine producer; 30kg at £131.00 = 4.37p; Maghera producer; 29.25kg at £130.00 = 4.44p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £130.00 = 4.81p; Swatragh producer; 31kg at £130.00 = 4.19p; Magherafelt producer; 29kg at £130.00 = 4.48p; Cookstown producer; 26.25kg at £130.00 = 4.95p; Aghadowey producer; 31kg at £129.50 = 4.18p; Cookstown producer; 27.5kg at £129.50 = 4.71p; Magherafelt producer; 30kg at £129.50 = 4.32p; Donemana producer; 26kg at £129.00 = 4.96p; Bushmills producer; 27.4kg at £128.50 = 4.69p; Toomebridge producer; 26.5kg at £127.50 = 4.81p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £129.00 = 4.78p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £128.50 = 4.94p; Magherafelt producer; 26.25kg at £128.50 = 4.90p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £128.00 = 4.41p; Kilrea producer; 26.5kg at £128.00 = 4.83p; Dungiven producer; 26kg at £127.50 = 4.90p; Swatragh producer; 29.25kg at £127.00 = 4.34p and Maghera producer; 28.4kg at £127.00 = 4.47p.

Middle-weight lambs

Dungiven producer; 23kg at £125.50 = 5.46p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £125.50 = 5.46p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £124.00 = 5.39p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £124.00 = 5.39p; Moneymore producer; 21kg at £123.00 = 5.86p; Dungannon producer; 21kg at £120.00 = 5.71p; Bushmills producer; 23.5kg at £119.00 = 5.06p; Draperstown producer; 23.8kg at £118.00 = 4.96p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £118.00 = 5.13p; Coleraine producer; 23.25kg at £116.00 = 4.99p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p and Magherafelt producer; 21kg at £112.00 = 5.33p.

Light-weight

Maghera producer; 19kg at £108.00 = 5.68p; Garvagh producer; 19.25kg at £108.00 = 5.61p; Moneymore producer; 17.5kg at £103.00 = 5.89p; Cookstown producer; 18.25kg at £99.00 = 5.42p and Kilrea producer; 17.25kg at £88.00 = 5.10p.

Fat ewes

Nutt's Corner producer; £244; Ballybogey producer; £238 and Ballymoney producer; £218.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot to £315. 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot to £215.

This sale produced another excellent trade for 450 sheep that were presented at the weekly breeding sheep sale on Thursday 16th March.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

