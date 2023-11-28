Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,840 for a 754kg Limousin at Swatragh Mart
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,840 at £2.44 per kg for a 754kg Limousin and to a top of £3.54 per kilo for a 206kg Limousin at £730.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,470 at £2.63 per kg for a 558kg Limousin and to a top of £3.15 per kilo for a 298kg Limousin at £940.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Swatragh producer; Limousin, 754kg at £1,840 = 2.44p; Limousin, 206kg at £730 = 3.54p; Limousin, 274kg at £810 = 2.96p; Limousin, 302kg at £970 = 3.21p; Limousin, 214kg at £730 = 3.41p; Draperstown producer; Simmental, 606kg at £1,660 = 2.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 634kg at £1,550 = 2.44p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 282kg at £770 = 2.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 350kg at £800 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 270kg at £700 = 2.59p; Aberdeen Angus, 318kg at £750 = 2.36p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £830 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 380kg at £990 = 2.61p; Limousin, 356kg at £950 = 2.67p; Aberdeen Angus, 308kg at £770 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £850 = 2.71p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 370kg at £760 = 2.05p; Limousin, 382kg at £830 = 2.17p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,080 = 2.35p; Limousin, 354kg at £880 = 2.49p; Limousin, 408kg at £830 = 2.03p; Sh,390kg at £830 = 2.13p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 338kg at £940 = 2.78p; Limousin, 326kg at £1,040 = 3.19p; Claudy producer; Belgian Blue, 536kg at £1,190 = 2.22p; Fleckvieh, 516kg at £1,140 = 2.21p; Fleckvieh, 540kg at £1,180 = 2.19p; Fleckvieh, 518kg at £1,050 = 2.03p; Fleckvieh, 476kg at £1,100 = 2.31p; Fleckvieh, 462kg at £970 = 2.10p; Fleckvieh, 544kg at £1,250 = 2.30p; Belgian Blue, 560kg at £1,270 = 2.27p and Pomeroy producer; Simmental, 532kg at £1,010 = 1.90p; Charolais, 490kg at £940 = 1.92p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,100 = 2.13p; Charolais, 590kg at £1,360 = 2.31p; Charolais, 452kg at £900 = 1.99p.
Heifers
Swatragh producer; Limousin, 558kg at £1,470 = 2.63p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 298kg at £940 = 3.15p; Limousin, 302kg at £830 = 2.75p; Limousin, 292kg at £880 = 3.01p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 282kg at £620 = 2.20p; Limousin, 244kg at £580 = 2.38p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £700 = 1.71p; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £740 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £840 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 440kg at £900 = 2.05p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 400kg at £990 = 2.48p and Cookstown producer; Shorthorn beef, 664kg at £1,440 = 2.17p; Shorthorn beef, 560kg at £1,180 = 2.11p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £131.50. Fat ewes to £153.
1,300 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 25th November.
210 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a steady trade topping at £153.00. 1,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.
Lambs topped at £131.50 for heavy sorts.
There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade yet again.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight lambs
Maghera producer; 33.6kg at £131.50 = 3.91p; Moneymore producer; 31kg at £130.50 = 4.21p; Kilrea producer; 31kg at £129.50 = 4.18p; Garvagh producer; 29kg at £127.50 = 4.40p; Swatragh producer; 33kg at £127.00 = 3.85p; Draperstown producer; 33kg at £127.00 = 3.85p; Moneymore producer; 28kg at £127.00 = 4.54p; Dungannon producer; 26.5kg at £126.00 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Bellaghy producer; 26kg at £125.00 = 4.81p; Feeny producer; 26kg at £125.00 = 4.81p; Dungiven producer; 26.9kg at £125.00 = 4.65p; Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £124.00 = 4.86p; Moneymore producer; 25.7kg at £124.00 = 4.82p; Coleraine producer; 25.6kg at £123.00 = 4.80p; Toomebridge producer; 25.7kg at £123.00 = 4.79p and Coleraine producer; 25.25kg at £122.50 = 4.85p.
Mid-weight lambs
Cookstown producer; 23.3kg at £114.00 = 4.89p; Ballymena producer; 23.6kg at £113.50 = 4.81p; Claudy producer; 23.2kg at £113.50 = 4.89p; Feeny producer; 23.5kg at £113.50 = 4.83p; Eglinton producer; 23.1kg at £112.50 = 4.87p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Draperstown producer; 23.2kg at £111.50 = 4.81p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Garvagh producer; 23.7kg at £110.00 = 4.64p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £109.50 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £108.00 = 4.84p; Swatragh producer; 22.75kg at £105.50 = 4.64p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p and Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £105.00 = 4.73p.
Light-weight lambs
Claudy producer; 19.4kg at £94.50 = 4.87p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £92.00 = 5.41p; Dungannon producer; 17.4kg at £91.50 = 5.26p; Magherafelt producer; 18.1kg at £89.50 = 4.94p; Portglenone producer; 17.6kg at £84.00 = 4.77p; Kilrea producer; 17.6kg at £83.00 = 4.72p; Draperstown producer; 17.7kg at £79.50 = 4.49p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £77.50 = 4.56p and Claudy producer; 16.4kg at £73.50 = 4.48p.
Fat ewes
Coleraine producer; £153; Limavady producer; £139 and Cookstown producer; £137.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.