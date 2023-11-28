Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,840 for a 754kg Limousin at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: A good seasonal show of 80 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 27th November which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,840 at £2.44 per kg for a 754kg Limousin and to a top of £3.54 per kilo for a 206kg Limousin at £730.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,470 at £2.63 per kg for a 558kg Limousin and to a top of £3.15 per kilo for a 298kg Limousin at £940.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 754kg at £1,840 = 2.44p; Limousin, 206kg at £730 = 3.54p; Limousin, 274kg at £810 = 2.96p; Limousin, 302kg at £970 = 3.21p; Limousin, 214kg at £730 = 3.41p; Draperstown producer; Simmental, 606kg at £1,660 = 2.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 634kg at £1,550 = 2.44p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 282kg at £770 = 2.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 350kg at £800 = 2.29p; Aberdeen Angus, 270kg at £700 = 2.59p; Aberdeen Angus, 318kg at £750 = 2.36p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £830 = 2.33p; Aberdeen Angus, 380kg at £990 = 2.61p; Limousin, 356kg at £950 = 2.67p; Aberdeen Angus, 308kg at £770 = 2.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £850 = 2.71p; Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 370kg at £760 = 2.05p; Limousin, 382kg at £830 = 2.17p; Limousin, 460kg at £1,080 = 2.35p; Limousin, 354kg at £880 = 2.49p; Limousin, 408kg at £830 = 2.03p; Sh,390kg at £830 = 2.13p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 338kg at £940 = 2.78p; Limousin, 326kg at £1,040 = 3.19p; Claudy producer; Belgian Blue, 536kg at £1,190 = 2.22p; Fleckvieh, 516kg at £1,140 = 2.21p; Fleckvieh, 540kg at £1,180 = 2.19p; Fleckvieh, 518kg at £1,050 = 2.03p; Fleckvieh, 476kg at £1,100 = 2.31p; Fleckvieh, 462kg at £970 = 2.10p; Fleckvieh, 544kg at £1,250 = 2.30p; Belgian Blue, 560kg at £1,270 = 2.27p and Pomeroy producer; Simmental, 532kg at £1,010 = 1.90p; Charolais, 490kg at £940 = 1.92p; Charolais, 516kg at £1,100 = 2.13p; Charolais, 590kg at £1,360 = 2.31p; Charolais, 452kg at £900 = 1.99p.

Heifers

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 558kg at £1,470 = 2.63p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 298kg at £940 = 3.15p; Limousin, 302kg at £830 = 2.75p; Limousin, 292kg at £880 = 3.01p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 282kg at £620 = 2.20p; Limousin, 244kg at £580 = 2.38p; Moneymore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 410kg at £700 = 1.71p; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £740 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 446kg at £840 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 440kg at £900 = 2.05p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 400kg at £990 = 2.48p and Cookstown producer; Shorthorn beef, 664kg at £1,440 = 2.17p; Shorthorn beef, 560kg at £1,180 = 2.11p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £131.50. Fat ewes to £153.

1,300 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 25th November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

210 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a steady trade topping at £153.00. 1,050 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a steady trade.

Lambs topped at £131.50 for heavy sorts.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade yet again.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Maghera producer; 33.6kg at £131.50 = 3.91p; Moneymore producer; 31kg at £130.50 = 4.21p; Kilrea producer; 31kg at £129.50 = 4.18p; Garvagh producer; 29kg at £127.50 = 4.40p; Swatragh producer; 33kg at £127.00 = 3.85p; Draperstown producer; 33kg at £127.00 = 3.85p; Moneymore producer; 28kg at £127.00 = 4.54p; Dungannon producer; 26.5kg at £126.00 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £125.00 = 4.63p; Bellaghy producer; 26kg at £125.00 = 4.81p; Feeny producer; 26kg at £125.00 = 4.81p; Dungiven producer; 26.9kg at £125.00 = 4.65p; Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £124.00 = 4.86p; Moneymore producer; 25.7kg at £124.00 = 4.82p; Coleraine producer; 25.6kg at £123.00 = 4.80p; Toomebridge producer; 25.7kg at £123.00 = 4.79p and Coleraine producer; 25.25kg at £122.50 = 4.85p.

Mid-weight lambs

Cookstown producer; 23.3kg at £114.00 = 4.89p; Ballymena producer; 23.6kg at £113.50 = 4.81p; Claudy producer; 23.2kg at £113.50 = 4.89p; Feeny producer; 23.5kg at £113.50 = 4.83p; Eglinton producer; 23.1kg at £112.50 = 4.87p; Portglenone producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Draperstown producer; 23.2kg at £111.50 = 4.81p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Garvagh producer; 23.7kg at £110.00 = 4.64p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £109.50 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £108.00 = 4.84p; Swatragh producer; 22.75kg at £105.50 = 4.64p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p and Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £105.00 = 4.73p.

Light-weight lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claudy producer; 19.4kg at £94.50 = 4.87p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £92.00 = 5.41p; Dungannon producer; 17.4kg at £91.50 = 5.26p; Magherafelt producer; 18.1kg at £89.50 = 4.94p; Portglenone producer; 17.6kg at £84.00 = 4.77p; Kilrea producer; 17.6kg at £83.00 = 4.72p; Draperstown producer; 17.7kg at £79.50 = 4.49p; Draperstown producer; 17kg at £77.50 = 4.56p and Claudy producer; 16.4kg at £73.50 = 4.48p.

Fat ewes

Coleraine producer; £153; Limavady producer; £139 and Cookstown producer; £137.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.