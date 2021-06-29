Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,870 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,870 for an 842kg Belgian Blue at £2.22 per kg and to a top of £2.56 per kilo for a Charolais 312kg at £800.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,050 for a 460kg Charolais at £2.28 per kg and to a top of £2.87 per kilo for a Limousin 260kg at £745.

Fat Cows were also a great trade topping at £1,250 for a 642kg Limousin at £1.95per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 312kg at £800 = 2.56p; Charolais, 378kg at £760 = 2.01p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 842kg at £1,870 = 2.22p; Hereford, 788kg at £1,780 = 2.26p; Belgian Blue, 690kg at £1,570 = 2.28p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 336kg at £805 = 2.40p; Magherafelt producer; SIM,498kg at £1,120 = 2.25p; Limousin, 474kg at £1,140 = 2.41p; SIM,388kg at £930 = 2.40p; SIM,532kg at £1,270 = 2.39p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 364kg at £760 = 2.09p; Limousin, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Charolais, 410kg at £750 = 1.83p; Limousin, 354kg at £760 = 2.15p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 416kg at £1,040 = 2.50p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,150 = 2.47p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,160 = 2.25p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,190 = 2.36p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,170 = 2.44p.

Heifers

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 460kg at £1,050 = 2.28p; Charolais, 382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Charolais, 404kg at £920 = 2.28p; Charolais, 356kg at £780 = 2.19p; Charolais, 410kg at £890 = 2.17p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 260kg at £745 = 2.87p; Pomeroy producer; Charolais, 300kg at £740 = 2.47p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £760 = 1.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £690 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £680 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 338kg at £670 = 1.98p; Cookstown producer; Hereford, 306kg at £490 = 1.60p; Hereford, 286kg at £460 = 1.61p; Hereford, 334kg at £500 = 1.50p; Hereford, 290kg at £460 = 1.59p; Hereford, 296kg at £510 = 1.72p; Donemana producer; Belgian Blue, 308kg at £610 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 364kg at £770 = 2.12p; Belgian Blue, 376kg at £720 = 1.91p; Belgian Blue, 348kg at £680 = 1.95p; Belgian Blue, 318kg at £640 = 2.01p and Belgian Blue, 294kg at £640 = 2.18p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £133 and fat ewes to £186.

An excellent show of over 1,600 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 26th June.

500 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £186.00.

Over 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £133 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy weight: Ballymoney producer; 30kg at £133.00 = 4.43p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £125.00 = 4.17p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £121.00 = 4.84p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £119.50 = 4.78p; Cookstown producer; 27.5kg at £118.00 = 4.29p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £118.00 = 4.54p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £109.50 = 4.21p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £107.50 = 4.48p and Maghera producer; 24kg at £106.50 = 4.44p.

Mid-weight: Moneymore producer; 22.3kg at £105.00 =4.71p; Tobermore producer; 23kg at £104.50 = 4.54p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Bushmills producer; 23.8kg at £104.00 = 4.37p; Limavady producer; 23.2kg at £103.50 = 4.46p; Bushmills producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Culnady producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £102.00 = 4.64p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £102.00 = 4.34p; Dungannon producer; 21.5kg at £101.50 = 4.72p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £101.50 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £101.00 = 4.30p; Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £100.50 = 4.57p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £100.00 = 4.26p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £99.50 = 4.42p and Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £99.50 = 4.27p.

Light weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 18.4kg at £90.00 = 4.89p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £89.00 = 4.94p; Draperstown producer; 19.2kg at £89.00 = 4.64p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £84.50 = 4.69p; Dungiven producer; 18kg at £83.00 = 4.61p and Stewartstown producer; 17kg at £80.00 = 4.71p.

Fat ewes: Mosside producer; £186; Mosside producer; £184 and Cookstown producer; £178.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.