Bullocks selling to a top price of £1,870 at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: A very strong seasonal show of 60 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 28th June which resulted in another excellent trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,870 for an 842kg Belgian Blue at £2.22 per kg and to a top of £2.56 per kilo for a Charolais 312kg at £800.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,050 for a 460kg Charolais at £2.28 per kg and to a top of £2.87 per kilo for a Limousin 260kg at £745.
Fat Cows were also a great trade topping at £1,250 for a 642kg Limousin at £1.95per kg.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Garvagh producer; Charolais, 312kg at £800 = 2.56p; Charolais, 378kg at £760 = 2.01p; Garvagh producer; Belgian Blue, 842kg at £1,870 = 2.22p; Hereford, 788kg at £1,780 = 2.26p; Belgian Blue, 690kg at £1,570 = 2.28p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 336kg at £805 = 2.40p; Magherafelt producer; SIM,498kg at £1,120 = 2.25p; Limousin, 474kg at £1,140 = 2.41p; SIM,388kg at £930 = 2.40p; SIM,532kg at £1,270 = 2.39p; Cookstown producer; Limousin, 364kg at £760 = 2.09p; Limousin, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Charolais, 410kg at £750 = 1.83p; Limousin, 354kg at £760 = 2.15p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 416kg at £1,040 = 2.50p; Charolais, 466kg at £1,150 = 2.47p; Limousin, 516kg at £1,160 = 2.25p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,190 = 2.36p; Limousin, 480kg at £1,170 = 2.44p.
Heifers
Garvagh producer; Charolais, 460kg at £1,050 = 2.28p; Charolais, 382kg at £850 = 2.23p; Charolais, 404kg at £920 = 2.28p; Charolais, 356kg at £780 = 2.19p; Charolais, 410kg at £890 = 2.17p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 260kg at £745 = 2.87p; Pomeroy producer; Charolais, 300kg at £740 = 2.47p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £760 = 1.90p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £690 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £680 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 338kg at £670 = 1.98p; Cookstown producer; Hereford, 306kg at £490 = 1.60p; Hereford, 286kg at £460 = 1.61p; Hereford, 334kg at £500 = 1.50p; Hereford, 290kg at £460 = 1.59p; Hereford, 296kg at £510 = 1.72p; Donemana producer; Belgian Blue, 308kg at £610 = 1.98p; Belgian Blue, 364kg at £770 = 2.12p; Belgian Blue, 376kg at £720 = 1.91p; Belgian Blue, 348kg at £680 = 1.95p; Belgian Blue, 318kg at £640 = 2.01p and Belgian Blue, 294kg at £640 = 2.18p.
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £133 and fat ewes to £186.
An excellent show of over 1,600 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 26th June.
500 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £186.00.
Over 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £133 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy weight: Ballymoney producer; 30kg at £133.00 = 4.43p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £125.00 = 4.17p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £121.00 = 4.84p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £119.50 = 4.78p; Cookstown producer; 27.5kg at £118.00 = 4.29p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £118.00 = 4.54p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Kilrea producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £114.00 = 4.56p; Ballymoney producer; 25kg at £110.00 = 4.40p; Maghera producer; 26kg at £109.50 = 4.21p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £108.00 = 4.32p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £107.50 = 4.48p and Maghera producer; 24kg at £106.50 = 4.44p.
Mid-weight: Moneymore producer; 22.3kg at £105.00 =4.71p; Tobermore producer; 23kg at £104.50 = 4.54p; Moneymore producer; 23kg at £104.00 = 4.52p; Bushmills producer; 23.8kg at £104.00 = 4.37p; Limavady producer; 23.2kg at £103.50 = 4.46p; Bushmills producer; 23kg at £103.50 = 4.50p; Culnady producer; 23.5kg at £103.00 = 4.38p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Claudy producer; 22kg at £102.00 = 4.64p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £102.00 = 4.34p; Dungannon producer; 21.5kg at £101.50 = 4.72p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £101.50 = 4.61p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £101.00 = 4.30p; Ballymoney producer; 22kg at £100.50 = 4.57p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £100.00 = 4.26p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £99.50 = 4.42p and Maghera producer; 23.3kg at £99.50 = 4.27p.
Light weight lambs: Draperstown producer; 18.4kg at £90.00 = 4.89p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £89.00 = 4.94p; Draperstown producer; 19.2kg at £89.00 = 4.64p; Draperstown producer; 18kg at £84.50 = 4.69p; Dungiven producer; 18kg at £83.00 = 4.61p and Stewartstown producer; 17kg at £80.00 = 4.71p.
Fat ewes: Mosside producer; £186; Mosside producer; £184 and Cookstown producer; £178.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale resumes on Thursday 22nd July at 7.30pm.