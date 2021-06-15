Bullocks selling to £1,190 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,190 for a 544kg Limousin at £2.19 per kg and to a top of £2.48 per kilo for a Charolais 472kg at £1,170.

Heifers sold to a top price of £860 for a 430kg Angus at £2.00 per kg and to a top of £2.34 per kilo for a Limousin 256kg at £600.

Fat cows were also a great trade topping at £1.82 per kilo for a Limousin.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 544kg at £1,190 = 2.19p; Romagnola, 510kg at £1,070 = 2.10p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 490kg at £1,140 = 2.33p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,170 = 2.48p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,110 = 2.19p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 426kg at £870 = 2.04p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,010 = 2.04p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,000 = 2.09p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,110 = 1.90p.

Heifers: Portglenone producer; Limousin, 256kg at £600 = 2.34p; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £860 = 2.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £850 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 396kg at £740 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 444kg at £820 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £870 = 1.91 and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 380kg at £720 = 1.89p; Limousin, 352kg at £800 = 2.27p.

Weekly sheep sale- Lambs to £155 and fat ewes to £178.

An excellent show of over 1,150 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 12th June.

350 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £178.

Over 750 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £155.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices:

Heavy weight: Tobermore producer; 26kg at £155.00 = 5.96p; Coleraine producer; 25.5kg at £152.00 = 5.96p; Glarryford producer; 26kg at £150.00 = 5.77p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £148.00 = 5.58p; Coleraine producer; 28kg at £146.00 = 5.21p; Crumlin producer; 26kg at £145.00 = 5.58p; Magherafelt producer; 26.7kg at £141.00 = 5.28p; Antrim producer; 24kg at £140.00 = 5.83p; Dungiven producer; 25.5kg at £139.00 = 5.45p; Claudy producer; 25kg at £137.00 = 5.48p; Draperstown producer;28kg at £133.00 = 4.75p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £130.00 = 5.00p and Magherafelt producer; 24.5kg at £130.00 = 5.31p.

Mid-weight: Ballymoney producer; 23.3kg at £127.00 =5.45p; Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £126.50 = 5.45p; Upperlands producer; 22.2kg at £125.00 = 5.63p; Antrim producer; 23kg at £125.00 = 5.43p; Limavady producer; 23.7kg at £124.00 = 5.23p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £123.00 = 5.35p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £123.00 = 5.35p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £123.00 = 5.23p; Garvagh producer; 22.8kg at £122.50 = 5.37p; Magherafelt producer; 23.4kg at £122.50 = 5.24p; Cookstown producer; 22.8kg at £122.00 = 5.35p; Castlederg producer; 22.25kg at £121.00 = 5.44p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £121.00 = 5.38p; Garvagh producer; 22.75kg at £121.00 = 5.32p; Dungannon producer; 22.6kg at £121.00 = 5.35p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £120.00 = 5.45p and Tobermore producer; 22.25kg at £120.00 = 5.39p.

Light weight lambs: Garvagh producer; 19.8kg at £107.00 =5.40p; Cookstown producer; 19.3kg at 105.00 = 5.44p; Dungiven producer; 19.3kg at £104.00 = 5.39p; Coleraine producer; 19kg at £100.00 = 5.26p; Limavady producer; 18kg at £99.00 = 5.50p and Swatragh producer; 18kg at £98.00 = 5.44p.

Fat ewes: Coleraine producer; £178; Limavady producer; £168 and Garvagh producer; £164.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.