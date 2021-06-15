Bullocks selling to £1,190 at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: A strong seasonal show of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 14th June which resulted in another excellent trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,190 for a 544kg Limousin at £2.19 per kg and to a top of £2.48 per kilo for a Charolais 472kg at £1,170.
Heifers sold to a top price of £860 for a 430kg Angus at £2.00 per kg and to a top of £2.34 per kilo for a Limousin 256kg at £600.
Fat cows were also a great trade topping at £1.82 per kilo for a Limousin.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 544kg at £1,190 = 2.19p; Romagnola, 510kg at £1,070 = 2.10p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 490kg at £1,140 = 2.33p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,170 = 2.48p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,110 = 2.19p and Garvagh producer; Charolais, 426kg at £870 = 2.04p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,010 = 2.04p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,000 = 2.09p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,110 = 1.90p.
Heifers: Portglenone producer; Limousin, 256kg at £600 = 2.34p; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £860 = 2.00p; Aberdeen Angus, 454kg at £850 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 396kg at £740 = 1.87p; Aberdeen Angus, 444kg at £820 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £870 = 1.91 and Garvagh producer; Limousin, 380kg at £720 = 1.89p; Limousin, 352kg at £800 = 2.27p.
Weekly sheep sale- Lambs to £155 and fat ewes to £178.
An excellent show of over 1,150 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 12th June.
350 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £178.
Over 750 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £155.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices:
Heavy weight: Tobermore producer; 26kg at £155.00 = 5.96p; Coleraine producer; 25.5kg at £152.00 = 5.96p; Glarryford producer; 26kg at £150.00 = 5.77p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £148.00 = 5.58p; Coleraine producer; 28kg at £146.00 = 5.21p; Crumlin producer; 26kg at £145.00 = 5.58p; Magherafelt producer; 26.7kg at £141.00 = 5.28p; Antrim producer; 24kg at £140.00 = 5.83p; Dungiven producer; 25.5kg at £139.00 = 5.45p; Claudy producer; 25kg at £137.00 = 5.48p; Draperstown producer;28kg at £133.00 = 4.75p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £130.00 = 5.00p and Magherafelt producer; 24.5kg at £130.00 = 5.31p.
Mid-weight: Ballymoney producer; 23.3kg at £127.00 =5.45p; Swatragh producer; 23.2kg at £126.50 = 5.45p; Upperlands producer; 22.2kg at £125.00 = 5.63p; Antrim producer; 23kg at £125.00 = 5.43p; Limavady producer; 23.7kg at £124.00 = 5.23p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £123.00 = 5.35p; Kilrea producer; 23kg at £123.00 = 5.35p; Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £123.00 = 5.23p; Garvagh producer; 22.8kg at £122.50 = 5.37p; Magherafelt producer; 23.4kg at £122.50 = 5.24p; Cookstown producer; 22.8kg at £122.00 = 5.35p; Castlederg producer; 22.25kg at £121.00 = 5.44p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £121.00 = 5.38p; Garvagh producer; 22.75kg at £121.00 = 5.32p; Dungannon producer; 22.6kg at £121.00 = 5.35p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £120.00 = 5.45p and Tobermore producer; 22.25kg at £120.00 = 5.39p.
Light weight lambs: Garvagh producer; 19.8kg at £107.00 =5.40p; Cookstown producer; 19.3kg at 105.00 = 5.44p; Dungiven producer; 19.3kg at £104.00 = 5.39p; Coleraine producer; 19kg at £100.00 = 5.26p; Limavady producer; 18kg at £99.00 = 5.50p and Swatragh producer; 18kg at £98.00 = 5.44p.
Fat ewes: Coleraine producer; £178; Limavady producer; £168 and Garvagh producer; £164.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale resumes on Thursday 22nd July at 7.30pm.