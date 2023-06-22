Bullocks selling to £1220 and heifers to £1120 at Fivemiletown Mart
Excellent prices for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart this week.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Bullocks
K Gould £1220/530kg £1210/580kg £1060/510kg £1000/470kg £960/460kg P Keelagher £1150/450kg £1060/440kg £960/380kg £950/380kg £900/360kg £900/380kgR Haire £840/310kg F McGurl £790/260kg K Kelly £790/280kg and I Browne £710/320kg.
Heifers
G Irwin £1120/500kg £1040/470kg £990/440kg £930/420kg H McGirr £1100/480kg £1050/460kg T Irwin £1040/470kg £1020/460kg and W Johnston £960/350kg £940/430kg £900/340kg £770/350kg.
Suckler cows
J Monaghan £1540 £1300 N Huson £1300 and R McConnell £1210 £1100.