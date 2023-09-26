Bullocks selling to £1280 for 490kg at Fivemiletown Mart
Excellent prices for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart with bullocks selling to £1280 for 490kg.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Bullocks
J McFarland £1280/490kg £1140/500kg C Duncan £1110/430kg M Duncan £1100/520kg P McConnell £1100/340kg £760/220kg £740/240kg J McCrory £1050/340kg £1050/330kg £990/300kg £870/310kg M Shannon £1040/340kg K Porter £950/310kg £870/290kg £870/270kg L Fullerton £850/290kg £800/270kg D Quinn £790/300kg £740/270kg and N Weir £760/260kg.
Heifers
H Cunningham £1290/540kg £1230/510kg £1090/470kg J McFarland £1120/510kg M Duncan £1040/480kg W Johnston £950/390kg £930/390kg £810/370kg Deerpark Collections £900/370kg £740/380kg £720/300kg B Graham £900/380kg C Johnston £850/400kg £820/390kg M Shannon £830/370kg £800/400kg £800/410kg £710/320kg P McConnell £810/280kg C Smyton £790/260kg £700/250kg and N Weir £740/260kg £700/240kg.