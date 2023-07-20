Bullocks selling to £1280 over for a Charolais 570kg at Ballymena Mart

Bullocks sold to £1280 over for a Charolais 570kg £1850 presented by C Tinsdale, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £780 over for an Aberdeen Angus 570kg at £1350 offered by Fairmount Farm Ltd.

Heifers

Ballymena Livestock Mart

0kg to 500kg

A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 470kg £1190 (253) Charolais 370kg £910 (246) Charolais 400kg £980 (245) S Taylor, Belfast Simmental 430kg £1050 (244) Simmental 430kg £1030 (239) Fairmount Farm, Abondance 490kg £1160 (236) S Taylor, Simmental 420kg £990 (235) Simmental 450kg £1050 (233) W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 460kg £1070 (232) S Taylor, Charolais 500kg £1160 (232) A and C Creith, Armoy Abondance 420kg £970 (231) Abondance 390kg £900 (230) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abondance 480kg £1100 (229) Charolais 500kg £1140 (228) A and C Creith, Armoy Abondance 430kg £980 (227) and D Tate, Coleraine Limousin 470kg £1070 (227).

501kg and over

Fairmount Farm Abondance 550kg £1320 (240) Abondance 570kg £1350 (236) Abondance 5220kg £1200 (230) Abondance 560kg £1290 (230) Abondance 510kg £1170 (229) Abondance 550kg £1260 (229) W Moore, Templepatrick Abondance 520kg £1190 (228) Fairmount Farm, Abondance 560kg £1270 (226) Abondance 530kg £1200 (226) Abondance 540kg £1220 (225) Abondance 510kg £1150 (225) D Tate, Coleraine Abondance 520kg £1150 (221) W Calderwood, Abondance 540kg £1190 (220) Abondance 510kg £1110 (217) J Currie, Larne Limousin 530kg £1130 (213) and JJ Gillan, Clough Hereford 530kg £1070 (201).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

HK Walls, Magherafelt Charolais 330kg £940 (284) C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 500kg £1390 (278) M Diamond, Portglenone Limousin 470kg £1200 (255) Limousin 440kg £1070 (243) J Dunlop, Cairncastle Abondance 470kg £1140 (242) WM Bonar, Limousin 500kg £1210 (242) JJ Hill, Larne Charolais 500kg £1200 (240) J Dunlop, Abondance 490kg £1170 (238) L Park, Ballynure Abondance 400kg £950 (237) JJ Hill, Stabiliser 440kg £1040 (236) Charolais 470kg £1100 (234) WM Bonar, 2 x Limousin 430kg £1000 (232) W Moore, Abondance 490kg £1130 (230) W Montgomery, Abondance 470kg £1080 (229) and D Tate, Coleraine Abondance 460kg £1050 (228).

501kg and over

C Tinsdale, Carnlough Simmental 570kg £1850 (324) C Shivers, Charolais 600kg £1720 (286) Charolais 600kg £1620 (270) C Tinsdale, Charolais 600kg £1610 (268) C Shivers, Limousin 610kg £1600 (262) Charolais 580kg £1480 (255) G Arthur, Broughshane Charolais 610kg £1540 (252) Charolais 680kg £1700 (250) W Calderwood, Dunloy Abondance 520kg £1300 (250) Fairmount Farm Abondance 600kg £1480 (246) G Arthur, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1380 (246) Charolais 600kg £1470 (245) D Logan, Belgian Blue 600kg £1450 (241) J Dunlop, Abondance 560kg £1340 (239) M Crawford, Abondance 560kg £1320 (235) and W Montgomery, Abondance 550kg £1290 (234).

Wednesday 19th July 2023: An entry of 3286 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 548p for 9 Texels 23.5kg at £129 offered by A L Gault, Newtownabbey and to a top per head of £145 for a heavy Charolais from T McConnell, Parkgate.

Fat ewes sold to £184.

Fat lambs (2401)

Top per kg

A Gault, Newtownabbey 9 Texel £129 (548), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 4 Texel 21kg £114 (542), A Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 25.5kg £136 (533), M Park, Ballymena 2 Dutch Spotted 19.5kg £104 (533), W Lees, Ardtrea 17 Texel 21.5kg £114.50 (532), M Warnock, Limavady 5 Texel 23.5kg £125 (531), S McConnon, Randalstown 2 Texel 22.5kg £119 (528), D and L Carson, Belfast 5 Texel 22.5kg £118 (524), T McConnell, Parkgate 2 Charollais 22kg £115 (522), local farmer 14 Texel 22kg £115 (522), I Morrison, Dunloy 25 Texel 22kg £115 (522), B Ward, Glenarm 2 Texel 23kg £120 (521), F McKendry, Broughshane 6 Texel 23kg £120 (521), A Christie, Ballymoney 1 Rouge 23kg £120 (521), P McIlrath, Glarryford 23 Texel 21.5kg £112 (520) and W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 6 Texel 25kg £130 (520).

Top per head

T McConnell, Parkgate 1 Charollais 37.5kg £145, A Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 25.5kg £136, J and D Boyle, Ballyclare 3 Texel 29.5kg £130, W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 6 Texel 25kg £130, A Gault, Newtownabbey 9 Texel 23.5kg £129, J Johnston, Ballymena 1 Zwartble 27.5kg £128, P Johnston, Newtownabbey 3 Charollais 29kg £128, M Warnock, Limavady 5 Texel 23.5kg £125, H Wilson, Cullybackey 4 Texel 25kg £125, R W Saunderson, Glenwherry 25 Charollais 26.5kg £124, J Lowe, Coagh 1 Texel 25.5kg £123, S M Glass, Glarryford 2 Charollais 24.5kg £122, J K Adams, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg £122, J Thompson, Kells 2 Texel 31.5kg £122, J Alexander, Clough 10 Texel 25kg £121.50, D and H Gregg, Clough 25 Texel 25.5kg £120.50 and R Hoey, Ballymena 15 Texel 24kg £120.50.

Fat ewes (888)

First quality

Suffolk – £116-£164

Texel - £132-£178

Crossbred - £100-£140