Bullocks sold from 288p for a 455kg Charolais at £1310.

Bullocks

Newtownbutler producer 515kg Simmental at £1270, 495kg Limousin at £1210, 595kg Charolais at £1410; Garrison producer 585kg Limousin at £1380, 555kg Charolais at £1280; Trillick producer 455kg Charolais at £1310, 370kg Charolais at £1110, 365kg Limousin at £1000; Enniskillen producer 475kg Charolais at £1280, 405kg Charolais at £1110, 485kg Limousin at £1250, 420kg Limousin at £1140, 430kg Limousin at £1210 and Fivemiletown producer 375kg Limousin at £880.

Enniskillen Mart

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £700 to £1260 for a Charolais 419kg and heifers sold from £600 to £970 for a Charolais 375kg.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 419kg Charolais steer at £1260; Enniskillen producer 375kg Charolais heifer at £970, 360kg Limousin heifer at £890; Garrison producer 305kg Limousin heifer at £700, 300k Limousin heifer at £710; Kinawley producer 290kg Charolais heifer at £850, 270kg Limousin heifer at £740, 310kg Charolais heifer at £820, 305kg Charolais heifer at £850, 270kg Charolais heifer at £750; Derrylin producer 335k Charolais heifer at £880, 305kg Charolais heifer at £850, 265kg Charolais bull at £860, 270kg Charolais bull at £850, 300kg Charolais bull at £870, 275kg Charolais bull at £890; Derrygonnelly producer 415kg Charolais bull at £1140, 448kg Charolais bull at £1090, 360kg Charolais bull at £1060, 490kg Charolais bull at £1220, 459kg Charolais bull at £1100, 210kg Limousin bull at £620; Macken producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £860, 330kg Limousin heifer at £890; Florencecourt producer 409kg Charolais bull at £1090, 365kg Charolais bull at £1050; Garrison producer 250kg Simmental bull at £600, 260kg Simmental heifer at £570, 265kg Simmental heifer at £650, 235kg Charolais heifer at £740; Trillick producer 275kg Limousin bull at £780, 240kg Limousin bull at £740 and Enniskillen producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1050, 370kg Charolais bull at £970, 295kg Charolais heifer at £850.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves from at £180 to at £310 for a Belgian Blue and heifers to at £300 for Charolais; Tempo producer Charolais heifer at £360, Belgian Blue heifer at £280, Belgian Blue bull at £310; Killeter producer Friesian bull at £250, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200, Aberdeen Angus bull at £295 and Irvinestown producer Limousin bull at £180, Limousin bull at £140, Limousin heifer at £170.

Heifers

Forward lots sold at a top of at £1650 for a 600kg Charolais and light weights to at £1120 for 390kg Charolais.

