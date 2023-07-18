Bullocks selling to £1380 for 540kg at Fivemiletown Mart
Fivemiletown Mart saw excellent prices for cattle.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Leading prices as follows:
Bullocks
C Sherlock £1380/540kg T McFadden £1140/520kg £1050/450kg £1000/440kg M McFarland £1040/460kg F Johnston £1020/420kg £960/390kg £920/350kg J Breen £950/400kg £910/370kg £900/370kg and H Reid £940/390kg £900/360kg £870/350kg.
Heifers
W Johnston £1000/380kg £970/460kg £760/380kg £750/380kg £710/270kg £680/350kg £650/310kg £640/210kg N Cosgrove £800/260kg £760/280kg £760/250kg £710/220kg £650/220kg and M McFarland £800/380kg.