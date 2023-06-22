Bullocks selling to £1450 for 480kg at Draperstown Mart
Bullocks
S Mullan £1600/580kg £1520/510kg £1320/470kg £1240/430kg £1200/420kg £1140/450kg £1060/390kg E Bradley £1580/570kg £1450/480kg £1440/510kg £1220/510kg M Wilkinson £1330/500kg £1220/500kg £1170/450kg £1150/500kg £1090/470kg J Diamond £990/440kg J Diamond £920/390kg and K Mitchell £810/270kg.
Heifers
J Ambrose £1570/510kg S McCrory £1460/570kg £1400/650kg £1350/520kg £1330/480kg £1230/490kg £1220/460kg £1190/470kg £1010/420kg S Mullan £1370/460kg £1200/450kg £1000/400kg £970/360kg T Hegarty £1370/440kg £1000/380kg C McGarvey £1370/520kg £1340/460kg £1310/470kg M Wilkinson £1260/500kg £1070/460kg P McCloskey £1070/440kg W Bell £1010/400kg £870/410kg £860/360kg M McReynolds £860/340kg and S Clarke £800/350kg.
Fat Cows
D McKinless £1742/650kg S Brolly £1708/610kg S Trainor £1656/720kg £1627/790kg £1476/710kg D McKinless £1497/720kg E Bradley £1426/580kg R Savage £1344/600kg £1164/520kg D Rafferty £1340/670kg M McLaughlin £1288/570kg and J Doris £1240/620kg.