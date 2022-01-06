Bullocks selling to £1470 at Ballymena

Ballymena Mart

Bullocks sold to £870 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1470 presented by Bonnar Farms, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £690 over for a Limousin offered by Wm G Bonnar, Randalstown.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonnar Farms, Ballymena (2) Charolais 460kg £1110 (241), Charolais 500kg £1170 (234), local farmer, (4) Hereford 410kg £940 (229), Bonnar Farms Limousin 480kg £1075 (224), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 440kg £960 (218), G Devlin, Randalstown Belgian Blue 390kg £840 (215), Andrew McKnight, Eskylane Simmental 400kg £860 (215), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 480kg £1010 (210), Limousin 510kg £1040 (208), Bonnar Farms, Shorthorn beef 480kg £980 (204) and G Devlin, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 400kg £800 (200).

501kg and over

Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 590kg £1450 (245), Charolais 600kg £1470 (245), Pat McTague, Ballymoney Limousin 600kg £1420 (236), Bonnar Farms Charolais 630kg £1445 (229), B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 610kg £1380 (226), A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 550kg £1235 (224), Bonnar Farms Charolais 560kg £1240 (221), Charolais 570kg £1255 (220), Charolais 570kg £1250 (219), A Devlin, Ballycastle Blonde 540kg £1170 (216), A Smyth, Randalstown Simmental 610kg £1320 (216), A Devlin Limousin 530kg £1140 (215), A Devlin Shorthorn 550kg £1180 (214), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 570kg £1220 (214), Charolais 530kg £1130 (213) and B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 540kg £1140 (211).

Heifers 0-500kgs

D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 490kg £11330 (230), Limousin 410kg £930 (226), WG Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £1130 (226), Pat McTague, Ballymoney Limousin 480kg £1070 (222), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 500kg £1110 (222), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 400kg £840 (210), Simmental 320kg £665 (207) Limousin 460kg £940 (204) and Pat McTague, Limousin 490kg £990 (202).

501kg and over

WG Bonar, Randalstown Limousin 570kg £1260 (221), Pat McTague, Ballymoney Limousin 530kg £1155 (217) and D Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 520kg £1120 (215).

Wednesday, January 5, 2022: An entry of 1654 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 581p for a Texel 21kg £122 from John Maxwell, Maghera and to a top per head of £134 for a Rouge 34kg presented by Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady. Fat ewes sold to £183.

Fat hoggets (1504)

Top prices per head: J Maxwell, Upperlands Texel 21kg £122 (581), Glenkeen Livestock Ltd 9 Beltex 20.5kg £118.50 (578), John Clarke, Gracehill 8 Texel 22.5kg £125 (555), 6 Texel 22.5kg £125 (555), J Christie, Cloughmills 2 Texel 15.5kg £86 (554), David McIlwaine, Glenwherry 2 Texel 23kg £127 (552), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Texel 23.5kg £129.50 (551), George Stirling, Parkgate 43 Suffolk 20kg £110 (550), James McQuiston, Ballymoney 47 Texel 21kg £115 (547), I Montgomery 22 Texel 22.5kg £123 (546), K and B Sloan, Larne 17 Mul 20kg £109 (545), IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane 17 Charollais 21.5kg £117 (544), J Maxwell, Maghera 3 Mule 21.5kg £117 (544), B Kelly, Toomebridge 36 Texel 21.5kg £117 (544), B Lyttle, Moorfields 37 Texel 23kg £125 (543) and R Davison, Broughshane 11 Texel 19kg £103 (542).

Top prices per head: Glenkeen Livestock, Limavady 1 Rouge 29kg £134, Andrew McCreery, Co Fermanagh 19 Texel 29.5kg £133, Colin Woodside, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 28.5kg £130, Stephen Simpson, Ballymena 2 Texel 30.5kg £130, SG Wallace, Broughshane 3 Blackface 33kg £130, A Millar, Antrim 6 Texel 27kg £130, AH Park, Ballymena 1 DS 25kg £130, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Texel 23.5kg £129.50, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 24kg £129, R Henry, Kilwaughter 16 Charollais 26kg £129, Gavin Hayes, Upper Ballinderry 31 Suffolk 25kg £129, A Millar, Antrim 10 Texel 24.5kg £128.50, M Stewart, Coleraine 46 Suffolk 25kg £128.50, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 5 Charollais 25.5kg £128 and D and I Dunlop, Glarryford 54 Texel 25.5kg £128.

Fat ewes (150)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£158

Texel - £120-£183

Crossbred - £90-£126