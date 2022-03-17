Bullocks selling to £1470 for 700kg at Lisahally
A packed yard in Lisahally this week with a steady trade as bullocks made £1470/700kg and heifers £1380/660kg.
Bullocks
M and B Quigley £1470/700kg £1470/660kg £1350/630kg £1340/630kg £1240/580kg, D Hawthorne £1380/620kg £1350/600kg, WR Matthews £1300/600kg £1240/620kg £1200/600kg £1140/630kg, G Christie £1200/510kg £1070/510kg, G Feeney £1150/550kg, R Ross £1030/480kg, J Foster £1020/500kg £950/470kg £940/470kg, W Bond £1020/510kg, H Nutt £980/480kg £970/450kg, R McNeill £970/490kg and H Nutt £970/440kg.
Heifers
N Thompson £1380/660kg £1290/600kg £1280/600kg £1200/610kg £1100/550kg, G Feeney £1360/600kg £1130/580kg, SF Alcorn £1220/590kg £1190/580kg £1110/560kg, M Armstrong £1100/570kg, M Stewart £1100/490kg, M Armstrong £1100/580kg, £1070/530kg £1060/540kg, H Nutt £1090/510kg, J McClelland £1030/470kg £980/450kg £940/430kg £890/420kg £870/400kg and R Ross £890/430kg £870/410kg £830/370kg £760/350kg.
Fat cows
G and S Farms £1352.80/760kg £1190/680kg, N Blair £1346.40/680kg £1309/770kg £1139.20/640kg, T Kane £1235.40/710kg £1050/750kg and H Lynn £1022/700kg.
A steady trade this Tuesday in Lisahally with lambs making £127 and ewes £152.
Lambs
F Gormley £127/28.5kg, M Smyth £127/30kg £126/28kg £124.50/27kg £123/27kg, SF Alcorn £127/32kg, J Killen £127/31kg £120.50/25kg, E Tosh £126.50/28kg, D Smyth £125/25kg, M Blair £125.50/28.5kg £109/20kg, M Norris £124/26kg, J Henderson £124/25kg, J Cuthbert £122.50/25kg, R Blackburn £118.50/24.50kg, S Guy £107/22kg and L Gormley £106/20kg.
Fat ewes
R Hayes £152, E Tosh £150, £112, T Hamilton £142, G Grieves £136, £100, W Douglas £132, A Rainey £130 £100, J O’Kane £130 L Gormley £128, W Young £128, J Henderson £124, H Devenney £116, M Norris £116 and D Smyth £116.