Bullocks selling to £1,490 at Swatragh Mart

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 650kg Charolais at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.52 per kilo for a Charolais 310kg at £780.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,290 for a 630kg Simmental at £2.05 per kg and to a top of £2.41 per kilo for a Charolais 320kg at £770.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices:

Bullocks: Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 650kg at £1,490 = 2.29p; Limousin, 638kg at £1,400 = 2.19p; Simmental, 588kg at £1,270 = 2.16p; Charolais, 630kg at £1,320 = 2.10p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 310kg at £780 = 2.52p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £840 = 1.96p; Simmental, 352kg at £810 = 2.30p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 418kg at £1,050 = 2.51p; Magherafelt producer;Limousin, 494kg at £1,170 = 2.37p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 404kg at £870 = 2.15p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,020 = 1.96p; Glenarm producer; Friesian, 478kg at £710 = 1.49p; Friesian, 402kg at £600 = 1.49p; Friesian, 454kg at £660 = 1.45p; Friesian, 428kg at £640 = 1.50p; Friesian, 424kg at £610 = 1.44p; Friesian, 368kg at £550 = 1.49p; Maghera producer; Friesian, 406kg at £590 = 1.45p; Holstein, 436kg at £590 = 1.35p; Friesian, 396kg at £490 = 1.24p; Friesian, 398kg at £490 = 1.23p; Friesian, 446kg at £590 = 1.32p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 396kg at £800 = 2.02p; Hereford, 402kg at £700 = 1.74p; Hereford, 434kg at £860 = 1.98p; Magherafelt producer;Aberdeen Angus, 376kg at £770 = 2.05p;Aberdeen Angus, 352kg at £650 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £760 = 1.77p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £680 = 1.89p and Swatragh producer;Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £730 = 1.68p; Limousin, 398kg at £680 = 1.71p; Simmental, 396kg at £700 = 1.77p; Fleckvieh, 364kg at £550 = 1.51p; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £630 = 1.71p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £890 = 2.08p; Limousin, 402kg at £840 = 2.09p.

Heifers: Garvagh producer; Simmental,630kg at £1,290 = 2.05p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 320kg at £770 = 2.41p; Charolais, 320kg at £770 = 2.41; Charolais, 302kg at £700 = 2.32p; Charolais, 292kg at £620 = 2.12p; Upperlands producer; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £680 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £690 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £780 = 2.06;Aberdeen Angus, 396kg at £740 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais,438kg at £890 = 2.03p; Limousin, 438kg at £850 = 1.94p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,020 = 2.06; Maghera producer; Limousin, 568kg at £1,240 = 2.18p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 400kg at £780 = 1.95p and Moneymore producer; Shorthorn beef, 360kg at £600 = 1.67p; Aberdeen Angus, 398kg at £720 = 1.81p;

An excellent show of 2,150 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 14th August, 735 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £159.00. 1,415 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £111.00.

Sample prices:

Heavy weight: Maghera producer; 27kg at £106.00 = 3.93p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £105.50 = 3.91p; Maghera producer; 27.6kg at £104.00 = 3.77p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £102.00 = 4.08p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £101.00 = 3.96p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £101.00 = 4.21p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £100.50 = 4.19p; Cookstown producer; 28kg at £100.00 = 3.57p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p; Claudy producer; 24kg at £98.00 = 4.08p;Kilrea producer; 24.8kg at £98.00 = 3.95p and Ballymoney producer; 24.8kg at £98.00 = 3.95p.

Mid-weight: Drumahoe producer; 21.6kg at £111.00 =5.14p; Draperstown producer; 22.9kg at £100.50 =4.39p; Kilrea producer; 23.6kg at £100.00 = 4.24p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £99.00 = 4.30p;Cookstown producer; 23.7kg at £98.00 = 4.14p; Castledawson producer; 23kg at £98.00 = 4.26p; Glenarm producer; 23kg at £97.00 = 4.22p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £97.00 = 4.08p;Draperstown producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £95.00 = 4.22p;Garvagh producer; 23kg at £95.00 = 4.13p; Tobermore producer; 23.5kg at £95.00 = 4.04p; Swatragh producer; 23.4kg at 95.00 = 4.06p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £94.50 = 4.18p; Cookstown producer; 22.7kg at £94.00 = 4.14p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p;Dungiven producer; 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p and Magherafelt producer; 20.7kg at £93.50 = 4.52p.

Light weight lambs: Desertmartin producer; 19.6kg at £93.00 = 4.74p; Desertmartin producer; 19kg at £90.00 =4.74p; Desertmartin producer; 19.2kg at £89.00 = 4.64p; Desertmartin producer; 19.5kg at £84.00 = 4.31p; Garvagh producer; 19.8kg at £82.50 = 4.17p;Draperstown producer; 17.4kg at £81.50 = 4.68p;Armoy producer; 16.75kg at £79.50 =4.72p; Bellaghy producer; 18.3kg at £79.00 =4.32p;Draperstown producer; 17.7kg at £78.50 = £4.44; Draperstown producer; 16.7kg at £78.00 =4.67p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at 77.50 = 4.31p and Donemana producer; 17kg at £77.00 = 4.53p.

Fat ewes: Ballycastle producer; £159; Draperstown producer; £153 and Castledawson producer; £150.

Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the annual multi-breed hogget sale last Thursday evening (12th August) over 800 quality hoggets were presented for sale which produced another outstanding trade for all breeds.

Quality hoggets topped at £215.00 with other leading prices; £212, £212; £210; £208; £206 and £202.

More stock required to meet a strong demand.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.