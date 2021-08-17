Bullocks selling to £1,490 at Swatragh Mart
Weekly cattle sale: Another very strong seasonal show of 70 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 16th August which resulted in another excellent trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 650kg Charolais at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.52 per kilo for a Charolais 310kg at £780.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,290 for a 630kg Simmental at £2.05 per kg and to a top of £2.41 per kilo for a Charolais 320kg at £770.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices:
Bullocks: Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 650kg at £1,490 = 2.29p; Limousin, 638kg at £1,400 = 2.19p; Simmental, 588kg at £1,270 = 2.16p; Charolais, 630kg at £1,320 = 2.10p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 310kg at £780 = 2.52p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £840 = 1.96p; Simmental, 352kg at £810 = 2.30p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 418kg at £1,050 = 2.51p; Magherafelt producer;Limousin, 494kg at £1,170 = 2.37p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 404kg at £870 = 2.15p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,020 = 1.96p; Glenarm producer; Friesian, 478kg at £710 = 1.49p; Friesian, 402kg at £600 = 1.49p; Friesian, 454kg at £660 = 1.45p; Friesian, 428kg at £640 = 1.50p; Friesian, 424kg at £610 = 1.44p; Friesian, 368kg at £550 = 1.49p; Maghera producer; Friesian, 406kg at £590 = 1.45p; Holstein, 436kg at £590 = 1.35p; Friesian, 396kg at £490 = 1.24p; Friesian, 398kg at £490 = 1.23p; Friesian, 446kg at £590 = 1.32p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 396kg at £800 = 2.02p; Hereford, 402kg at £700 = 1.74p; Hereford, 434kg at £860 = 1.98p; Magherafelt producer;Aberdeen Angus, 376kg at £770 = 2.05p;Aberdeen Angus, 352kg at £650 = 1.85p; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £760 = 1.77p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £680 = 1.89p and Swatragh producer;Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £730 = 1.68p; Limousin, 398kg at £680 = 1.71p; Simmental, 396kg at £700 = 1.77p; Fleckvieh, 364kg at £550 = 1.51p; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £630 = 1.71p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £890 = 2.08p; Limousin, 402kg at £840 = 2.09p.
Heifers: Garvagh producer; Simmental,630kg at £1,290 = 2.05p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 320kg at £770 = 2.41p; Charolais, 320kg at £770 = 2.41; Charolais, 302kg at £700 = 2.32p; Charolais, 292kg at £620 = 2.12p; Upperlands producer; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £680 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £690 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £780 = 2.06;Aberdeen Angus, 396kg at £740 = 1.87p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais,438kg at £890 = 2.03p; Limousin, 438kg at £850 = 1.94p; Limousin, 494kg at £1,020 = 2.06; Maghera producer; Limousin, 568kg at £1,240 = 2.18p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 400kg at £780 = 1.95p and Moneymore producer; Shorthorn beef, 360kg at £600 = 1.67p; Aberdeen Angus, 398kg at £720 = 1.81p;
Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £111 and fat ewes to £159.
An excellent show of 2,150 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 14th August, 735 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £159.00. 1,415 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a very solid trade, lambs topped at £111.00.
Sample prices:
Heavy weight: Maghera producer; 27kg at £106.00 = 3.93p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £105.50 = 3.91p; Maghera producer; 27.6kg at £104.00 = 3.77p; Garvagh producer; 25kg at £102.00 = 4.08p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £101.00 = 3.96p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £101.00 = 4.21p; Magherafelt producer; 24kg at £100.50 = 4.19p; Cookstown producer; 28kg at £100.00 = 3.57p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £100.00 = 4.17p; Claudy producer; 24kg at £98.00 = 4.08p;Kilrea producer; 24.8kg at £98.00 = 3.95p and Ballymoney producer; 24.8kg at £98.00 = 3.95p.
Mid-weight: Drumahoe producer; 21.6kg at £111.00 =5.14p; Draperstown producer; 22.9kg at £100.50 =4.39p; Kilrea producer; 23.6kg at £100.00 = 4.24p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £100.00 = 4.35p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £99.00 = 4.30p;Cookstown producer; 23.7kg at £98.00 = 4.14p; Castledawson producer; 23kg at £98.00 = 4.26p; Glenarm producer; 23kg at £97.00 = 4.22p; Cookstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p; Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £97.00 = 4.08p;Draperstown producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £95.00 = 4.22p;Garvagh producer; 23kg at £95.00 = 4.13p; Tobermore producer; 23.5kg at £95.00 = 4.04p; Swatragh producer; 23.4kg at 95.00 = 4.06p; Limavady producer; 22.6kg at £94.50 = 4.18p; Cookstown producer; 22.7kg at £94.00 = 4.14p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p;Dungiven producer; 22kg at £94.00 = 4.27p and Magherafelt producer; 20.7kg at £93.50 = 4.52p.
Light weight lambs: Desertmartin producer; 19.6kg at £93.00 = 4.74p; Desertmartin producer; 19kg at £90.00 =4.74p; Desertmartin producer; 19.2kg at £89.00 = 4.64p; Desertmartin producer; 19.5kg at £84.00 = 4.31p; Garvagh producer; 19.8kg at £82.50 = 4.17p;Draperstown producer; 17.4kg at £81.50 = 4.68p;Armoy producer; 16.75kg at £79.50 =4.72p; Bellaghy producer; 18.3kg at £79.00 =4.32p;Draperstown producer; 17.7kg at £78.50 = £4.44; Draperstown producer; 16.7kg at £78.00 =4.67p; Garvagh producer; 18kg at 77.50 = 4.31p and Donemana producer; 17kg at £77.00 = 4.53p.
Fat ewes: Ballycastle producer; £159; Draperstown producer; £153 and Castledawson producer; £150.
Weekly breeding sheep sale: At the annual multi-breed hogget sale last Thursday evening (12th August) over 800 quality hoggets were presented for sale which produced another outstanding trade for all breeds.
Quality hoggets topped at £215.00 with other leading prices; £212, £212; £210; £208; £206 and £202.
More stock required to meet a strong demand.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Weekly sheep breeding sale every Thursday at 7.30pm.