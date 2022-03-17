Bullocks selling to £1495 at Omagh
A large entry of 500 beef and store cattle met keen demand, with long-term keep animals ‘stickier’ to sell.
Bullocks
G Hannigan, Beragh 525k £1360; 505k £1290; 575k £1320, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 570k £1370; 550k £1340; 460k £1120, Wm Johnston, Lack 520k £1240; 530k £1210, K Pinkerton, Dunmullan 515k £1220; 490k £1075, J A Orr, Plumbridge 535k £1260; 550k £1210; 500k £1240, Mary Ward, Mullaslin 625k £1470; 590k £1340, R Kinloch, Gillygooley 550k £1285, R Wilson, Baronscourt 630k £1470; 585k £1355, T D McPhillemy, Omagh 600k £1390, D McAleer, Fecarry 540k £1240; 430k £1010, S McGirr, Ballygawley 575k £1325; 510k £1140; 420k £1040, R G Phillips, Ederney 655k £1495, S Mitchell, Eskra 525k £1200; 610k £1360, R Bradley, Greencastle 490k £1250; 405k £1050, L Alexander, Corlea 330k £940; 320k £910; 315k £900; 400k £980, G Mulligan, Dromore 455k £1090, G Burns, Trillick 350k £840; 335k £820, K Ward, Mullaslin 470k £1110, I McFarland, Clanabogan 485k £1065; 495k £1040, D W Reaney, Plumbridge 490k £1050, P McDermott, Fintona 660k £1450 and J and G Donnelly, Beragh 660k £1435; 620k £1385.
Heifers
Mary Ward, Mullaslin 535k £1380; 595k £1400, D McKinney, Fintona 560k £1400; 535k £1280, R J Mowbray, Droit 750k £1600, Jas Donnelly, Beragh 695k £1580; 725k £1580; 600k £1400, P Loughran, Tattysallagh 600k £1520; 615k £1440, R Wilson, Baronscourt 580k £1450, G McGarrity, Carrickmore 505k £1260; 550k £1320, T Teague, Trillick 550k £1370; 440k £1040, G Feeney, Park 580k £1440, R J Johnston, Belleek 555k £1360; 530k £1240, N McCombe, Donemana 595k £1440; 575k £1370, G McNulty, Newtownstewart 565k £1365, Patk Donnelly, Mountfield 520k £1250, P McGlinn, Brackey 575k £1380, J S Robinson, Newtownstewart 510k £1210; 435k £1060; 455k £1090, B Goodwin, Dromore 540k £1270; 545k £1250, R Kinloch, Gillygooley 450k £1180, R A McKinley, Drumragh 480k £1180; 450k £1070, Loane Partners, Kesh 435k £1040; 485k £1120, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 410k £980, T McKinley, Botera 500k £1190; 495k £1160; 420k £980, S Alexander, Corlea 350k £900; 385k £900, J A Orr, Plumbridge 360k £910 (2) and L Sproule, Strabane 390k £950
Dropped calves
N Donaghy, Loughmacrory £440 Limousin bull, J Henderson, Trillick £430 Aberdeen Angus bull; £395 Hereford bull, B McBride, Trillick £410 and £360 Belgian Blue bulls; £340 Belgian Blue heifer, H Patterson, Dromore £400 and £350 Limousin bulls, Jas Cummings, Castlederg £350 Hereford bull, W N Gibson, Beragh £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, N G Kee, Trillick £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Graham, Trillick £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, H McKinley, Trillick £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Latimer, Trillick £325 Hereford bull, C Turner, Drumquin £320 Hereford heifer, J Bogle, Castlederg £325 Simmental bull and N Hutchinson, Trillick £315 Charolais bull.
Weanlings
K McLaughlin, Drumquin £790 Charolais heifer, F Maguire, Mountfield £635 Charolais bull; £630 Limousin bull, W Donaldson, Aughnacloy £580 Simmental bull and L Keenan, Carrickmore £580 Belgian Blue bull.
Fat Cows
M Brogan, Glenhull 730k £226, R Kerr, Drumquin 690k £214, B Breen, Eskra 540k £211, N Donaghy, Loughmacrory 600k £206, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 630k £204, G Morris, Broughderg 660k £200, E McCann, Fintona 730k £195, M Johnston, Lack 750k £192, I Anderson, Sixmilecross 710k £190, V McFarland, Ballygawley 570k £188 and T Stevenson, Kesh 710k £181.
Friesian cows
K Warnock, Trillick 680k £179, S Caldwell, Beragh 660k £178; 800k £166, S Porter, Kilclean 520k £172 and J O’Donnell, Knockmoyle 800k £161; 800k £160.