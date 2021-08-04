News you can trust since 1963

Suffolk ram goes for Irish record of £37,000 in sale to NI consortium

Clarifying the rules for young tractor drivers

Brisk trade and great demand for fat lambs at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane’s)

Top price of £2240 paid at Markethill Mart

Bullocks selling to £1520 at Omagh Mart

Top price of £1712 paid for bullock at Saintfield Mart

Lambs sell to £114 at Saintfield

Firm demand for a massive entry of cattle at Clogher

Prepare now for the re-opening of EFS Wider - Poots

B Reid, Ederney £875 Charolais bull; £820 Limousin bull, P McMenamin, Envagh £720 Charolais bull, C Gallogley, Ederney £710 Charolais bull; £640 Charolais heifer and P T McMenamin, Leglands £640 Charolais heifers.

P J McGirr, Fintona £570 Limousin bull, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £560 and £505 Aberdeen Angus bulls, A Mitchell, Drumquin £555 and £530 Charolais heifers, P McMenamin, Envagh £560 and £540 Saler bulls, R Ross, Douglas Bridge £520 Limousin heifer, J Curran, Dromore £505 Hereford bull; £450 Limousin heifer, Des Millar, Strabane £495 and £450 Aberdeen Angus bulls, M K McCullagh, Glenhull £490 Belgian Blue bull, H Gilmore, Dromore £485 Aberdeen Angus bull, C Caldwell, Killen £480 Charolais bull; £415 Charolais heifer, S Quinn, Newtownstewart £435 Aberdeen Angus bull; £435 Aberdeen Angus heifer, A Crumley, Strabane £430 Aberdeen Angus bull and E Connolly, Castlederg £410 Limousin heifer.

M B Gormley, Carrickmore 570k £214, T McDonald, Carrickmore 850k £205 (£1742), R Graham, Killadeas 810k £195; 690k £185; 670k £177, Jas McBride, Strabane 650k £193; 730k £176, F Donnelly, Trillick 820k £188; 840k £177; 730k £177, W D Spence, Rock 600k £178, William Young, Castlederg 710k £169, A Mitchell, Drumquin 630k £162 and C McGarvey, Drumlea 590k £161.

Patk McCrossan, Drumquin 635k £1420 725k £1530; 650k £1430, R Riddles, Donemana 755k £1600; 655k £1400, E Donaghy, Mountfield 740k £1540; 640k £1340, M McCanny, Sion Mills 680k £1460; 610k £1320, Mark McCrossan, Seskinore 780k £1600; 670k £1390, T McKinley, Botera 505k £1160; 485k £1160; 420k £990, M B Gormley, Carrickmore 520k £1190; 425k £1060; 450k £1090, B and J Hasson, Erbey 540k £1210; 520k £1100, M O’Hagan, Plumbridge 515k £1170, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 505k £1100; 550k £1140, A Kennedy, Castlederg 560k £1190; 570k £1190, D McKinley, Tarlum 490k £1140, T Fyffe, Drumlegagh 415k £940; 460k £1020, Brian McMenamin, Castlederg 420k £910, Jack Sproule, Garvetagh 335k £830; 325k £770 and R McMenamin, Castlederg 350k £820.

Claudy farmer 535k £1320; 565k £1350; 615k £1410, M McCanny, Sion Mills 620k £1495, D McFarland, Donaghanie 540k £1305; 635k £1520; 630k £1480, T McKenna, Roscavey 570k £1345; 590k £1370; 580k £1285, H Cashel, Aughnacloy 625k £1470; 640k £1460; 610k £1380; 590k £1310, William Gamble, Artigarvan 560k £1165; 490k £1200, B Donnelly, Eskra 585k £1360; 630k £1360, P T McMenamin, Leglands 585k £1310; 645k £1425; 550k £1200, Ivan Clements, Gortaclare 670k £1485, P J McGirr, Fintona 545k £1200, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 410k £1070; 340k £850, M M Aiken, Drumquin 445k £1060; 490k £1100; 365k £930, J K McKeown, Mountjoy 500k £1170; 465k £1035, B and J Hasson, Ervey 460k £1040, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 500k £1090, A Kennedy, Castlederg 480k £1050, R McMenamin, Castlederg 325k £950; 360k £860, K McFadden, Mountfield 385k £1060, A Knight, Irvinestown 370k £850 and B Gartland, Dromore 765k £1590.