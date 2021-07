Bullocks selling to £1520 for 610kg at Pomeroy Mart

News you can trust since 1963

B Meenagh £1740, G Monteith £1570, Gortavoy Farms £1300 and C Rafferty £1150.

P Lagan £1520/610kg, £1420/580kg, £1390/570kg, £1360/560kg, M Richardson £1440/690kg, £1390/560kg, £1100/530kg, B Devlin £1420/630kg, £1360/610kg, £1230/550kg, R Burnside £1210/470kg, £1010/430kg, £890/400kg, D Kelso £1200/640kg, £1180/600kg, C McNabb £1170/570kg, £1120/600kg, £1000/560kg, £940/500kg, £930/550kg, £920/570kg, £920/540kg, £920/540kg, £900/520kg, F O’Neill £1090/400kg, D Kelly £1060/480kg, R Corrigan £1040/420kg, D McLaren £1000/350kg, £960/360kg, £950/380kg, £940/320kg, £930/340kg, £900/290kg, £890/320kg, £880/340kg, R Corrigan £980/400kg, £970/370kg, D Kelly £930/460kg and J McGuone £930/400kg and W Moore £880/430kg.

Fat cows selling to £950/720kg and cows and calves selling to £1740