Bullocks selling to £1530 at Newtownstewart

Bullocks selling to £1530 and £860 over £1 while heifers sold to £1295 and £730 over £1.

Bullock and bull prices: H Sayers Donemana 670kgs £1530, 650kgs £1500 and £1470, 565kgs £1260, 510kgs £1150; S A R Eaton Dungiven 665kgs £1490; Matilda Mae Beattie 655kgs £1290, 625kgs £1255, 645kgs £1185; T J Gallagher Newtownstewart 620kgs £1260, 470kgs £1070 and £965. A local farmer 540kgs £1140, 600kgs £1130; C Muldoon Castlederg 520kgs and 530kgs £1135, 510kgs £1060, 490kgs £970, 475kgs £955; R Hamilton Castlederg 495kgs £1130, 470kgs £945, 485kgs £945.

Heifer prices: R Buchanan Donemana 565kgs £1295, 540kgs £1250; A New Buildings farmer 635kgs £1285, 520kgs £990; B Devine Donemana 585kgs £1200, 385kgs £810; M Marlow Seskinore 530kgs £1145, 595kgs £1140; a Castlederg farmer 495kgs £1115, 445kgs £915, 355kgs £790 and C Muldoon Castlederg 495kgs £970.

Fat cows: A Claudy farmer 530kgs £210 and £183; B Conway Donemana 720kgs £176; S A R Eaton Dungiven 815kgs £157; L C Devine Strabane 775kgs £155, 570kgs £146; B McColgan Newtownstewart 640kgs £150 and G J King Omagh 545kgs £156.

Lambs selling to £110.50 and 470ppk.

Fat ewes to £135.

D McIlwaine 23.50kgs £110.50; P~J Maguire 25.50kgs £110.50; P Smyth 26.50kgs £107.50; P Maguire 24kgs £106.00; Peter Campbell 23.00kgs £102.00; David Johnston 22.50kgs £100.00; John Moss 25kgs £100.00; J McAleer 22kgs £99.50; 21.50kgs £94.50; D Lecky 24kgs £99.00; R G Pollock 22.50kgs £98.50; T W Fyffe 21.50kgs £98.00; V Shortt 22.50kgs £98.00; R Scott 22kgs £98.00; B T McGlinchey 23.50kgs £98.00; an Omagh farmer 22.50kgs £97.00; S Kee 21.50kgs £96.00; R Hill 21kgs £95.00; P McNamee 21.00kgs £94.50 and W Torrens 21.50kgs £94.00.