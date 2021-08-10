Bullocks selling to £1545 at Newtownstewart Mart
A good entry of cattle on offer sold to a very active trade with bullocks selling to £1545 £865 over weight and £283 per 100kgs heifers selling to £1390 and £790 over weight.
Fat cows sold up to £1380 and £205 per 100kgs.
Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 680kgs £1545, 640kgs £1500 and £1370, 675kgs £1480, 615kgs £1450, 605kgs £1430, 610kgs £1370, 580kgs £1335; a Castlederg farmer 600kgs £1380, 610kgs £1355, 525kgs £1200; a local farmer 630kgs £1275, 580kgs £1270 and £1210, 560kgs £1230, £1180 and £1155; 500kgs £1120, 485kgs £1080; J A Blair Strabane 560kgs £1165, 530kgs £1045, 515kgs £1010 and £1000; R Giles Omagh 595kgs £1125; A Castlederg farmer 500kgs £1075 and £1025; B Marlow Omagh 535kgs £1030; a Drumquin farmer 425kgs £1015, 385kgs £865, 360kgs £880, 335kgs £800, 320kgs £780, 270kgs £725; David E McCaffrey Drumquin 345kgs £975 ( 283ppk); H Catterson Castlederg 430kgs £1005, 420kgs £900, 370kgs £870, 330kgs £850; E McCloskey Dungiven 375kgs £875, 395kgs £820, 410kgs £800. D McCloskey Claudy 400kgs £790 and P McMackin Strabane 405kgs £965, 395kgs £870.
Heifer prices: R Crawford 600kgs £1390, 575kgs £1335, 495kgs £1190, 485kgs £1125; a Strabane farmer 615kgs £1290; R Giles Omagh 500kgs £1145 and £1035, 545kgs £1095, 510kgs £1030. M Marlow Omagh 515kgs £1080, 460kgs £1005, 530kgs £955; a Castlederg farmer 515kgs £965, 460kgs £900, 440kgs £885; P McMackin Strabane 435kgs £945, 380kgs £820, 345kgs £750; M Dooher Strabane 385kgs £840.
Fat cows: R Allison Strahulter 450kgs £205, 675kgs £176; 560kgs £132; G J King Omagh 510kgs £204, 455kgs £196; T Hempton Gortin 800kgs £173, 615kgs £155; W T R Crawford Droit 700kgs £181; R Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 665kgs £162; D McSorley Castlederg 500kgs £199; an Omagh farmer 670kgs £147 and D Allison Killymore 620kgs £155.
A good entry of lambs and ewes sold to a lively trade at Wednesday evening sale.
D J Gallen 25.5kgs £107.50; 22.5kgs £99.00; 21.5kgs £96.50; S Smyth 24.5kgs £106.00; T Fyffe 22.5kgs £104.00; B O’Carolan 22.5kgs £101.00; C Muldoon 22.5kgs £101.00; T P McNamee 22.5kgs £100.00; R Orr 22.5kgs £100.00; K Condy 22.5kgs £98.50; V Shortt 22.5kgs £98.50; I Lecky 21.5kgs £98.00; R Grant 22.5kgs £98.00; J Elliott 21.7kgs £97.00; L Duffy 21kgs £97.00; K Hamilton 21kgs £96.00; D Lecky 22kgs £96.00 and D Patrick 21.5kgs £95.50.
Fat ewes sold up to £165.