Bullocks selling to £1,560 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to both a top price of £1,560 at £3.17 per kg for a 492kg Charolais and to a top of £3.19 per kilo for a 452kg Charolais at £1,440.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,470 at £2.11 per kg for a 696kg Hereford and to a top of £2.82 per kilo for a 280kg Limousin at £790.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.27 per kilo for a Limousin 596kg at £1,350.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample prices

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Charolais, 492kg at £1,560 = 3.17p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,230 = 2.73p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,250 = 2.71p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,260 = 2.92p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,090 = 2.53p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,280 = 2.84p; Limousin, 426kg at £1,120 = 2.63p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,120 = 2.59p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,400 = 2.52p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,440 = 2.65p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,490 = 2.96p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,310 = 2.64p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,340 = 2.43p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,340 = 2.72p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,390 = 3.00p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,270 = 2.69p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,400 = 2.95p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,440 = 2.64p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,540 = 3.10p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,360 = 2.68p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,260 = 3.00p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,250 = 2.51p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,260 = 2.39p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,290 = 2.96p; Limousin, 486kg at £1,130 = 2.33p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,150 = 2.42p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,130 = 2.97p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,170 = 2.72p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,170 = 2.91p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,070 = 2.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 562kg at £1,230 = 2.19p; Limousin, 396kg at £1,030 = 2.60p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,130 = 2.88p; Limousin, 426kg at £1,110 = 2.61p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 452kg at £1,440 = 3.19p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £900 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 406kg at £780 = 1.92p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £1,030 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 458kg at £1,070 = 2.34p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,080 = 2.38p; Charolais, 440kg at £840 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £990 = 2.17p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,280 = 2.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £960 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £760 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 540kg at £1,140 = 2.11p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £890 = 1.89p; Aberdeen Angus, 384kg at £700 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £810 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £770 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £880 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £690 = 1.83p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 556kg at £1,380 = 2.48p; Limousin, 552kg at £1,430 = 2.59p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,390 = 2.42p; Charolais, 598kg at £1,490 = 2.49p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,270 = 2.36p; Charolais, 542kg at £1,390 = 2.56p; Charolais, 568kg at £1,390 = 2.45p; Charolais, 598kg at £1,390 = 2.32p; Charolais, 554kg at £1,380 = 2.49p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,310 = 2.35p; Maghera producer; Friesian, 326kg at £410 = 1.26p; Holstein, 342kg at £350 = 1.02p; Holstein, 340kg at £390 = 1.15p; Friesian, 318kg at £410 = 1.29p; Friesian, 328kg at £450 = 1.37p; Friesian, 446kg at £640 = 1.43p; Friesian, 334kg at £400 = 1.20p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 346kg at £660 = 1.91p; Limousin, 412kg at £830 = 2.01p; Shorthorn beef, 354kg at £700 = 1.98p; Limousin, 294kg at £770 = 2.62p; Limousin, 298kg at £610 = 2.05p; Claudy producer; Fleckvieh, 400kg at £640 = 1.60p; Sal,412kg at £890 = 2.16p; Shorthorn beef, 382kg at £740 = 1.94p; Charolais, 384kg at £890 = 2.32p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,000 = 2.30p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,090 = 2.62p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,060 = 2.11p; Limousin, 406kg at £1,050 = 2.59p; Sh,456kg at £950 = 2.08p; Limousin, 384kg at £770 = 2.01p; Garvagh producer; Hereford, 448kg at £970 = 2.17p; Belgian Blue, 556kg at £1,070 = 1.92p; Belgian Blue, 302kg at £500 = 1.66p; Limousin, 468kg at £900 = 1.92p; Belgian Blue, 534kg at £1,130 = 2.12p; Belgian Blue, 582kg at £1,250 = 2.15p; Hereford, 440kg at £930 = 2.11p; Limousin, 706kg at £1,360 = 1.93p; Glenarm producer; Limousin, 346kg at £840 = 2.43p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 474kg at £970 = 2.05p; Tobermore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 422kg at £770 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 422kg at £740 = 1.75p; Garvagh producer; Hereford, 428kg at £870 = 2.03p; Limousin, 330kg at £860 = 2.61p; Charolais, 454kg at £960 = 2.11p; Limousin, 384kg at £880 = 2.29p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 470kg at £1,130 = 2.40p; Limousin, 564kg at £1,330 = 2.36p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,260 = 2.35p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,110 = 2.40p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,200 = 2.42p; Omagh producer; Belgian Blue, 366kg at £760 = 2.08p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 460kg at £1,020 = 2.22p; Aberdeen Angus, 470kg at £970 = 2.06p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1,060 = 2.42p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 288kg at £780 = 2.71p; Limousin, 318kg at £790 = 2.48p; Limousin, 310kg at £790 = 2.55p; Limousin, 322kg at £850 = 2.64p; Fleckvieh, 374kg at £710 = 1.90p; Glenarm producer; Limousin, 268kg at £700 = 2.61p; Limousin, 316kg at £770 = 2.44p; Limousin, 314kg at £760 = 2.42p; Charolais, 276kg at £760 = 2.75p; Limousin, 260kg at £640 = 2.46p; Cloughmills producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine566kg at £1,330 = 2.35p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,100 = 2.12p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,100 = 2.24p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,180 = 2.37p; Simmental, 488kg at £1,060 = 2.17p; Hereford, 570kg at £1,130 = 1.98p; Limousin, 562kg at £1,280 = 2.28p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,090 = 2.13p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,150 = 2.25p; Limousin, 468kg at £1,030 = 2.20p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 338kg at £690 = 2.04p; Limousin, 302kg at £640 = 2.12p; Limousin, 326kg at £700 = 2.15p; Limousin, 248kg at £600 = 2.42p; Limousin, 244kg at £650 = 2.66p; Limousin, 298kg at £680 = 2.28p.

Heifers

Coleraine producer; Hereford, 696kg at £1,470 = 2.11p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 280kg at £790 = 2.82p; Limousin, 276kg at £750 = 2.72p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 412kg at £850 = 2.06p; Charolais, 304kg at £610 = 2.01p; Charolais, 392kg at £870 = 2.22p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 432kg at £980 = 2.27p; Charolais, 408kg at £890 = 2.18p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,350 = 2.45p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,110 = 2.27p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,120 = 2.52p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,340 = 2.68p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,390 = 2.55p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,300 = 2.63p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,000 = 2.11p; Limousin, 392kg at £980 = 2.50p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,250 = 2.34p; Limousin, 380kg at £850 = 2.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 332kg at £750 = 2.26p; Charolais, 388kg at £810 = 2.09p; Tobermore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £570 = 1.60p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 372kg at £800 = 2.15p; Limousin, 360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Simmental, 358kg at £750 = 2.09p; Charolais, 386kg at £980 = 2.54p; Charolais, 362kg at £800 = 2.21p; Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 448kg at £990 = 2.21p; Simmental, 410kg at £910 = 2.22p; Shorthorn beef, 378kg at £710 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £700 = 1.80p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 512kg at £990 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £750 = 1.81p; Limousin, 438kg at £850 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £790 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £910 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £790 = 1.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £730 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £910 = 1.96p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 438kg at £860 = 1.96p; Limousin, 448kg at £860 = 1.92p; Charolais, 482kg at £950 = 1.97p; Simmental, 434kg at £970 = 2.24p; Fleckvieh, 498kg at £1,060 = 2.13p; Omagh producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine336kg at £760 = 2.26p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 426kg at £790 = 1.85p; Charolais, 502kg at £980 = 1.95p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,050 = 2.09p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,040 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 318kg at £750 = 2.36p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,100 = 2.81p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 278kg at £660 = 2.37p; Limousin, 342kg at £750 = 2.19p; Charolais, 332kg at £660 = 1.99p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £122.50 and fat ewes to £194.

Yet another exceptionally strong show of 2,950 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 24th September. 725 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £194.00. 2,182 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £122.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Swatragh producer; 31kg at £122.50 = 3.95p; Ballymoney producer; 28.25kg at £119.50 = 4.23p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £118.00 = 4.21p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £115.00 = 4.42p; Coleraine producer; 26.5kg at £114.50 = 4.32p; Dungiven producer; 28kg at £113.50 = 4.05p; Draperstown producer; 26.5kg at £113.50 = 4.28p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £112.50 = 4.17p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £112.50 = 4.33p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £111.00 = 4.44p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £111.00 = 4.11p; Dungiven producer; 25.8kg at £110.50 = 4.28p; Ardboe producer; 33kg at £110.00 = 3.33p; Claudy producer; 26.25kg at £109.50 = 4.17p and Dunloy producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p.

Middle-weight

Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £108.50 =4.57p; Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £104.50 = 4.58p; Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £101.50 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £102.00 = 4.34p; Ballycastle producer; 23.25kg at £99.50 = 4.28p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £98.50 = 4.48p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £98.50 = 4.38p; Magherafelt producer; 22.9kg at £98.00 = 4.28p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £97.50 = 4.24p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £97.00 = 4.13p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £97.00 = 4.22p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p and Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p.

Light-weight

Limavady producer; 17.9kg at £85.00 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £83.50 = 4.51p; Maghera producer; 16kg at £83.50 = 5.22p; Swatragh producer; 14.5kg at £82.00 = 5.66p; Garvagh producer; 17.5kg at £79.50 = 4.54p; Maghera producer; 14.5kg at £73.50 = 5.07p; Maghera producer; 14kg at £67.50 = 4.82p and Garvagh producer; 14.25kg at £66.00 = 4.63p.

Fat ewes

Randalstown producer; £194; Ballymoney producer; £168 and Swatragh producer; £158.

Weekly breeding sheep sale

Hoggets to £206.

Ewe lambs to £120.

The annual pedigree Texel male and female sale generated an outstanding trade and the weekly breeding sheep sale also generated a very solid trade for the 550 sheep that were presented for sale on Thursday 22nd September.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.

