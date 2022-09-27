Bullocks selling to £1,560 at Swatragh
Weekly cattle sale - A strong seasonal show of 220 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 26th September which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to both a top price of £1,560 at £3.17 per kg for a 492kg Charolais and to a top of £3.19 per kilo for a 452kg Charolais at £1,440.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,470 at £2.11 per kg for a 696kg Hereford and to a top of £2.82 per kilo for a 280kg Limousin at £790.
Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.27 per kilo for a Limousin 596kg at £1,350.
Most Popular
Advertisement
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample prices
Bullocks
Swatragh producer; Charolais, 492kg at £1,560 = 3.17p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,230 = 2.73p; Charolais, 462kg at £1,250 = 2.71p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,260 = 2.92p; Charolais, 430kg at £1,090 = 2.53p; Charolais, 450kg at £1,280 = 2.84p; Limousin, 426kg at £1,120 = 2.63p; Charolais, 432kg at £1,120 = 2.59p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,400 = 2.52p; Charolais, 544kg at £1,440 = 2.65p; Charolais, 504kg at £1,490 = 2.96p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,310 = 2.64p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,340 = 2.43p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,340 = 2.72p; Charolais, 464kg at £1,390 = 3.00p; Limousin, 472kg at £1,270 = 2.69p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,400 = 2.95p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,440 = 2.64p; Charolais, 496kg at £1,540 = 3.10p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,360 = 2.68p; Charolais, 420kg at £1,260 = 3.00p; Charolais, 498kg at £1,250 = 2.51p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,260 = 2.39p; Charolais, 436kg at £1,290 = 2.96p; Limousin, 486kg at £1,130 = 2.33p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,150 = 2.42p; Charolais, 380kg at £1,130 = 2.97p; Limousin, 430kg at £1,170 = 2.72p; Charolais, 402kg at £1,170 = 2.91p; Limousin, 390kg at £1,070 = 2.74p; Aberdeen Angus, 562kg at £1,230 = 2.19p; Limousin, 396kg at £1,030 = 2.60p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,130 = 2.88p; Limousin, 426kg at £1,110 = 2.61p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 452kg at £1,440 = 3.19p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £900 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 406kg at £780 = 1.92p; Aberdeen Angus, 482kg at £1,030 = 2.14p; Aberdeen Angus, 458kg at £1,070 = 2.34p; Charolais, 454kg at £1,080 = 2.38p; Charolais, 440kg at £840 = 1.91p; Aberdeen Angus, 456kg at £990 = 2.17p; Limousin, 454kg at £1,280 = 2.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 468kg at £960 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £760 = 1.84p; Aberdeen Angus, 540kg at £1,140 = 2.11p; Swatragh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 472kg at £890 = 1.89p; Aberdeen Angus, 384kg at £700 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 394kg at £810 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £770 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 426kg at £880 = 2.07p; Aberdeen Angus, 378kg at £690 = 1.83p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 556kg at £1,380 = 2.48p; Limousin, 552kg at £1,430 = 2.59p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,390 = 2.42p; Charolais, 598kg at £1,490 = 2.49p; Charolais, 538kg at £1,270 = 2.36p; Charolais, 542kg at £1,390 = 2.56p; Charolais, 568kg at £1,390 = 2.45p; Charolais, 598kg at £1,390 = 2.32p; Charolais, 554kg at £1,380 = 2.49p; Charolais, 558kg at £1,310 = 2.35p; Maghera producer; Friesian, 326kg at £410 = 1.26p; Holstein, 342kg at £350 = 1.02p; Holstein, 340kg at £390 = 1.15p; Friesian, 318kg at £410 = 1.29p; Friesian, 328kg at £450 = 1.37p; Friesian, 446kg at £640 = 1.43p; Friesian, 334kg at £400 = 1.20p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 346kg at £660 = 1.91p; Limousin, 412kg at £830 = 2.01p; Shorthorn beef, 354kg at £700 = 1.98p; Limousin, 294kg at £770 = 2.62p; Limousin, 298kg at £610 = 2.05p; Claudy producer; Fleckvieh, 400kg at £640 = 1.60p; Sal,412kg at £890 = 2.16p; Shorthorn beef, 382kg at £740 = 1.94p; Charolais, 384kg at £890 = 2.32p; Charolais, 434kg at £1,000 = 2.30p; Limousin, 416kg at £1,090 = 2.62p; Limousin, 502kg at £1,060 = 2.11p; Limousin, 406kg at £1,050 = 2.59p; Sh,456kg at £950 = 2.08p; Limousin, 384kg at £770 = 2.01p; Garvagh producer; Hereford, 448kg at £970 = 2.17p; Belgian Blue, 556kg at £1,070 = 1.92p; Belgian Blue, 302kg at £500 = 1.66p; Limousin, 468kg at £900 = 1.92p; Belgian Blue, 534kg at £1,130 = 2.12p; Belgian Blue, 582kg at £1,250 = 2.15p; Hereford, 440kg at £930 = 2.11p; Limousin, 706kg at £1,360 = 1.93p; Glenarm producer; Limousin, 346kg at £840 = 2.43p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 474kg at £970 = 2.05p; Tobermore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 422kg at £770 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 422kg at £740 = 1.75p; Garvagh producer; Hereford, 428kg at £870 = 2.03p; Limousin, 330kg at £860 = 2.61p; Charolais, 454kg at £960 = 2.11p; Limousin, 384kg at £880 = 2.29p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 470kg at £1,130 = 2.40p; Limousin, 564kg at £1,330 = 2.36p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,260 = 2.35p; Limousin, 462kg at £1,110 = 2.40p; Limousin, 496kg at £1,200 = 2.42p; Omagh producer; Belgian Blue, 366kg at £760 = 2.08p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 460kg at £1,020 = 2.22p; Aberdeen Angus, 470kg at £970 = 2.06p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 438kg at £1,060 = 2.42p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 288kg at £780 = 2.71p; Limousin, 318kg at £790 = 2.48p; Limousin, 310kg at £790 = 2.55p; Limousin, 322kg at £850 = 2.64p; Fleckvieh, 374kg at £710 = 1.90p; Glenarm producer; Limousin, 268kg at £700 = 2.61p; Limousin, 316kg at £770 = 2.44p; Limousin, 314kg at £760 = 2.42p; Charolais, 276kg at £760 = 2.75p; Limousin, 260kg at £640 = 2.46p; Cloughmills producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine566kg at £1,330 = 2.35p; Limousin, 520kg at £1,100 = 2.12p; Charolais, 490kg at £1,100 = 2.24p; Limousin, 498kg at £1,180 = 2.37p; Simmental, 488kg at £1,060 = 2.17p; Hereford, 570kg at £1,130 = 1.98p; Limousin, 562kg at £1,280 = 2.28p; Charolais, 512kg at £1,090 = 2.13p; Limousin, 510kg at £1,150 = 2.25p; Limousin, 468kg at £1,030 = 2.20p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 338kg at £690 = 2.04p; Limousin, 302kg at £640 = 2.12p; Limousin, 326kg at £700 = 2.15p; Limousin, 248kg at £600 = 2.42p; Limousin, 244kg at £650 = 2.66p; Limousin, 298kg at £680 = 2.28p.
Advertisement
Heifers
Coleraine producer; Hereford, 696kg at £1,470 = 2.11p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 280kg at £790 = 2.82p; Limousin, 276kg at £750 = 2.72p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 412kg at £850 = 2.06p; Charolais, 304kg at £610 = 2.01p; Charolais, 392kg at £870 = 2.22p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 432kg at £980 = 2.27p; Charolais, 408kg at £890 = 2.18p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,350 = 2.45p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,110 = 2.27p; Limousin, 444kg at £1,120 = 2.52p; Charolais, 500kg at £1,340 = 2.68p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,390 = 2.55p; Charolais, 494kg at £1,300 = 2.63p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,000 = 2.11p; Limousin, 392kg at £980 = 2.50p; Charolais, 534kg at £1,250 = 2.34p; Limousin, 380kg at £850 = 2.24p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 332kg at £750 = 2.26p; Charolais, 388kg at £810 = 2.09p; Tobermore producer; Aberdeen Angus, 356kg at £570 = 1.60p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 372kg at £800 = 2.15p; Limousin, 360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Simmental, 358kg at £750 = 2.09p; Charolais, 386kg at £980 = 2.54p; Charolais, 362kg at £800 = 2.21p; Bellaghy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 448kg at £990 = 2.21p; Simmental, 410kg at £910 = 2.22p; Shorthorn beef, 378kg at £710 = 1.88p; Aberdeen Angus, 388kg at £700 = 1.80p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 512kg at £990 = 1.93p; Aberdeen Angus, 414kg at £750 = 1.81p; Limousin, 438kg at £850 = 1.94p; Aberdeen Angus, 434kg at £790 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 488kg at £910 = 1.86p; Aberdeen Angus, 436kg at £790 = 1.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 400kg at £730 = 1.83p; Aberdeen Angus, 464kg at £910 = 1.96p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 438kg at £860 = 1.96p; Limousin, 448kg at £860 = 1.92p; Charolais, 482kg at £950 = 1.97p; Simmental, 434kg at £970 = 2.24p; Fleckvieh, 498kg at £1,060 = 2.13p; Omagh producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine336kg at £760 = 2.26p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 426kg at £790 = 1.85p; Charolais, 502kg at £980 = 1.95p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,050 = 2.09p; Charolais, 528kg at £1,040 = 1.97p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 318kg at £750 = 2.36p; Charolais, 392kg at £1,100 = 2.81p and Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 278kg at £660 = 2.37p; Limousin, 342kg at £750 = 2.19p; Charolais, 332kg at £660 = 1.99p.
Weekly sheep sale
Lambs to £122.50 and fat ewes to £194.
Advertisement
Yet another exceptionally strong show of 2,950 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 24th September. 725 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £194.00. 2,182 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £122.50 for heavy sorts.
Sample prices
Heavy-weight
Swatragh producer; 31kg at £122.50 = 3.95p; Ballymoney producer; 28.25kg at £119.50 = 4.23p; Kilrea producer; 28kg at £118.00 = 4.21p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £115.00 = 4.42p; Coleraine producer; 26.5kg at £114.50 = 4.32p; Dungiven producer; 28kg at £113.50 = 4.05p; Draperstown producer; 26.5kg at £113.50 = 4.28p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £112.50 = 4.17p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £112.50 = 4.33p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £111.00 = 4.44p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £111.00 = 4.11p; Dungiven producer; 25.8kg at £110.50 = 4.28p; Ardboe producer; 33kg at £110.00 = 3.33p; Claudy producer; 26.25kg at £109.50 = 4.17p and Dunloy producer; 25kg at £109.00 = 4.36p.
Advertisement
Middle-weight
Maghera producer; 23.75kg at £108.50 =4.57p; Magherafelt producer; 22.8kg at £104.50 = 4.58p; Swatragh producer; 22.2kg at £101.50 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £102.00 = 4.34p; Ballycastle producer; 23.25kg at £99.50 = 4.28p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £98.50 = 4.48p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £98.50 = 4.38p; Magherafelt producer; 22.9kg at £98.00 = 4.28p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £97.50 = 4.24p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p; Draperstown producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £97.00 = 4.13p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £97.00 = 4.22p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £97.00 = 4.41p and Dungiven producer; 22.5kg at £97.00 = 4.31p.
Light-weight
Limavady producer; 17.9kg at £85.00 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £83.50 = 4.51p; Maghera producer; 16kg at £83.50 = 5.22p; Swatragh producer; 14.5kg at £82.00 = 5.66p; Garvagh producer; 17.5kg at £79.50 = 4.54p; Maghera producer; 14.5kg at £73.50 = 5.07p; Maghera producer; 14kg at £67.50 = 4.82p and Garvagh producer; 14.25kg at £66.00 = 4.63p.
Advertisement
Fat ewes
Randalstown producer; £194; Ballymoney producer; £168 and Swatragh producer; £158.
Weekly breeding sheep sale
Hoggets to £206.
Advertisement
Ewe lambs to £120.
The annual pedigree Texel male and female sale generated an outstanding trade and the weekly breeding sheep sale also generated a very solid trade for the 550 sheep that were presented for sale on Thursday 22nd September.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Advertisement
General breeding sheep sale every Thursday at 7pm.